Comfort food
Health food companies' share of global growth shrinks as consumers turn to comforting snacks

3:35 p.m.
Hershey bars.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Healthy snacks are out. Comfort food is in.

Amid the coronavirus shutdown, consumers are seeking the familiarity of products from major companies including Nestlé, Heinz, and Procter & Gamble, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Global food corporations are now "recording their strongest sales in years," compared to health-conscious snack brands that captured "35 percent of the year-over-year growth in the consumer industry" in January and February, but just 5 percent in March and April. Meanwhile, Hershey confectionery products gained "3 percentage of market share over the past month or so," writes the Journal.

As supermarkets scramble to keep shelves stocked with essentials, healthy snacks from smaller brands may be harder to find while large brands with their own factories can produce large quantities to meet demand. Health brands may look to online sales, but over 90 percent of food sales reportedly happen in brick-and-mortar stores.

It's unclear if the trend will remain or the sugar rush will fade into a sugar crash. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Taylor Watson

masks on
White House staffers directed to wear masks when not at their desks

4:06 p.m.
White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow talks to reporters on May 08, 2020 in Washington, DC
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House will now require staffers to wear masks after two recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo on Monday, White House officials were directed to wear masks when entering the West Wing and only not wear them when at their desks, ABC News reports. It also directs them to maintain social distancing.

"We are requiring everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering," the memo says, per The Wall Street Journal. It also says that "unless you absolutely need to conduct in person business in the West Wing, we respectfully ask you to avoid unnecessary visits."

Last week, a personal valet to President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and just one day later, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tested positive as well. The spokesperson, Katie Miller, is also married to Stephen Miller, a White House senior adviser. The White House says Trump, Pence, and "every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president" are being tested for COVID-19 daily. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently announced he'd follow a "modified quarantine" plan, and two other coronavirus task force members are self-quarantining as well.

The New York Times previously reported that Trump "was spooked that his valet, who is among those who serve him food, had not been wearing a mask" and "he was annoyed to learn that Ms. Miller tested positive and has been growing irritated with people who get too close to him." CNN also reports that the White House "had not identified who Miller contracted the virus from as of Sunday, raising concerns inside the White House about how to contain the outbreak."

As for Trump himself, The Washington Post reports aides say that despite the new policy, he's still not likely to wear a mask in the White House. Brendan Morrow

hot dogs apple pie and chevrolet
MLB owners sign off on plan to start season July 4th weekend

3:13 p.m.
Gauranteed Rate Field.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is another step closer to starting its 2020 season, but there are still several hurdles to jump before anything is etched in stone.

The league's owners approved Monday a proposal to kick the season off on Fourth of July weekend, with "Spring Training" re-starting in mid-June, The Associated Press reports. Games would be played at teams' home ball parks — unless the medical experts and the government advise a switch to Spring Training stadiums at some point — but without fans. The plan suggests an 82-game season, give or take, with teams playing only their division rivals and their geographic equivalent in the other league (that is, American League East teams will play National League East teams, and so forth). Other changes include a designated hitter in the National League and expanded rosters.

While the owners' approval might seem exciting for baseball fans, the proposal is still dependent on the players' union, which will likely resist any attempts from owners to trim their salaries due to a lack of gate revenue. Beyond money, the union will also likely want to ensure there is a practical coronavirus testing system in place that will protect them and their families. The virus, after all, could easily upend the plan, even if the owners and players strike an agreement. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

warning
Twitter is stepping up its efforts to limit coronavirus misinformation

2:52 p.m.
The logo for the Twitter social media network is projected onto a man on August 09, 2017 in London, England
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Twitter has rolled out a plan to slap labels and warnings on certain tweets in an effort against misleading claims about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social media platform on Monday announced it will begin adding labels to tweets "containing potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19," directing users toward information on the topic from trusted sources. Additionally, some tweets will receive a warning that will "inform people that the information in the tweet conflicts with public health experts' guidance before they view it," Twitter said, with this depending on "the propensity for harm and type of misleading information."

In an example shared by Twitter, a label warns that "some or all of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding COVID-19," and users have to select "view" before they see the content in question.

For misleading information, if the propensity for harm is "moderate," it will receive a label, but if the propensity for harm is "severe," it will be removed, according to a chart Twitter shared. Disputed claims will either get a label or a warning depending on if the propensity for harm is moderate or severe. Twitter was previously taking down certain harmful posts about the coronavirus, such as the false claim that social distancing doesn't slow its spread, The Associated Press notes.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of site integrity, says "we are not fact-checking every piece of content on Twitter," but these labels will help "provide further context," NBC News reports. Twitter previously rolled out similar labels for synthetic and manipulated media. Just recently, a misleading viral video from Jimmy Kimmel's show falsely suggesting Vice President Mike Pence carried empty boxes of personal protective equipment into a nursing home received one of these "manipulated media" labels. Brendan Morrow

a little help for his friends
Roger Stone prosecutor says Flynn case is another example of DOJ betraying its principles to help Trump's friends

2:21 p.m.

Former federal prosecutor Jonathan Kravis, who left his job three months ago after he felt the Justice Department "abandoned its responsibility do justice" in one of his cases, is having déjà vu.

Kravis prosecuted President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone for lying to Congress, but he apparently became disillusioned after the DOJ softened Stone's sentence. Now, as Kravis wrote in an op-ed published Monday by The Washington Post, the department is repeating its mistakes with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had his case dismissed last week despite a previous guilty plea.

In his op-ed, Kravis wrote he never thought the DOJ would make a mistake like they did with Stone again, but he's grown convinced Attorney General William Barr has abdicated "the commitment to equal justice under the law" to help Trump's friends. "When the department takes step that it would never take in any other case not to protect an ally of the president, it betrays this principle," he wrote, later adding that he was also alarmed by Barr's willingness to "attack his own silenced employees."

Kravis isn't alone — two other former DOJ employees penned scathing op-eds about Barr this weekend, while nearly 2,000 ex-employees signed a letter calling for his resignation. Read the full piece at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the doj strikes back
Nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees call for Barr to resign over Flynn case

2:01 p.m.
Attorney General William Barr.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees have united in a call for Attorney General William Barr's resignation.

In a letter posted Monday on Medium, former DOJ employees of both Democratic and Republican administrations say Barr "once again assaulted the rule of law, this time in the case of President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn." And just like they demanded after the DOJ softened Roger Stone's sentencing, signers of the letter say that warrants Barr's resignation.

The DOJ dismissed Flynn's case last week after a review of the case showed it was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis." But this explanation "does not hold up to scrutiny," the Monday letter reads, because "Flynn admitted under oath and in open court that he told material lies to the FBI in violation of longstanding federal law." The signers want a district court to "deny the motion" to dismiss Flynn's charges. And because they know Barr will likely not resign, they'd like Congress to reschedule its hearing with Barr and "formally censure" him for "his repeated assaults on the rule of law," the letter continues.

The letter had more than 1,900 signers as of Monday afternoon, with more former DOJ employees continuing to add their names. The nonprofit group Protect Democracy, which was behind this letter, also organized a February letter calling for Barr's resignation when the Justice Department overruled prosecutors and reduced a sentencing recommendation for Stone. It ended up with more than 2,600 signers. Kathryn Krawczyk

the immunity question
Irish public health officials are reportedly advising that recovered coronavirus patients have short-term immunity

12:57 p.m.

Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team reportedly advised the country's Health Service Executive last week that recovered coronavirus patients have at least short-term immunity to COVID-19, RTE reports.

The actual guidance remains uncertain and is not yet public, so it's not clear how and why the NPHET reportedly settled on its stance. It's also unknown what happens after the suggested time frame of potential immunity expires. But Dr. Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer for the Irish Department of Health, said during a recent press conference that the department has accepted advice that people who have had lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the last three months could be regarded as "having an immunity, such that they could return to work," adding that experts will continually assess the situation.

There's been a lot of confusion about potential immunity to the coronavirus, so it's worth keeping an eye on what Ireland reveals about its findings going forward. Tim O'Donnell

very off brand
Former Buttigieg staffers keep suggesting Joe Biden hold a Fortnite takeover

12:50 p.m.
biden
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting dangerously close to accepting the Democratic nomination on Zoom — but not if former staffers for Pete Buttigieg have anything to say about it.

Stefan Smith, who headed online engagement for Buttigieg's campaign, told Yahoo News late last week he'd like to see the 77-year-old Biden get way too online for comfort. This year's Democratic convention could "hop from digital events on Instagram Live to Facebook to Twitch to Twitter," Smith said. And for the DNC's keynote event, Biden could turn to Fortnite, just like rapper Travis Scott did for his incredibly popular virtual concert last month. "Give America a giant avatar of President Obama introducing another avatar of Joe Biden while they stand amidst a digital rendering of America through the ages," Smith suggested. "Give America Joe Biden accepting his nomination from a national monument like the Grand Canyon while the sun sets behind him."

Lis Smith, Buttigieg's communications director who has recently started proposing Biden get online, brought up the idea again in a conversation with Politico on Monday. "Travis Scott's takeover of Fortnite … if we could do that with Joe Biden," she said before conceding "that might be a little ambitious." If Biden's track record of glitchy virtual town halls and events continues, she's probably right. Kathryn Krawczyk

