See More Speed Reads
the court is in session
Edit

Facebook announces members of 'Supreme Court' that will hear appeals on content moderation

3:52 p.m.
Facebook
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has announced the names of 20 people who will serve on its so-called Supreme Court, an independent body that will make decisions on content moderation.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg going back to 2018 has discussed a plan to create this independent oversight group to which decisions on whether content is removed from Facebook can be appealed, and on Wednesday, Facebook appointed the first people to serve on it. Among them is Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former prime minister of Denmark, Alan Rusbridger, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, and two law professors whose names, NBC Notes, have been floated as nominees for the actual Supreme Court: Pamela Karlan and Michael McConnell.

Facebook said the oversight board will "exercise independent judgment over some of the most difficult and significant content decisions" and that going forward, it will play an "increasingly important role in setting precedent and direction for content policy at Facebook." The company also pledged that it will implement the board's decisions "unless doing so could violate the law." The board, which will eventually consist of up to 40 people, will also hear appeals on Instagram content.

Coupled with the announcement, four co-chairs of the oversight board penned an op-ed in The New York Times Wednesday, in which they stressed their independence from Facebook and promised to make their decisions "without regard to the economic, political or reputational interests of the company." Noting they won't be able to hear all the appeals they get, they said their focus will be on "identifying cases that have a real-world impact, are important for public discourse and raise questions about current Facebook policies."

Facebook's Supreme Court, according to The Verge, will start picking cases to hear in the summer. Read the full list of names here. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Llamas may hold the key to an effective coronavirus treatment

3:38 p.m.
Llama.
iStock/andreanord

Llamas: They're more than just the cuddly creatures that inspired everything T.J. Maxx sells.

These squishable-when-they're-not-spitting camelids hold antibodies that could hold the key to treating COVID-19, scientists suggested in a study published Tuesday in the journal Cell. Llamas' antibodies are known for their ability to neutralize viruses, and when tested against the new coronavirus, proved effective in doing so once again, the study says.

While humans produce just one set of antibodies when they get sick, llamas make two: one that's around the size of human antibodies, and one that's much smaller. Those smaller antibodies are usually better at accessing the tiny holes in viruses' spike proteins and eradicating them, The New York Times describes.

So scientists turned to a dark brown llama named Winter, who lives in Belgium and was used to develop treatments for the SARS and MERS viruses back when she was nine months old. Winter, now 4 years old, was injected with spike proteins from the new coronavirus. After six weeks, scientists took a blood sample from Winter, and found that her antibodies appeared to neutralize COVID-19 — a first for any living creature.

Scientists now suggest linking two tiny llama antibodies together and safely distributing them to humans could be an effective way of treating coronavirus and mitigating its devastating effects. Find the whole study here. Kathryn Krawczyk

get ready
Edit

Trump reportedly thinks coronavirus deaths are overcounted. Experts say the opposite.

2:39 p.m.
Donald Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A senior Trump administration official told Axios he expects President Trump to begin publicly questioning the coronavirus death toll in the United States.

Experts mostly agree the data isn't accurate, but for the opposite reason — the consensus is that deaths are being undercounted, while the official said Trump and some of his aides think the numbers are inflated. There's no evidence the number of fatalities has been exaggerated, but Axios reports Trump wasn't pleased when New York added 3,000 unconfirmed but suspected COVID-19 cases to its tally.

Some on the Trump team reportedly believe hospitals have a financial incentive to identify coronavirus cases since Medicare gives them a 20 percent bonus for COVID-19 treatment, Axios reports. It's unclear if Trump shares this view, and no one in the administration has publicly accused hospitals of misdiagnosing patients.

Other officials told Axios that Trump doesn't think the numbers are fraudulent, but that the lack of "uniform reporting standards in the United States" means the data is murky. That may be true, but again the question among most experts is about how many coronavirus deaths have been missed due to lack of testing, rather than added unnecessarily. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

a supreme flush
Edit

This is probably the 1st time a toilet flush was heard during Supreme Court arguments

2:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Supreme Court arguments have made the case for soundproof walls.

The court has spent this week livestreaming its oral arguments for the first time, with both justices and attorneys gathering on a conference call amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And just like anyone newly working from home, there have been minor adjustment periods — Justice Sonia Sotomayor repeatedly forgot to unmute herself on the call, for one.

But one entirely unprecedented moment didn't occur until Wednesday, during arguments in the case of Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants. As Roman Martinez, the attorney for the political consultant group, was making his case, a toilet could very clearly be heard flushing in the background. Listen to the moment below. Kathryn Krawczyk

read the room
Edit

Kevin Spacey compares being fired over assault allegations to losing work in the coronavirus pandemic

1:38 p.m.
Kevin Spacey
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is taking it upon himself to assure the tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic that because of his firing amid sexual assault allegations, "I can relate."

Spacey, who was fired from his Hollywood jobs including House of Cards in 2017 after facing allegations of sexual abuse, spoke out during an online conference recently, video the Daily Mail resurfaced this week. Offering his "perspective on what it feels like to suddenly find yourself in a situation you could not possibly have prepared for or anticipated was coming," he compared his own situation to the one faced by those who have been laid off work during the crisis through no fault of their own.

"I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," Spacey said. "But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop."

Spacey went on to claim that the "emotional struggles" people are facing during the pandemic are "very much the same" as those that he faced, though he acknowledged, in a massive understatement, that his experience involved "very different reasons and circumstances." He also attempted to reassure the world that "this devastating time" actually presents an "opportunity" to "just stop and reflect on our lives."

Since facing allegations of sexual misconduct, Spacey had previously appeared in character as House of Cards' Frank Underwood in a series of bizarre Christmas-themed videos. Sexual assault charges against the actor in Massachusetts were dropped in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty. Brendan Morrow

slow down
Edit

Conclusions about coronavirus mutations 'are overblown,' scientist says

1:35 p.m.
Coronavirus research.
ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists are probably exhausted from having to explain that new studies on the coronavirus are far from a sure thing, but, thankfully, they keep setting the record straight anyway.

The latest study to cause a stir came from from a team at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The Los Angeles Times published a report on the paper, which concluded that the COVID-19 coronavirus mutated into a more transmissible (albeit, not necessarily more dangerous) form that is more prevalent in hot spots. The research team, led by Bette Kober, is well-regarded and many of colleagues consider the theory plausible, The Atlantic reports, but that doesn't mean it's likely.

Lisa Gralinksi at the University of North Carolina, one of the few scientists in the world who specializes in coronaviruses, said the conclusions from the paper "are overblown" because they haven't actually been tested. There could be a lot of reasons why the viruses with the mutation are more prevalent, but the simplest is that they just happened to be the ones that got out of China at a higher rate.

Throughout the pandemic, there's been a lot of speculation about mutations creating different strains of the coronavirus that could vary in transmissibility or even lethality, but The Atlantic notes that many mutations are silent and just alter the viruses' appearance, not their functionality. Indeed, several experts said they'd be surprised if the coronavirus had morphed into more than one strain already, since that family of viruses changes at a much slower rate than, say, influenza viruses.

Regardless, Nathan Graubaugh at Yale School of Medicine, who believes there's probably just one strain floating around, thinks focusing too much on mutations "creates a diversion from what we need to be focusing on," including testing vaccines and drugs. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

rocky re-election
Edit

GOP Sen. Gardner 18 points behind Democrat Hickenlooper in Colorado Senate poll

1:30 p.m.
Sen. Cory Gardner.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Cory Gardner's (R-Colo.) seat is growing increasingly rocky.

Gardner is up for re-election in the swing state of Colorado, likely facing Democratic former governor and ex-presidential candidate John Hickenlooper this fall. And in a hypothetical matchup of the two candidates, Hickenlooper has a major advantage, a poll from Democratic firms in Colorado released Wednesday shows.

Hickenlooper gets 54 percent of the vote to Gardner's 36 percent in a head-to-head contest, Colorado Politics reports via a Keating-Onsight-Melanson poll of likely voters. The Democratic firms' last poll from October showed Hickenlooper with an 11 point lead, getting 53 percent support to Gardner's 42 percent. The more recent poll shows Gardner with a 53 percent unfavorability rating among respondents, while 60 percent said they view Democratic Gov. Jared Polis favorably.

The poll also gives former Vice President Joe Biden a solid lead over President Trump in the presidential election, with 55 percent support to Trump's 35 percent. Hillary Clinton won Colorado in 2016.

Keating Research surveyed 600 likely Colorado voters online from May 1-3, with a 4 percent margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

return to the pitch
Edit

The world's first major sports league is set to return this month

11:44 a.m.
Borussia Dortmund stadium.
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

The sports world is about to turn its attention to Germany, after Berlin and federal states granted the German Football League (also known as the DFL, or Bundesliga) permission to finish up its 2020 season. Games, which will be played without fans, could return as soon as May 15 or May 22, and the hope is to cap the season by the end of June.

Germany has a high coronavirus case load, but has instituted widespread testing and kept its death toll relatively low, considering it's Western Europe's most populous country. So it doesn't come as a shock that it's one of the first places to get sports up and running again. The DFL understands its decision comes with "great responsibility," the league's chief executive Christian Seifert said.

The league conducted a blanket test of 1,724 people associated with the 36 clubs in the top two divisions, and 10 tested positive for the virus, prompting concern over whether the plan to finish the season is wise. But the results don't seem to have changed decision-maker's minds. Results from a second round of mass testing have yet to be released, ESPN notes.

With all due respect to the Korea Baseball Organization — which began its season Tuesday and is home to good, exciting baseball — the Bundesliga is the first truly major sports league on a global scale to test the waters, so its efforts will be watched closely around the world. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.