on the defensive again
South Korean president says epidemic isn't over 'until it's over' after cases rise

10:30 a.m.
Moon Jae-in.
Kim Min-Hee-Pool/Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in channeled Yogi Berra on Sunday, though the circumstances were much more grim.

After the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 34 new coronavirus infections — the country's highest daily rise since April 9 — Moon warned about the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 later this year. "It's not over until it's over," he said of the coronavirus epidemic.

Moon said the new cluster, which emerged after a man who eventually tested positive visited multiple recently re-opened night clubs in Seoul, shows how quickly the disease can spread. South Korea has drawn praise for how it has largely curbed the outbreak, but the latest development shows how difficult re-opening can be, and Seoul's bars and clubs were quickly ordered shut once again.

South Korea isn't alone — new infections continued to accelerate in Germany, which has also started to open things up slowly after responding to the initial outbreak relatively successfully, and China, where the virus originated, has reported what could be the beginning of a second wave of cases in the country's northeastern Jilin province.

Despite the rise in cases, South Korea has been able to trace most of them to the specific night clubs, highlighting its ability to track new infections, which could prove crucial in keeping a second wave far below the first one. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

live from quarantine
SNL's Trump gives some questionable advice to class of 2020 in season finale

8:18 a.m.

Saturday Night Live capped its 45th season with another made-from-home episode Saturday evening, with Alec Baldwin's President Trump returning for the cold open.

When high school students celebrating their graduation remotely couldn't get any of their preferred commencement speakers to show up, including Barack and Michele Obama, Axl Rose, 'murder' hornets, and Elon Musk's and Grimes' new baby, the school was forced to go with Trump, who went on to give some confounding advice.

Baldwin's Trump told the class, after pausing to take a swig of bleach, to believe in themselves and, with that belief, they can achieve anything. They only needed to look at him since he rose from humble origins as the son of a "simple, wealthy slumlord" and rose to become a "billionaire, the president, and the world's leading expert on infectious diseases." He then suggested they surround themselves with the worst people possible so they always stand out, call things "stupid" when they don't understand them, and never wear sunscreen.

By the end of the tangent, pretty much everyone had logged off. Watch the full skit below. Tim O'Donnell

working from home
Fauci one of 3 coronavirus task force members self-quarantining after 'low risk' encounter

7:48 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one of three members on the White House coronavirus task force who will self-quarantine after coming into contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn are also entering self-quarantine.

Fauci's contact was "low risk" because he was not in close proximity to the person, who has not been identified. It's unclear if the contact was Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, who is known to have tested positive and often attends task force meetings.

Fauci's "modified quarantine" plan is to work from home while occasionally going to his empty office, wear a mask continually, and get tested every day (he said he has already tested negative). If he is called into testify before the Senate next week as expected, however, he plans to attend while taking every precaution, CNN reports. If anything changes before then, and Fauci needs to testify remotely, the Senate will reportedly accommodate that. Read more at CNN and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Thanks but no thanks
The U.S. reportedly didn't take up a January offer that would have led to the production of 1.7 million masks per week

May 9, 2020
Michael Bowen.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The United States government had an opportunity when there was seemingly still time to curb the coronavirus pandemic to strike a deal with a manufacturer that could have produced an additional 1.7 million N95 masks per week, The Washington Post reports. But, ultimately, the money wasn't there.

Michael Bowen, the vice president of Prestige Ameritech who has reportedly been warning about American mask shortages for years, wrote to administrators in the Department of Health and Human Services in January that he was willing to take the "very difficult and very expensive" step of re-activating four dormant machines should the coronavirus situation become dire. If the company did that, they would have been able to produce an additional 1.7 million masks per day, and Bowen wanted the government to get first dibs, even though his phones were reportedly ringing off the hook. The productions lines remain untouched.

Bowen apparently caught the attention of Dr. Rick Bright, who was recently removed as the head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, but no one else was on board (Bright briefly mentioned Bowen's proposal in his whistleblower complaint about HHS last week).

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said Prestige was "extremely difficult to work and communicate with," but an anonymous official told the Post that the "prescient" Bowen has a "legitimate beef. The "reality," the official said, is that HHS "didn't have the money to do it at the time." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York drop, but deaths remain 'infuriatingly constant'

May 9, 2020

New York state, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, recorded 572 new coronavirus hospitalizations Friday, its lowest daily rise since March. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) called the total "welcome news," but he was far more somber when it came to the number of daily deaths in his state.

While hospitalizations have continuously fallen to essentially the point they were when New York first went into lockdown, the number of deaths has remained flat in recent days. Cuomo said Saturday that the latest daily toll was 226, a figure he described as "infuriatingly constant."

He also noted that poor and minority communities are "suffering most" from the epidemic, something the state is focusing on. Tim O'Donnell

re-thinking cities
European tourist centers believe coronavirus lockdowns could help residents 'regain control' of housing rentals

May 9, 2020
Barcelona, Spain.
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

As several European countries begin to turn the attention to what comes after the coronavirus pandemic, their cities are looking at ways to re-imagine themselves. Milan's plan to reduce traffic, for instance, may prove to be an inspiration for urban planners. Another aspect of European city life that could change as a result of the pandemic is the holiday rental market, The Guardian reports.

Major European cities clogged by tourists, like Barcelona, Paris, and Dublin, have complained that businesses like Airbnb have driven up rents in their city and contributed to housing shortages. But with tourism in steep decline at the moment, officials believe there's a chance those apartments could wind up back in the hands of locals. "We hope to see a third or even a half of these licensed tourist apartments become normal apartments to rent over the next three years," said Janet Sanz, the deputy mayor of Barcelona, which is home to 9,600 licensed holiday apartments, plus thousands of unlicensed ones.

Sanz acknowledges the owners will make less money with conventional letting, but she hopes they'll opt for stability for the time being.

Paris city hall estimates the French capital's residents, meanwhile, have lost out on 30,000 homes that are used exclusively for short-term lets. Paris Deputy Mayor Ian Broussat thinks there's now an opportunity to "regain control" with the city buying some of the apartments and returning them to the "traditional rental market." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Little Richard, the 'architect' of rock 'n' roll, dies at 87

May 9, 2020
Little Richard.
ANDRE DURAND/AFP via Getty Images

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard died Saturday, his close friend, Pastor Bill Minson, told The Associated Press. The musician's son, Danny Jones Penniman, confirmed the news, but the cause of death is unknown. He was 87.

Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, considered himself the "architect" of the music genre known as rock 'n' roll, and he — along with the likes of Chuck Berry and Fats Domino — helped shatter the color line on music charts, bringing what was once called "race music" into the mainstream, AP reports. Richard was known for his skills on the piano and his distinctive vocals, as well as fashion choices and energetic personality on-stage.

Richard's career took off in the '50s, and he went on to sell more than 30 million records worldwide, produce hit songs like "Tutti Frutti," "Good Golly Miss Molly," and "Long Tall Sally," and influence countless musicians, including the Beatles.

In 1957, he stepped away from the stage and became an ordained minister, eventually releasing a gospel album in 1959. He returned to secular rock in 1964. Read more at Rolling Stone and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

fast track
FDA authorizes emergency use for quicker, but less reliable coronavirus antigen test

May 9, 2020
Coronavirus testing.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

With the United States struggling to meet the recommended quota of coronavirus tests per day, the Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization Friday for a COVID-19 antigen test.

The test, produced by San Diego-based manufacturer Quidel, can diagnose COVID-19 by detecting fragments of protein found on or within the virus present in samples collected from the naval cavity using swabs. The test produces results within minutes — much more quickly than many other tests on the market, which are more complex to conduct and analyze — but the technology is also more liable to result in false negatives, so an additional PCR test may be necessary to confirm.

But once production ramps up, so will the country's ability to test millions of Americans per day. Douglas Bryant, Quidel's chief executive, told The Wall Street Journal, they hope to have 200,000 tests available as soon as next week. Read more at CNBC and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

