WHO official cautions that even with vaccine, coronavirus 'may never go away'

7:28 p.m.
Brazilian doctors who treat COVID-19 patients.
Silvio Avila/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's health emergencies program, wants people to be aware that the coronavirus now sweeping across the world "may never go away."

"The virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," Ryan said Wednesday. "HIV has not gone away, but we've come to terms with the virus and we have found therapies and we have found the prevention methods, and people don't feel as scared as they did before." There is still so much to learn about the coronavirus, including whether those who get it become immune or resistant, and "the current number of people who've been infected is actually relatively low," Ryan said.

When it comes to a vaccine, "there are no promises in this and there are no dates," he declared, and even if one is created, that does not mean the coronavirus will instantly be eliminated. Recent measles outbreaks are proof that there are "some perfectly effective vaccines on this planet that we have not used effectively for diseases we could have eradicated," Ryan said. Catherine Garcia

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down governor's stay-at-home order

8:12 p.m.
Tony Evers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday evening struck down the stay-at-home order implemented by Gov. Tony Evers (D) to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

GOP lawmakers filed the suit, claiming that Evers' administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order to May 26. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled the order was "unenforceable" and "unlawful." The court is controlled by conservatives, but one did side with the court's two liberal justices to dissent. Now Evers, who has allowed the lifting of some restrictions, and the Republican-controlled state Legislature must work together to form a reopening plan.

A Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday found that 69 percent of voters believe Evers' actions were appropriate, down from 80 percent in March. As of Wednesday, there are 10,902 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 421 deaths. Catherine Garcia

Typhoon Vongfong strengthens as it approaches the Philippines

6:44 p.m.
Palms bend in the wind in the Philippines.
Bobbie Alota/AFP via Getty Images

Headed toward the Philippines, Typhoon Vongfong — the first named storm of the season in the West Pacific — has intensified over the last 24 hours.

The storm first formed on Tuesday, and has strengthened from a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph to the equivalent of a hurricane with sustained winds of up to 120 mph, CNN reports.

Vongfong is expected to make its first landfall on Thursday night in the Bicol region, and "very heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and powerful storm surge are all major concerns with this storm," CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said. At this time of year, storms in the West Pacific often strengthen quickly because of warm sea surface temperatures. Catherine Garcia

Senate Republicans are ready to fire up their Hunter Biden probe

5:31 p.m.
Sen. Ron Johnson.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Senate Republicans will have their Hunter Biden investigation, coronavirus be darned.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee will vote next week on whether to subpoena Democratic public relations firm Blue Star Strategies, committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said Wednesday. It'll mark the resumption of the committee's probe into former Vice President Joe Biden's son and the Obama administration.

Johnson and Republicans on the committee have been researching Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma he was once on the board of, apparently unearthing "a lot of information from the [National] Archives, from the State Department," Johnson said. The subpoena measure has a chance of passing the Republican-held committee, though Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) remains a potential foil.

"We're in the middle of a public health and economic crisis, but instead of holding oversight hearings about testing, PPE, or bringing in the FEMA administrator, Senate Republicans are choosing to pursue diversionary, partisan conspiracy theories to prop up President Trump," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said upon hearing about the probe. "It's not related at all to the crisis and so why are we spending time on it?" Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-Mich.) asked CNN.

President Trump's attempt to dig up dirt on Biden's work with Burisma sparked a whistleblower complaint and his eventual impeachment. Trump was acquitted in the Senate, and Republicans quickly pivoted to investigate Biden. Kathryn Krawczyk

Republican Mike Garcia wins Democrat Katie Hill's vacant House seat in special election

5:11 p.m.

For the first time in nine years, Republicans have picked up a Congressional seat previously held by a Democrat. Mike Garcia defeated his Democratic opponent Christy Smith in the race for California's 25th Congressional District seat, left vacant by former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), who resigned last year after it was revealed she had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Smith conceded Tuesday's election in a Facebook post Wednesday, but said she will now turn her attention to November's general election, where she plans to challenge Garcia again.

Garcia hasn't directly responded to Smith's concession yet, but earlier in the day, he said it was clear the results were in his favor, noting that he's "ready to go to work." Tim O'Donnell

Goldman Sachs economists forecast unemployment rate will reach 25 percent

4:53 p.m.
People walk through a shuttered business district in Brooklyn on May 12, 2020 in New York City
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Economists from Goldman Sachs are now forecasting that the U.S. unemployment rate during the coronavirus crisis after jumping to 14.7 percent in April will peak at 25 percent, on par with the Great Depression.

Goldman Sachs released a report Wednesday projecting this jaw-dropping peak unemployment rate after in March predicting it would peak at 15 percent, CNN reports. During the Great Depression, the unemployment rate peaked at 24.9 percent. But when it comes to the "real jobless rate" that takes into account those who have given up looking for work, Goldman Sachs projected this will peak at 35 percent, up from 22.8 percent in April. Goldman Sachs had previously been projecting this rate would peak at 29 percent.

"Prolonged weakness could cause severe scarring effects such as permanent layoffs and business closures that delay the recovery," the report said.

Last week's Labor Department report showing that the unemployment rate reached 14.7 percent in April came following data showing that more than 33 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims over the course of seven weeks, as businesses around the country closed their doors during the pandemic. By the end of 2020, Goldman said it projects the unemployment rate will end up being about 10 percent, per CBS News, and the economists warned, "A return to the pre-virus rate is likely years away." Brendan Morrow

Senate rejects amendment limiting warrantless government internet searches

4:32 p.m.

The Senate on Wednesday fell one vote shy of passing a bipartisan amendment drafted by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) that sought to limit warrantless government Internet searches and browsing history.

The vote required a three-fifths majority, and only 59 lawmakers supported it. The 37 no-votes were comprised of both Republicans and Democrats, while four senators, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), didn't cast a vote, though it's reportedly unclear if their participation would have changed the result.

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), one of 10 Democrats to reject the amendment, said he did so out of concern that passing it would effectively kill the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act completely, while Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) thinks the FISA court will serve as a "sufficient check" against such requests on its own. Tim O'Donnell

Doctors say growing 'toolbox' of coronavirus treatments provide bright spot in pandemic fight

3:55 p.m.
Health care workers wave to ambulances outside New York City.
John Moore/Getty Images

There's no COVID-19 cure yet, but health care workers can still count many tiny victories that are making the fight easier.

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors "were flying blind" as they tried to treat a disease with mysterious symptoms and very little research, Jose Pascual, a critical care doctor at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, tells The Washington Post. But health care workers everywhere have since "devised a toolbox, albeit a limited and imperfect one, of drugs and therapies" they believe are improving patients' chances of survival every day, the Post reports.

When Penn Medicine hospitals first started receiving coronavirus patients, they were ready to focus on patients' lungs, so they stockpiled ventilators and trained workers to treat breathing complications, Pascual told the Post. Yet coronavirus patients soon started throwing doctors "curveballs" in the form of kidney, liver, skin, and brain complications, Pascual described. Doctors around the country also noted how seemingly healthy patients could actually have "abnormally low oxygen levels," the Post writes.

But those shocking developments quickly became lessons. Hospitals started quickly measuring oxygen levels in any suspected coronavirus patients, and learned how to boost breathing support for patients. They knew to look for unexpected side effects in other parts of the body. And after some once-promising drugs proved unhelpful in the coronavirus fight, doctors have been able to rule them out in favor of more effective drugs.

Of course, there's still no definitive cure or even treatment regimen for COVID-19. Doctors are all using experimental approaches that will have to be further researched through randomized clinical trials before they're approved for general use. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

