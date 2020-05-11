John Krasinski officiates a quarantine wedding, reunites The Office cast to celebrate

John Krasinski's weekly dose of happy news had some happy surprises for one couple who have a strong emotional connection to The Office and, perhaps unexpectedly, got married. Emma Stone's brief weather report "brings us to a segment we like to call 'Love in the Time of Quarantine,' because through all these difficult times, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, the one constant that we've seen is that one of life's greatest clichés" — love will conquer all — is true, he said.
Krasinski showed a montage of babies born during the pandemic and reunited families, but "not even quarantine can stop one of life's greatest opportunities to celebrate love: weddings," he said. He focused on one wedding in particular, the one he officiated on live Zoom, with a new tear-jerker of a wedding song performed by Zac Brown, a supporting role for Jenna Fischer, and an afterparty featuring the rest of the Office crew. Watch below. Peter Weber
There has been some confusion that COVID-19 is the 19th coronavirus disease, but the 19 refers to the year the new virus jumped to humans, 2019. In fact, "of the millions, perhaps billions, of coronaviruses, six were previously known to infect humans," The Washington Post reports.
Four cause colds that spread easily each winter, barely noticed. Another was responsible for the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome that killed 774 people in 2003. Yet another sparked the outbreak of Middle East respiratory syndrome in 2012, which kills 34 percent of the people who contract it. But few do. SARS-CoV-2, the bad seed of the coronavirus family, is the seventh. It has managed to combine the infectiousness of its cold-causing cousins with some of the lethality of SARS and MERS. [The Washington Post]
"This is a virus that literally did not exist in humans six months ago," Geoffrey Barnes, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan, told the Post. "We had to rapidly learn how this virus impacts the human body and identify ways to treat it literally in a time-scale of weeks."
But scientists do know that coronaviruses invade the body by breaking into ACE2 receptors, which regulate blood pressure and are plentiful in the lungs, intestines, and kidneys. And they suspect the "corona" — or spikes on the outside of the virus — in the COVID-19 virus are more effective at attaching to the receptors, making it easier for them to infiltrate the cells to replicate, as the Post explains in this video.
The coronavirus hijacking your cells "would be as if somebody walked into a car factory and snapped his fingers and said suddenly, 'You're making Twinkies!'" David Leib, chair of microbiology and immunology at Dartmouth College, told WGBH. "It takes the virus roughly 10 minutes to get inside that cell and then to begin its replication cycle," and within days "you are a walking bottle of virus."
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned on Fox News Sunday that the country's reported unemployment numbers "are probably going to get worse before they get better."
The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. lost 20.5 million jobs in April. At 14.7 percent, the jobless rate is now at its highest level since the Great Depression. With millions more Americans no longer looking for work or considered underemployed, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Mnuchin if the actual unemployment rate might be close to 25 percent. "We could be," Mnuchin responded.
Mnuchin said the unemployment crisis is "no fault of American business, this is no fault of American workers, this is a result of a virus." The economy's second quarter is going to be "very, very bad," Mnuchin continued, but there will be a "better third quarter" and a "better fourth quarter, and next year is going to be a great year."
The White House is considering more stimulus efforts, Mnuchin said, but will wait a "few weeks" before deciding on whether to agree to another relief bill. There is definite talk of a payroll tax cut, he said, but "we're not gonna do things just to bail out states that were poorly managed." President Trump has pushed for a payroll tax cut by the idea face bipartisan opposition in Congress. Catherine Garcia
Shanghai Disneyland reopened on Monday, after being shut down for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, tickets went on sale for the first few days of the reopening, and quickly sold out. Shanghai Disneyland has implemented social distancing guidelines, and is conducting temperature screenings for workers and visitors. People must also wear masks in the park, and at the request of the Chinese government, Shanghai Disneyland is limiting the number of guests to "far below" 24,000 people, or 30 percent of daily capacity, Reuters reports.
"We hope that today's reopening can serve as a beacon of light across the globe, providing hope and inspiration for everyone, and can demonstrate that we can overcome any challenge together," Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, said. Disney's other parks remain closed. Catherine Garcia
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Sunday that three New York children have died and 73 have become gravely ill with an inflammatory disease tied to COVID-19. The illness, pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, has symptoms similar to toxic shock or Kawasaki disease. Two of the children who died were of elementary school age, the third was an adolescent, and they were from three separate counties and had no known underlying health issues, said New York health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. Cases have been reported in several other states.
New York City health officials warned about the disease last week, but health providers were alerted on May 1 after hearing of reports from Britain, The New York Times reports. Symptoms have included prolonged high fever, racing hearts, rash, and severe abdominal pain. Dr. David Reich, president of Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, said the five cases his hospital treated started with gastrointestinal issues and progressed to very low blood pressure, expanded blood pressure, and in some cases, heart failure. "We were all thinking this is a disease that kills old people, not kids," he told The Washington Post. Cuomo made a similar point.
It isn't just children struggling with arterial inflammation. In fact, for a virus originally believed to primarily destroy the lungs, COVID-19 also "attacks the heart, weakening its muscles and disrupting its critical rhythm," the Post reports. "It savages kidneys so badly some hospitals have run short of dialysis equipment. It crawls along the nervous system, destroying taste and smell and occasionally reaching the brain. It creates blood clots that can kill with sudden efficiency."
Many scientists now believe coronavirus wreaks havoc in the body through some combination of an attack on blood vessels, possibly the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels, and "cytokine storms," when the immune system goes haywire. "Our hypothesis is that covid-19 begins as a respiratory virus and kills as a cardiovascular virus," Dr. Mandeep Mehra at Harvard Medical School tells the Post. Read more about the different ways COVID-19 attacks the body at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
When she was still able to volunteer at a nursing home in the Philadelphia area, 15-year-old Hita Gupta set up events for residents, from bingo to trivia. Now, she's still helping seniors stay active, thanks to her special goodie bags.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, visitors are no longer allowed at most nursing homes, and Gupta worried this would result in residents feeling "loneliness, boredom, and anxiety." She came up with the idea for goodie bags to help "stimulate their minds and keep them occupied," Gupta told CNN. Each bag has an adult coloring book, colored pencils, a large print puzzle book, and a note from Gupta's 9-year-old brother, Davit.
At first, Gupta used her allowance to buy the items, but she has since started fundraising in order to distribute more bags. She calls nursing homes in advance to coordinate deliveries, and has so far dropped off goodie bags to 18 nursing homes. Gupta told CNN she won't stop until the pandemic is over. "We need to let nursing home residents know that they are not being forgotten and that they are not alone," she said. "As a community, we need to work together to make seniors feel loved and valued." Catherine Garcia
With one of President Trump's personal valets and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, both testing positive for the coronavirus, several senior White House officials worry that it's too late to stop the virus from sweeping through their ranks, The New York Times reports.
At the White House, all employees are being tested at least once a week, with those who come in close contact with Trump getting tested every day, senior officials said. Miller tested positive on Friday morning, one day after testing negative. She did not regularly wear a mask while working, the Times reports, and several staff members who were most likely in meetings with her before she tested positive are still coming into work. Her husband, Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, tested negative on Friday, and is not expected to go into the White House anytime soon, people familiar with his plans said.
Trump has been ignoring Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is not wearing a mask during meetings with people, the Times reports. One senior administration official said the fact that a valet who served him food tested positive rattled Trump, and he was "annoyed" to find out Katie Miller was positive. Over the weekend, several press aides who had been coming into the White House were told to start working remotely, and officials were urged to stay home if they believe they are getting sick.
One of Trump's top economic advisers, Kevin Hassett, admitted on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday that it is "scary to go to work." He wears a mask, but said he thinks "I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing. It's a small, crowded place. It's, you know, it's a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country." Catherine Garcia
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will testify remotely on Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
Fauci, who last testified before Congress in March, will discuss the coronavirus pandemic. He will be joined virtually by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn; and Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir.
The senators, their staff members, and the witnesses will "appear by video conference due to these unusual circumstances," the committee's chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), said in a statement on Sunday. Alexander is now self-quarantining at his home in Tennessee, after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Fauci entered a "modified quarantine" over the weekend after being exposed to a White House staffer who has been infected by the virus.
Fauci and other members of the White House coronavirus task force were blocked from testifying before members of the House earlier this month, with President Trump saying the House is "a bunch of Trump haters."Catherine Garcia