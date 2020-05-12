See More Speed Reads
The world's last Blockbuster Video gets creative to survive pandemic

4:07 p.m.
Blockbuster.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The people of Bend, Oregon have one quarantine entertainment option that no one else does: an open Blockbuster Video store — the world's only.

The 20-year-old store became the only store over a year ago, reports Vice News, and it's managed to keep afloat during the global pandemic. None of the store's dozen-plus employees were laid off, and they continued to receive paychecks through the multiple closings and re-openings that occurred while they figured out best safety practices for employees and customers.

For the first time ever, they turned to curbside service. Customers can call Blockbuster to request and pay for a film, and show up at the store to receive a sanitized DVD in a Ziplock bag. "We have a lot of free time and a lot of great recs (for callers)," the store noted on Instagram.

The inside of the store is open to 10 customers at a time, with several safety measures in place. General Manager Sandi Harding said one customer noted she was grateful to browse, as she "couldn't flip through Netflix one more time."

Harding herself purchases new releases from stores like Walmart and Target, since the store's DVD distributor went out of business. During the early days of the pandemic, people were renting Outbreak and Contagion, she told Vice, but now they've turned to classics like Somewhere in Time and the Indiana Jones series.

She isn't sure if the model is sustainable, but then again, they outlasted every other Blockbuster on the planet. "We don't go down without a fight," she said. Read more at Vice News. Taylor Watson

Russell Crowe movie moved up to a July theatrical release as studio says 'we are the canary in the coal mine'

3:49 p.m.
Unhinged
Solstice Studios

It's not every day that the coronavirus pandemic results in a movie hitting theaters earlier than planned.

But on Tuesday, Solstice Studios made the surprise announcement that the new Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged has shifted its theatrical release date up to July 1 from September, meaning this could end up being the first new film to hit movie theaters since they closed due to the coronavirus crisis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, it was thought that the Christopher Nolan film Tenet, which is scheduled to be released on July 17, would serve that role, though this is all assuming movie theaters can widely resume operations in the United States by that point. Some states have permitted theaters to reopen already, but major chains like AMC have declined to do so, not that they'd be able to show much new if they did. Hollywood studios have over the past two months either delayed movies scheduled for this time of year or in some cases released them on demand.

But even if theaters can widely reopen by July, which would involve operating at a limited capacity, the question remains, will moviegoers feel safe returning right away? Unhinged, it appears, could provide an early answer to this question.

"We are the canary in the coal mine, no doubt about it," Solstice president-CEO Mark Gill told the Reporter.

Then again, Gill noted to Deadline that given that Unhinged has a "relatively modest budget" of $33 million, it doesn't need to gross as much as a major blockbuster like Tenet does to be a success. He conceded to Variety that theaters might not actually be open in some major markets like New York City by July 1 but said that "less populated cities and suburbs will be open and we expect there to be a lot of pent-up demand." Brendan Morrow

Los Angeles County's stay-at-home orders are expected to be extended at least through July

3:42 p.m.
Los Angeles.
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County, which has more than 32,000 coronavirus infections and accounts for more than half of California's COVID-19 fatalities, is expected to pump the brakes on re-opening, despite loosening some lockdown measures last week, the Los Angeles Times reports. There likely won't be any further rollbacks until at least the end of July, the county's Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a Board of Supervisers meeting Tuesday.

It's not written in stone that the county's stay-at-home orders will remain as is for the next three months, but Ferrer said they won't budge unless there's a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand." As things stand, the county's fatalities and new infections are rising daily, and testing capacity reportedly remains limited, so change is not considered a likely possibility, the Times reports.

Beaches are still set to re-open Wednesday, albeit with restrictions. Only active recreation, like swimming, running, and surfing, is allowed, meaning that more leisurely beach-going endeavors like sunbathing are not considered valid reasons to hit the beach. Tim O'Donnell

Supreme Court arguments over Trump's tax returns point to ideological split decision

3:28 p.m.
The Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court continued its unprecedented work routine with an unprecedented case on Tuesday, hearing arguments over whether Congress and a New York prosecutor can access President Trump's financial records. And after a day of arguments broadcast live, it appears the justices are ideologically split on the case with an eventual decision coming down to Chief Justice John Roberts, The Washington Post reports.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, who are on the liberal end of the Supreme Court's ideological spectrum, had harsh questions for Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow on Tuesday. Sekulow is explicitly asking for "temporary presidential immunity," arguing a "criminal process targeting the president" violates the Constitution. "You are asking for broader immunity" than anyone else, Sotomayor responded. "He's the president," Sekulow fired back, but Kagan shut him down with a simple statement: "The president isn't above the law."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee and more conservative member of the court, compared a president's financial records to medical records, leading the House's top lawyer to say medical records probably wouldn't be given to Congress if it asked. That tied into questioning from Justice Samuel Alito, another conservative, who suggested that without a "limit" on the House's subpoena power, it could be used to harass a president. Roberts, who has in some cases become a swing vote on the court, "seemed to ask questions of both sides that made his inclinations difficult to read," the Post writes.

The Supreme Court has gone remote during the coronavirus pandemic, conducting arguments over the phone and, for the first time in history, broadcasting them live as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

Researchers believe it's too late to investigate Wuhan market for coronavirus' animal origins

2:13 p.m.
Huanan market.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

It's probably too late for researchers to find the origins of the coronavirus by investigating the Huanan market in Wuhan, China, where the virus is believed to have first jumped from an animal to humans last year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Per the Journal, Beijing appears to be stalling international efforts to find the species, and Chinese officials have yet to share data from animals they sampled. Nailing down the species is considered a crucial step not only because it can help prevent the virus jumping from animals to humans again, but also because conspiracy theories about the virus' origins are gaining steam in the U.S. and China, the Journal notes.

But evidence from the market has most likely been contaminated or inadvertently destroyed, said Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit based in New York that helped establish the likely origins of the coronavirus that caused SARS. Dirk Pfeiffer, a professor of veterinary medicine at the City University of Hong Kong, agreed that it's "now too late" to investigate the market, which means "we will have to rely on other indirect evidence, and therefore proof of cause will be close to impossible."

Daszak was a little more optimistic, saying the next step is to test widely for the virus in wild animals and humans who come into contact with them. The process will take some time, he said, and require cooperation between China and other countries, "but we will get there." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

House Democrats unveil new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill including money for state and local governments

2:07 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new coronavirus relief bill totaling $3 trillion, planning for a vote later this week.

The new legislation, called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, includes $500 billion for state governments, $375 billion for local governments, $20 billion for tribal relief, $10 billion for small businesses, $25 billion for the postal service, and more, Politico reports.

Additionally, the bill includes another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals, CNBC reports. A party-line vote on the bill is expected to take place on Friday, according to The Hill.

Meanwhile in the Senate, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said Republicans are "assessing what we've done already," referring to the coronavirus aid previously passed by Congress, arguing "we have to take a pause" before passing new legislation.

"We have not yet felt the urgency of acting immediately," McConnell said Monday, Politico reports. "That time could develop, but I don’t think it has yet."

Pelosi told MSNBC on Monday, "To those who would suggest a pause, I'll say the hunger doesn't take a pause. The rent doesn't take a pause. The hardship doesn't take a pause."

Politico notes, however, that Democrats acknowledge this new bill announced Tuesday "is more of a talking point than legislation that they expect to become law" since it's not likely to receive Republican support. If it were to pass, CNN notes it would be the new largest relief package ever in U.S. history. Brendan Morrow

Twitter will allow remote work forever — and it probably won't be the last company to do so

1:53 p.m.
Woman working from home.
djiledesign/iStock

The remote work revolution has entered its next phase.

As COVID-19 forced companies around the world to take their usual office operations remote, it became clear that the pandemic would lead businesses to rethink work-from-home policies and even having offices in the first place. Twitter became one of the biggest and earliest companies to formally react to that changing reality on Tuesday, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announcing the company will let nearly all its employees work from home permanently.

In a company-wide email, Dorsey said Twitter likely won't open its offices until at least September, BuzzFeed News reports. Business travel, save for a few exceptions, would also be canceled until then, and all in-person events have been called off until at least 2021. But even after offices reopen, employees won't have to return to them if they don't want, Dorsey said in extending an additional $1,000 work-from-home allowance to employees.

Dorsey's announcement doesn't mean Twitter will start shuttering its offices. Employees who maintain servers and other jobs that have to be done in person will still have to come in, and everyone will still have the option to work at an office. But it's likely some employees will never return to the office, and that hires from places where Twitter doesn't have offices won't relocate.

Other major companies, including JPMorgan Chase and Nationwide Insurance, have said they'll expand remote work options post pandemic. That could eventually cut down on office expenses for those companies — but also further disparities between tech-based workers and lower-income workers, who more often have to physically report to work. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci got into the most pointed exchange of the Senate coronavirus hearing so far

1:01 p.m.

The tone remained civil, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were not on the same page when the former testified remotely before the Senate on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

Paul, who has recovered from a reportedly asymptomatic case of COVID-19, made the argument that kids — who have low mortality rates — should return to school next fall. He said Fauci and other experts need to be "humble" about what they don't know about the virus, adding that Fauci isn't the "end all" of coronavirus-related decisions.

Fauci replied that he doesn't consider himself the ultimate authority. Instead, he said his job as a public health official mandates he give advice based on scientific evidence. In fact, he said, the reason he's not ready to support opening schools or the economy is because he's aware there's a lot he doesn't know about the new virus. He noted that while it's clear kids respond much better to infections generally, there are worrying cases of a mysterious inflammatory disease possibly linked to COVID-19 found in children.

Fauci's words didn't seem to have much of an effect on Paul's thinking, though. As he left the chamber, he said he believes government intervention hasn't altered the virus' trajectory, even in hot spots like New York. Tim O'Donnell

