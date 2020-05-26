See More Speed Reads
a new goal
NHL season will finish with 24-team playoff bracket confined to 2 'hub cities'

5:16 p.m.
The St. Louis Blues win the 2019 Stanley Cup.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL has a plan for finishing its 2019-20 season — if it's ever allowed to resume play.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the league would not be resuming the regular season play it suspended in early March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the NHL hasn't decided to resume play just yet, if and when that happens, it'll immediately proceed to a modified playoff schedule.

Bettman broke down the NHL's return-to-play plan into four phases, with the league remaining in phase one, or a "pause and self-quarantine," as of Tuesday. Phase two, or noncontact workouts for small groups of players at team facilities, are expected to start in early June, and phase three, or formal training camps, will begin "no earlier than the first half of July," Bettman said.

If teams remain safe after all of that, a 24-team playoff bracket will immediately begin with the Eastern and Western conference teams confined to play in two "hub cities." Each tournament will begin with the top four teams in each conference — decided based on their win percentage as of the NHL shutdown — playing for top seeding. The eight teams with the next highest winning percentages will then play qualifying best-of-five-game rounds that'll decide whether they will advance and play the top four seeds. Another two rounds will follow with series lengths yet to be determined, and then the eventual winners from each conference will play a best-of-seven series to win the Stanley Cup.

The eventual playoffs will also reshuffle the NHL draft lottery, with seven losers of the qualifying rounds getting draws after the six teams that didn't make the playoffs. Find a breakdown of what teams will play and how the tournament will work at NBC Sports. Kathryn Krawczyk

ugh
Trump keeps pushing Joe Scarborough conspiracy after widower pleads for him to stop

5:56 p.m.

President Trump has spent the past few weeks suggesting, without any proof, that a staffer who died in MSNBC host Joe Scarborough's office when he was a Florida congressmember was actually murdered. Timothy Klausutis, the widower of Lisa Klausitis, said Trump "has taken ... the memory of my dead wife and perverted it for perceived political gain" in a letter, but that didn't seem to bother Trump in a Tuesday press conference.

Lisa Klausitis died in 2001 after fatally hitting her head on a desk after fainting due to an undiagnosed heart issue, the medical examiner ruled at the time. But on Tuesday, Trump still insisted that the matter was "suspicious," and insisted Klausitis' family "want(s) to get to the bottom of it."

That comes in direct contrast to the letter Timothy Klausitis sent to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday asking him to delete Trump's tweets. Klausitis said he has "struggled to move forward with my life" because of the "barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories" about his late wife's death that Trump is now spreading.

Also in the press conference, Trump announced some good news for people who access insulin through Medicare. A new Medicare benefit will cap monthly copays for certain types of insulin at $35, Trump announced — and then wondered out loud if he should start taking insulin himself. Kathryn Krawczyk

dropped
DOJ reportedly closes insider trading investigations into 3 senators

5:18 p.m.
Kelly Loeffler
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Insider trading investigations into three senators have reportedly been closed by the Justice Department.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that investigations into Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and James Inhofe (R-Okla.), are being closed, although a probe of Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) remains open.

The senators came under scrutiny following reports that they sold stock holdings earlier this year after receiving briefings about the coronavirus, shortly before markets took a dive as the pandemic accelerated. Loeffler, Feinstein, and Inhofe said they weren't involved in making the stock trades, though the Journal notes Burr had a "more direct involvement in his trades."

Burr, who sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million in stock, has denied allegations of wrongdoing, claiming he "relied solely on public news reports." After the FBI seized his cell phone, Burr stepped down as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, calling the scandal a "distraction." Brendan Morrow

This just in
4 Minneapolis police officers fired after video shows 1 kneeling on neck of man who later died

4:09 p.m.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after one of them kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Tuesday.

Video of the Monday incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, later revealed to be George Floyd, as he repeatedly told the officer "I can't breathe." Arradondo announced the unidentified officers' termination at a Tuesday press conference, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeting that this was "the right call."

Minneapolis police were called to forgery in progress at a business in Minneapolis around 8 p.m. Monday. Police spokesman John Elder said earlier Tuesday that Floyd cooperated at first, but then "physically resisted" police. Bystander video shows a white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he said "I can't breathe" and "everything hurts" over and over, and as bystanders urged the officer to stop. Floyd was eventually taken to the hospital, where he died. The FBI and Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Kathryn Krawczyk

shelved
Facebook's internal research warned about polarization — but executives 'weakened or blocked' efforts to combat it

3:36 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook reportedly found that its algorithms can make online polarization worse — but the company apparently didn't do much with that information.

That's according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal, which quotes a 2018 presentation from a Facebook team warning executives that "our algorithms exploit the human brain's attraction to divisiveness" and that "if left unchecked," Facebook would give users "more and more divisive content in an effort to gain user attention & increase time on the platform."

But Facebook executives including CEO Mark Zuckerberg "largely shelved the basic research" into polarization on the site and "weakened or blocked efforts to apply its conclusions to Facebook products," the report says.

Among the ideas reportedly discussed was to adjust the recommendation algorithms to show users a "wider range" of suggested groups, although a Facebook team reportedly said their suggestions to combat polarization might decrease engagement and be "antigrowth," so Facebook would have to "take a moral stance." There was reportedly internal concern about changes disproportionately affecting conservatives, as well.

The Journal report also cites a 2016 presentation from a Facebook researcher stating that "64 percent of all extremist group joins are due to our recommendation tools" and that "our recommendation systems grow the problem."

"Facebook is under fire for making the world more divided," the Journal writes. "Many of its own experts appeared to agree and to believe Facebook could mitigate many of the problems. The company chose not to."

A Facebook spokesperson told the Journal that the company has "built a robust integrity team, strengthened our policies and practices to limit harmful content, and used research to understand our platform's impact on society so we continue to improve." Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal. Brendan Morrow

Space Oddity
Desperate for concerts? This crazy protective spacesuit might be for you.

3:22 p.m.
Not Daft Punk.
Production Club

Although people across the country are determined to return to pre-COVID normalcy — packing beaches and parks in recent days, despite the obvious risks — it seems that concerts will remain off-limits for many months (unless you're sitting in your car).

In an effort to hasten the process, Production Club, a Los Angeles design firm, has created a protective suit that would allow concertgoers to once again crowd venues. The only difference, of course, would be arenas full of fans wearing an "offshoot of a hazmat suit," according to the firm's website, that "contains two lithium-ion cell battery systems" to power, among other things, a built-in air-filtration system, LED lights, a camera, and speakers. The contraption, called Micrashell, also includes snap-on canisters for vaping and drinking, presumably to help you forget the future hell you've found yourself trapped in.

The system is "a solution for bringing people together safely," Production Club's Mike 808 told NBC Los Angeles. "It takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level." That doesn't seem to be in dispute. What's less clear is that people, no matter how concert-hungry, would want to look like refugees from The Andromeda Strain just to see live music. The firm is discussing the idea, which awaits a patent, with a number of venues, with concert-night rentals of the suits a possibility. Another possibility: waiting for a vaccine, and then putting on old jeans and a faded Bowie tee before going to your next show. Jacob Lambert

we don't have the meat
America's meat problems are about to get worse

2:11 p.m.
Raw chicken breasts.
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

The meat industry is in for a rough road to recovery.

It's been nearly a month since President Trump encouraged meat plants to either remain open or reopen, even as many of them became hotspots for coronavirus spread across the U.S. Outbreaks are continuing to mar the plants' reopening plans, leading to industry-wide dilemmas that could create meat shortages for months to come, The Washington Post reports.

While it's difficult to put a number on just how many meat plant workers have contracted coronavirus nationwide, North Carolina has provided a good sample. Of the 2,200 workers tested for coronavirus at Tyson Foods' chicken processing plant in Wilkes Country, 570 tested positive last week, Tyson told NPR. Parts of the facility have closed for cleaning, cutting how much meat the plant can turn out. And so, for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina farmers have had to start euthanizing at least 1.5 million chickens, a state agriculture official told the News & Observer, calling the measure a "last resort."

Most meat plants in North Carolina and nationwide won't disclose just how may of their employees have contracted coronavirus, but the close-packed working conditions have turned the facilities into disease hotspots since the early days of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated at least 5,000 workers were infected by the end of April, though advocates have suggested there could be more than 17,000. And with plants already slow to respond to outbreaks and some still partially closed, it's likely that shortages may only get worse. Kathryn Krawczyk

'not a perfect person'
Jim Clyburn says he cringed over Biden's 'you ain't black' remark

2:00 p.m.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is offering a defense of former Vice President Joe Biden following controversial remarks about black voters while admitting the comments made him cringe.

Clyburn, the House majority whip who delivered a crucial endorsement of Biden ahead of his victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary, spoke to The View on Tuesday about Biden's recent comments to The Breakfast Club that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or for Trump, then you ain't black."

"I cringed, no question about that," Clyburn told The View on Tuesday regarding Biden's comments, also saying that Biden "did not do as well as I had hoped in responding."

Clyburn went on to say that Biden is "not a perfect person" but should be compared "to the alternative, not the almighty." To those who were offended by what Biden said, Clyburn said that "all of us have misspoken" at times and said things "we do not really mean that come out a little bit wrong, and that's what happened here."

Following backlash to his remark, Biden said that he "shouldn't have been such a wise guy" and that was perhaps "too cavalier," adding that "no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background." Brendan Morrow

