See More Speed Reads
seems problematic
Edit

Pompeo confirms he told Trump to fire State Department inspector general

11:50 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has wanted his department's inspector general fired for a while.

President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick last week, repeatedly saying Pompeo told him to do so. Pompeo confirmed Trump's account in a Wednesday press conference, and then made the situation even more problematic by saying he "should have done it some time ago."

"The President has the unilateral right to choose who he wants to be his inspector general at every agency in the federal government," Pompeo said Wednesday. "In this case, I recommended to the president that Steve Linick be terminated. I frankly should have done it some time ago." Pompeo previously said he requested Linick be fired because he was "undermining" State Department business. Trump said he had "never heard of" Linick, but agreed to fire him after hearing former President Barack Obama had appointed him.

Linick was investigating Pompeo for potentially using a political appointee to run personal errands, including walking his dog, when he was fired, though Pompeo said he didn't know he was under investigation. Linick was also reportedly looking into Pompeo's arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as his taxpayer-funded dinners with hundreds of guests. Democrats have launched an investigation of Linick's firing, saying it's just the continuation of Trump's trend of ousting these federal watchdogs. Kathryn Krawczyk

permanent decline
Edit

The U.S. birth rate is at its lowest since 1985 and demographers think the decline may be permanent

12:32 p.m.
Newborn baby.
iStock.

It looks like the decline in the United States' birth rate may be permanent, The Hill reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report Wednesday that 3.7 million children were born in the U.S. last year, down 1 percent from 2018 and the lowest total number of births since 1985. Birth rates dropped among women in nearly every age (except women in the early 40s) and race group.

The downward trajectory has been consistent, save for one rise in 2014, since the 2008 financial crisis, and demographers are now thinking that's unlikely to change anytime soon especially since the country's financial outlook had improved. "The fact that births and fertility continued to decline in 2019 despite the booming economy suggests that this is a permanent shift to a lower fertility regimen in the U.S.," said Cheryl Russell, a demographer and contributing editor to the journal American Demographics.

Of course, the economy is no longer booming, and may be headed for an even more severe recession because of the coronavirus, so experts don't think early predictions of a pandemic baby boom will hold true. "It's more likely that young women will delay becoming pregnant during this time of uncertainty," Russel said. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Edit

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard dead at 39 after going missing at Venice Beach

11:56 a.m.
Shad Gaspard
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shad Gaspard, the former WWE star who went missing after going for a swim with his son in Los Angeles, has died at 39.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday confirmed a body found on the shore at Venice Beach was identified as Gaspard's, three days after he went missing, NBC News reports.

"When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea," authorities said. A lifeguard "was going to try to rescue both" Gaspard and his 10-year-old son, Chief Ken Haskett told NBC. "But the father, in his last few words, said, 'Save my son.'" Gaspard's son made it back to shore after Gaspard pushed him toward the lifeguard and was then "pushed back down under a wave," Haskett said.

Outside of WWE, Gaspard also appeared in films including Get Hard and Think Like a Man Too, as well as shows such as From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and Key & Peele. WWE mourned the loss of Gaspard in a statement, remembering him as being "admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

2 new studies offer optimism that coronavirus antibodies provide immunity

11:10 a.m.
Coronavirus research.
JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Two new peer-reviewed studies published in Science on Wednesday have scientists feeling optimistic about coronavirus antibodies providing both natural and vaccine-induced immunity against future infections, The Boston Globe reports.

The research teams led by Dr. Dan Barouch, head of Beth Israel's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, found rhesus macaque monkeys were immune to the coronavirus after being re-injected with the live virus following recovery from their initial infection. And a separate study found two doses of one of six DNA vaccine prototypes — ones that use the genetic code for portions of a protein the coronavirus likely uses to invade cells — also provided protection.

DNA vaccines reportedly aren't in development for human testing, and scientists are reportedly skeptical of their efficacy, but that's why some are excited about the results of the study. The fact that DNA vaccines worked on the monkeys and in some cases developed antibodies at levels comparable to those produced by the response to the live virus "really tell you this is doable," said Dr. Michael Nelson, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

Barouch was cautious about the results, noting that more research needs to be done in humans. Rhesus macaques, which are frequent test subjects in global coronavirus research, are about as close as scientists can get to humans in terms of genetic makeup, but they're still a different species. And the jury is still out on how long immunity might last. Still, Barouch believes the findings are a cause for optimism. "Our team found this data very compelling," he said. Read more at The Boston Globe. Tim O'Donnell

the ghosn escape
Edit

Men who allegedly helped Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan arrested in U.S.

10:52 a.m.
Carlos Ghosn
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Two men who authorities allege helped ex-Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn flee Japan ahead of his trial have been arrested in the United States.

Authorities in Massachusetts on Wednesday arrested former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, who are set to appear before a judge through video conference, Reuters reports.

While awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct last year, Ghosn fled to Lebanon, defying an order not to leave Japan, at the time saying he had "not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution." Japanese authorities issued arrest warrants for three Americans, accusing Michael and Peter Taylor, as well as George Antoine Zayek, of helping Ghosn make his escape; he was allegedly hidden on a private plane.

At the time, The New York Times noted that "Japan has an extradition treaty with the United States, potentially putting the men within reach of Japanese prosecutors if they were arrested by American authorities." Now, Bloomberg reports the men "are being held for possible extradition." Brendan Morrow

thanks for the invite
Edit

Taxpayers paid for food, a harpist, and goody bags for Pompeo's frequent 500-guest formal dinners

10:50 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regularly held taxpayer-funded, 500-guest formal dinners — and President Trump reportedly knew nothing about them.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Pompeo often invited hundreds of guests to the U.S. State Department for his "Madison Dinners," referring to how former President James Madison often met with foreign diplomats over a meal. But unlike Madison, Pompeo invited more than just diplomats to his dinners, and sent the bill for food, entertainment, and goody bags to the U.S. government, NBC News reports.

Pompeo held about two dozen Madison dinners since he took office in 2018, and they were scheduled through October until the coronavirus hit, NBC News reports via dinner guest lists and State Department calendars. About 30 percent of invitees worked in politics, another 29 percent came from corporate backgrounds, a quarter were in media and entertainment, and just 14 percent were actually involved in foreign policy. Some of those less diplomatic invitees included Reba McEntire, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, and they all enjoyed harp music and embossed Madison Dinner pens and journals to take home.

NBC News' report comes just after Pompeo fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, who was investigating whether Pompeo made a political appointee carry out his personal errands. It's unclear if Linick was looking into the dinners, but one senior Trump administration official said "if the president knew about any of this, he would have fired Pompeo months ago."

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus called the dinners "a world-class opportunity to discuss the mission of the State Department and the complex foreign policy matters facing our exceptional nation," saying each guest "has a stake in America and its leadership in the world." Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Poll Watch
Edit

Most Americans still favor working with China to combat coronavirus despite rise in negative feelings, poll shows

9:53 a.m.
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
JIM WATSON,PETER KLAUNZER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There's little doubt that anti-China sentiment is rising in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A new poll from Politico and Morning Consult showed that 31 percent of Americans consider China an "enemy," an 11-point jump since January. Coupled with the 30 percent who consider Beijing an "unfriendly" government, that means more than half of the country harbors negative feelings toward China. But, per the poll, that doesn't translate to a rejection of diplomacy.

Those surveyed still believe the U.S. and China should work together to combat the coronavirus, and it's by a pretty hefty margin. While 30 percent of Americans think the U.S. needs to focus on holding China accountable for alleged wrongdoing in its handling of the pandemic, even if that means cutting ties, 58 percent of Americans believe Washington should be willing to set aside the blame game and work alongside Beijing. Ultimately, it seems Americans — at least for now — are more concerned with combating COVID-19 than they are about punishing a global power.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted between May 15-18 among 1,994 registered U.S. voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. Read more at Politico and Morning Consult. Tim O'Donnell

not so much
Edit

Trump threatens to block funding to Michigan over false claim about absentee ballots

9:12 a.m.

President Trump is threatening to hold up funding to Michigan for sending all voters an absentee ballot, something the state has not done.

Trump in a tweet on Wednesday claimed that Michigan has mailed its 7.7 million registered voters absentee ballots for the primary and general elections, claiming this was "done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State."

Michigan voters will be receiving absentee ballot applications, but not ballots as Trump falsely claims. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) announced on Tuesday that all of the state's registered voters would get these applications to vote by mail, saying, "By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote. Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it."

Other states have taken this step as well, with Georgia last month mailing voters absentee ballot request forms ahead of its primary. Benson quickly weighed in to rebut Trump's assertion, writing that she's only sending out applications "just like my GOP colleagues." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.