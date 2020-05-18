See More Speed Reads
quarantine rules
Texas' coronavirus confinement enforcement was reportedly more strict in border cities than elsewhere

10:22 a.m.
Greg Abbott.
Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

While Texas GOP leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, openly railed against local officials for fining or even jailing (which is now forbidden) residents for breaching the state's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Dallas Morning News reports that their criticism seems to have been disproportionately directed at the state's largest counties, while the order was more strictly enforced in border cities.

The Morning News analyzed data from eight counties and nine cities across the state, finding that the most populous areas mostly relied on voluntary compliance with the order, while local authorities in just three border counties issued at least 2,600 citations and made 200 arrests for violations such as not wearing a face mask, having too many people in the same car, or breaking curfew.

The city of Laredo, situated on the border, issued almost six times as many citations as Texas' five most populous cities — Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth — combined.

But, the Morning News notes, it appears those incidents mostly flew under the radar. "The elephant in the room is it wasn't until a blonde-haired Caucasian woman got involved that the interests of our political leaders were piqued," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said, referring to the criticism of the jailing of Shelley Luther, who opened her Dallas salon in defiance of the order.

Two Laredo women, Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, were arrested before Luther for offering cosmetic services, but it was Luther's arrest that sparked a change.

Republicans pushed back against the idea that their criticism, or lack thereof, was racially motivated; Lt. Government Dan Patrick said government overreach was "egregious" wherever it occurred, while Matt Mackowiak, a Republican consultant, said the geography-based backlash was natural, since Dallas gets "a lot more attention than Laredo." Read more at The Dallas Morning News. Tim O'Donnell

Trump is hemorrhaging older voters, polls show

10:24 a.m.
Trump supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Several of President Trump's previously reliable voting blocs are starting to slide into former Vice President Joe Biden's territory.

Trump proved popular among older voters, and unexpectedly so in Rust Belt states like Michigan and Wisconsin, back in the 2016 election. But polls show Trump is sliding among those once-promising voting blocs, and even in formerly solid Republican states such as Arizona.

The age gap between the two main political parties has been clear for decades: Younger voters tend to go for Democrats, while older people vote Republican, FiveThirtyEight notes. That proved true once again in 2016, where Trump won not only voters over 65 but also those between 45 and 64. But recent polls — and even reportedly Trump's private polling — show he's faltering among those age groups. Trump's average margin of four percent over Hillary Clinton in 2016 among voters age 45-64 has fallen to give Biden a 1.4 percent average advantage in that group. And while Trump won voters over 65 by 13.3 percent the last election around, he's now losing them by a percentage point to Biden, polls show.

The New York Times has suggested those floundering numbers could stem from Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and older voters aren't the only group that could turn on him because of it. Republican leaders in states that went for Trump in 2016 warn he could lose this year if voters are worried about their health and the economy; top advisers and GOP officials in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin all shared this prediction with Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promise in early trial, Moderna says

10:11 a.m.
Moderna headquarters on May 08, 2020 in Cambridge
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Moderna has revealed some promising findings on its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The company said Monday that during the phase one trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine it has been developing, eight patients developed antibodies at levels that were on par with those who recovered from the virus, Stat News reports.

Moderna described the interim data from this trial as "positive," with Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks saying that the findings, though early, "substantiate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease and advance our ability to select a dose for pivotal trials."

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Arturo Casadevall told The Washington Post that "the fact that the vaccine elicited neutralizing antibody amounts comparable or higher to those found in convalescent sera [plasma] is very encouraging," although the Post noted that this "represents only a first step in a long process to bring a vaccine to market." But Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel told the Post that "we are very, very happy," noting "the vaccine was generally safe."

Moderna is moving into phase two of its clinical trials, having received approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and it says the third phase is expected to begin in the summer. Zaks told The New York Times that if all goes well, doses of a vaccine could potentially be available by the end of this year or early next year, and in terms of how many would be ready, he said "we're doing our best to make it as many millions as possible." Brendan Morrow

More than 100 countries are calling for an independent investigation into the coronavirus crisis

8:52 a.m.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
AFP via Getty Images

The two-day, virtual World Health Assembly meeting has begun as more than 100 countries back a resolution calling for a probe into the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resolution at the annual assembly calls for an investigation into the global response coordinated by the World Health Organization to the coronavirus crisis, per NBC News. A draft mentioning the need for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the response to COVID-19 is being supported by 116 countries out of 194, including Australia, Britain, Russia, and members of the European Union, Reuters reports. The European Union is presenting the resolution, which also mentions identifying "the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population."

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a remote speech at the assembly on Monday claimed the country has acted "with openness and transparency" during the crisis, saying any investigation should only occur after the virus is under control, BBC News reports.

President Trump last month announced funding to the World Health Organization would be put on hold "while its mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic is investigated," accusing the organization of having a "dangerous bias towards the Chinese government." When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for a coronavirus inquiry last month, Axios notes that China "accused Australia of doing the United States' political bidding." The resolution that has the support of more than 100 countries, though, doesn't actually name China, The Washington Post notes.

The United States, Reuters reports, appears likely to back the resolution at the World Health Assembly, with U.S. Ambassador Andrew Bremberg saying, "My hope is that we will be able to join consensus." Brendan Morrow

Fed chair says full economic recovery could take 18 months

8:35 a.m.
Jerome Powell.
Federal Reserve via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Sunday that the full recovery from lockdowns intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus could take until late 2021. "This economy will recover; it may take a while," Powell said on CBS's 60 Minutes.

Powell described the crisis as the "biggest shock that the economy's had in living memory." The coronavirus lockdowns have brought much of the economy to a halt, leaving tens of millions of Americans jobless. Powell has urged Congress and the White House to provide more support for individuals and businesses if the pandemic drags on. He said that the economy would recover steadily in the second half of 2020, "assuming that there's not a second wave of the coronavirus." Harold Maass

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse just gave 'the worst graduation speech of all time'

8:20 a.m.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) gave the virtual commencement speech at his alma mater, Fremont High School, on Saturday, and the reviews were not kind.

Caylin Choquette, who shared the video on Twitter, called it "the worst graduation speech of all time."

"Is this satire?" asked Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis. His colleague Noah Shachtman was on the same page: "Who is this actor SNL got to play Sasse? He looks JUST like him." Former New York Observer editor Elizabeth Spiers elaborated: "If you've ever been to an open mic standup comedy show where there's one guy who's so bad the whole room goes completely silent and starts scanning for exits because the vicarious embarrassment is too much — and you want to re-live that — here's Ben Sasse to oblige." "Yiiiiiiiiiiiiiikes," said historian Kevin Kruse.

The Omaha World-Herald described Sasse as "unshaven" and "wearing a loosened red tie and white shirt." He was certainly ... casual. "Can't say that I have ever watched a high school commencement address where someone suggests that they are overweight, repeatedly blames China for ruining their ceremony, and insults psychology majors and anyone named Jeremy," local state Sen. Adam Morfeld tweeted, but Sasse "pulls it off!" Sarah Longwell, who publishes The Bulwark, watched his remarks and wanted to know: "Who hurt Ben Sasse in high school?"

Is the speech really that bad? Comedy is, after all, subjective. Objectively, Fremont Public Schools disavowed Sasse's remarks Sunday evening, a school board member asked him for an apology, and the Nebraska Counseling Association slammed him in a public statement.

Despite the jabs at humor, it was a downer of a speech. Sasse jumped from Tiger King and toilet paper to "murder hornets" and black holes. "You're stuck at home for graduation, and that's really not even a Top 100 problem," he added.

Did Sasse have good news? Yes: These graduating high school students "have the potential to have grit and resilience and determination and to get through this," and "that's what's going to pull us through this thing: You're going to pull us through this thing." Yay? Watch the speech below. Peter Weber

Researchers are learning to predict your chances of surviving COVID-19

6:59 a.m.
COVID-19 patient in New York
Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Not everybody who gets COVID-19 has symptoms, and not all symptomatic patients get equally sick. Hospitalization rates have stabilized in hard-hit areas like northern Italy and New York City, but if the next wave is even bigger and more destructive — one of three scenarios envisioned by University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm and his colleagues — that "would absolutely take the health system down," Osterholm told Stat News. Two studies released last week offer tools that might help hospitals better triage patients.

Researchers in China reported in the journal Nature Machine Learning that an analysis of blood samples taken from 485 coronavirus patients in Wuhan discovered there biomarkers that can predict whether a coronavirus patient will die within 10 days, with more than 90 percent accuracy, Business Insider reports. A computer model the researchers developed looks for high levels of the enzyme lactic dehydrogenase (LDH), linked to lung damage; lymphopenia, or low levels of infection-fighting white blood cells; and a rise in inflammation-signaling high-sensitivity C-reactive proteins (hs-CRP).

"In crowded hospitals, and with shortages of medical resources, this simple model can help to quickly prioritize patients, especially during a pandemic when limited healthcare resources have to be allocated," the researchers report.

A second paper published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association found 10 biomarkers they said could predict a COVID-19 patient's risk levels. They turned risk predictors — high LDH levels and low levels of lymphocytes plus history of cancer, age, shortness of breath, and other factors — into a coronavirus risk "calculator." Peter Weber

John Oliver also misses live sports, has a suggestion to fill that gap

5:40 a.m.

"The coronavirus has taken its toll on all manner of industries, but the world of sports was among those hit hardest, earliest, and perhaps most visibly," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. For many people, in fact, the NBA scrapping its season was the moment they "first realized our lives were going to fundamentally change for a while." As shocking as it seemed at the time that all major sports leagues canceled or pushed back their seasons, "the truth is, there was really no choice," he said. "Sporting events with large crowds packed together are the exact opposite of social distancing, and they're a nightmare scenario during a pandemic."

"But though sports shutting down was emphatically the right thing to do, people have been increasingly asking when they can return," one man especially loudly, Oliver said. President Trump probably shouldn't be watching old baseball games during a deadly pandemic, but "he's not entirely wrong — the lack of sports is an emotional blow to a lot of people, and it's not just emotional, it's also financial."

Since "the absence of sport has caused such pain, we thought tonight we'd take a look at what sports have become in the age of coronavirus, and what a path back for them might look like," Oliver said. "To do it responsibly would be a mammoth undertaking. To do it irresponsibly, however, turns out to be pretty easy," as Florida can attest. "Profit is a powerful motivator here, especially for some team owners who won't be the ones taking the risks," he said. "And it's why major sports, like baseball and football, are so eagerly pursuing plans to come back," though "the second you start reading the details of any plan, it automatically becomes ridiculous."

"Look, I will own the fact I really want sports to come back," Oliver said. But "while sports was genuinely helpful at the start of this crisis in showing us how serious this virus was, if it comes back too soon and irresponsibly, it won't be an inspiration, it'll be a cautionary tale." Clearly, "there is currently an absence in people's lives, so ideally what you'd want is something that would fill that gap for a while — you know, until sports can return," he said. And Oliver, of course, had a suggestion. Watch his typically NSFW episode below. Peter Weber

