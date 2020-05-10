South Korean president says epidemic isn't over 'until it's over' after cases rise

South Korean President Moon Jae-in channeled Yogi Berra on Sunday, though the circumstances were much more grim.

After the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 34 new coronavirus infections — the country's highest daily rise since April 9 — Moon warned about the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 later this year. "It's not over until it's over," he said of the coronavirus epidemic.

Moon said the new cluster, which emerged after a man who eventually tested positive visited multiple recently re-opened night clubs in Seoul, shows how quickly the disease can spread. South Korea has drawn praise for how it has largely curbed the outbreak, but the latest development shows how difficult re-opening can be, and Seoul's bars and clubs were quickly ordered shut once again.

South Korea isn't alone — new infections continued to accelerate in Germany, which has also started to open things up slowly after responding to the initial outbreak relatively successfully, and China, where the virus originated, has reported what could be the beginning of a second wave of cases in the country's northeastern Jilin province.

Despite the rise in cases, South Korea has been able to trace most of them to the specific night clubs, highlighting its ability to track new infections, which could prove crucial in keeping a second wave far below the first one. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell