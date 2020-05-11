Health food companies' share of global growth shrinks as consumers turn to comforting snacks

The White House will now require staffers to wear masks after two recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo on Monday, White House officials were directed to wear masks when entering the West Wing and only not wear them when at their desks, ABC News reports. It also directs them to maintain social distancing.

"We are requiring everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering," the memo says, per The Wall Street Journal. It also says that "unless you absolutely need to conduct in person business in the West Wing, we respectfully ask you to avoid unnecessary visits."

Last week, a personal valet to President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and just one day later, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tested positive as well. The spokesperson, Katie Miller, is also married to Stephen Miller, a White House senior adviser. The White House says Trump, Pence, and "every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president" are being tested for COVID-19 daily. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently announced he'd follow a "modified quarantine" plan, and two other coronavirus task force members are self-quarantining as well.

The New York Times previously reported that Trump "was spooked that his valet, who is among those who serve him food, had not been wearing a mask" and "he was annoyed to learn that Ms. Miller tested positive and has been growing irritated with people who get too close to him." CNN also reports that the White House "had not identified who Miller contracted the virus from as of Sunday, raising concerns inside the White House about how to contain the outbreak."

As for Trump himself, The Washington Post reports aides say that despite the new policy, he's still not likely to wear a mask in the White House. Brendan Morrow