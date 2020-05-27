See More Speed Reads
Trump's press secretary says there are 'real concerns' with mail-in voting. She's voted by mail 11 times.

1:30 p.m.
Kayleigh McEnany.
Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Do as I say, not as I have done for the last decade.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has voted by mail 11 times in the past 10 years, sending in a ballot for every Florida election she's participated in since 2010, The Tampa Bay Times reports. She reportedly last voted by mail in Florida's primary just two months ago, shortly before she told reporters there is supposed "bipartisan consensus on the fact that mass mail-in voting can lead to fraud."

McEnany's voting history is similar to that of her boss, President Trump, who has routinely voted by mail while making a stink over others who do the same.

"The president is, after all, the president, which means he's here in Washington. He's unable to cast his vote down in Florida, his state of residence," McEnany said last week about the president's voting decisions.

McEnany's defense of Trump came after he incorrectly asserted that Michigan illegally distributed millions of absentee ballot applications to its residents and threatened to withhold funding to the state, which had just suffered a severe dam break.

She told reporters at the time that Trump "supports mail-in voting for a reason, when you have a reason that you are unable to be present," although an ongoing pandemic didn't seem to pass the test.

This week, McEnany wrote a series of tweets blasting the "real concerns" with mail-in voting, which included bribery, lost ballots, and ballot harvesting. It is unclear whether McEnany knew about these concerns before she cast 11 mail-in ballots. Marianne Dodson

Dr. Fauci remembers playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer for his 'heart of gold'

1:33 p.m.
Larry Kramer
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Larry Kramer, the AIDS activist and playwright known for The Normal Heart, has died at 84.

Kramer died Wednesday morning in Manhattan from pneumonia, his husband, David Webster, told The New York Times.

Kramer in 1981 co-founded the Gay Men's Health Crisis organization for HIV-positive people and was a founder of Act Up (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power) as well. He was, the Times writes, "among the first activists to foresee that what had at first caused alarm as a rare form of cancer among gay men would spread worldwide, like any other sexually transmitted disease, and kill millions of people without regard to sexual orientation," and he used "relentless, often antagonizing tactics to goad public officials, scientists and fellow gay rights proponents to stanch the AIDS epidemic," The Washington Post notes.

Kramer's autobiographical play The Normal Heart debuted in 1985, and his other notable work includes the play The Destiny of Me, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for the screenplay for Women in Love.

Among those who have paid tribute to Kramer is Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who the Times notes Kramer formed a "grudging friendship" with after Kramer in the 1980s called him an "incompetent idiot." The Times' obituary quotes Fauci as saying that "once you got past the rhetoric, you found that Larry Kramer made a lot of sense, and that he had a heart of gold."

Fauci had previously said in a 2002 interview with The New Yorker, "In American medicine, there are two eras. Before Larry and after Larry. There is no question in my mind that Larry helped change medicine in this country. And he helped change it for the better." Brendan Morrow

Fox News' Laura Ingraham claims Democrats will make Americans wear masks 'forever'

1:03 p.m.

Laura Ingraham is pushing some patently false claims about what America might look like under Democratic leadership.

On Tuesday night, the Fox News host welcomed lawyer and Republican operative Harmeet Dhillon to her show to condemn Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for ordering people to wear masks in public statewide. Dhillon falsely suggested "the masks don't work" or at least that no one can "prove they work," and then said that could provide a legal pathway to overriding Northam's order. Ingraham chimed in to claim if masks are "for safety," then "this is not a temporary thing," and then suggested if Democrats "get real power," they'll enact rules that mandate wearing masks in public "forever."

Ingraham's claim is clearly untrue, seeing as most U.S. localities, including many run by Democrats, haven't mandated people wear masks when in public. It's only the opinion of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hundreds of health experts, and Ingraham's colleague Sean Hannity that they should do so. Kathryn Krawczyk

Disney World parks aim to reopen in July, but with no meet-and-greets, parades, or fireworks

12:18 p.m.
Walt Disney World Resort
Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Disney has unveiled plans to reopen its Florida theme parks, though with plenty of precautions in place and some activities put on hold.

The company this week proposed reopening Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios reopening on July 15, Variety reports. These dates were approved by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This reopening would occur about four months after Disney World's Orlando theme parks closed during the coronavirus pandemic, and the plan comes as every state in the U.S. has started some form of reopening process. Disney recently began to reopen Disney Springs, its dining and shopping area, doing so with precautions like temperature checks and masks being required. The Disney World theme parks will also implement temperature checks and require marks to be worn, while capacity will be reduced as well.

Additionally, when the parks reopen, Disney said it will "temporarily pause cast member meet-and-greets, temporarily suspend parades and firework displays, and temporarily close playgrounds and water-effects areas." The park is looking to close "anything that could draw a crowd," according to the Reporter.

This move comes after Universal Orlando proposed an earlier reopening date of June 5, with the park operating at limited capacity and with temperature checks and masks required. SeaWorld is also planning to reopen in Orlando on June 11. Brendan Morrow

The NWSL is replacing its 2020 season with a rapid-fire tournament

11:55 a.m.
NWSL
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Professional soccer is officially back on in the United States.

The National Women's Soccer League announced Wednesday that the league would return to play with a 25-game tournament running from June 27 to July 26 in Utah. The league's 2020 season, scheduled to run from April to November, had been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Billed as the Challenge Cup, the tournament will feature all nine NWSL teams playing matches in the Salt Lake City area, but without spectators in the stadiums. The league will also institute strict testing and quarantine protocols for players and staff members, similar to those followed by other leagues that have resumed activity. Matches will be streamed on CBS All Access, with the opener and final match being broadcast on CBS.

Questions remain over whether all of the league's top stars, many of whom play for the World Cup-champion U.S. national team, will play. The U.S. Soccer Federation, which pays the salaries of the national team players, issued a statement saying it would be up to those players if they wanted to participate, and at least some had reportedly expressed reservations about health and safety.

The top men's soccer league in the U.S., Major League Soccer, has reportedly been developing a similar plan, with teams congregating for a tournament in Orlando. Bryan Maygers

Watch SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch live

11:10 a.m.

SpaceX is readying for a historic launch, and you can watch the whole thing live.

On Wednesday, SpaceX will for the first time launch astronauts into orbit. NASA's Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are headed to the International Space Station and will become the first astronauts to launch from the U.S. since 2011, NPR reports.

NASA on its website hails the fact that with this launch, a "new era of human spaceflight is set to begin," and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said this week this is a "unique opportunity to bring all of America together in one moment in time and say, look at how bright the future is."

The launch will take place at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, and it's scheduled for just after 4:30 p.m. Eastern, although NBC News notes that NASA is "monitoring weather reports at the Florida launch site that may delay proceedings." NASA will live stream the launch below. Brendan Morrow

Tulsi Gabbard drops defamation suit against Hillary Clinton

11:04 a.m.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) says she has bigger things to worry about than fighting with Hillary Clinton.

In January, Gabbard, a former 2020 presidential candidate, sued the former secretary of state for implying Gabbard was a "favorite of the Russians" being groomed for a third-party presidential run. But Gabbard dropped that defamation suit on Wednesday, saying it's not feasible to keep up the fight when COVID-19 and "defeating [President] Donald Trump in 2020" are also on her plate.

Clinton attacked Gabbard in October of last year, telling the Campaign HQ podcast that Republicans were "grooming" an unnamed woman candidate presumed to be Gabbard for a third-party 2020 run, and that this candidate was a "favorite of the Russians." Gabbard responded with a wild tweet thread declaring Clinton "the queen of warmongers" and "embodiment of corruption." Kathryn Krawczyk

Experts seek 'technical breakthrough' amid scramble for rapid coronavirus tests by the fall

10:03 a.m.
Health workers handle a COVID-19 swab test on May 8, 2020 in Greenwich
John Moore/Getty Images

As the fall flu season approaches, experts are hard at work on rapid at-home coronavirus tests hoping to have them made widely available in the United States, seeking a "technical breakthrough."

There's an ongoing scramble for "next-stage technologies" that could ultimately lead to widespread COVID-19 tests quickly providing results at home, The Wall Street Journal reports, and many developers are in on the effort.

Among them are teams looking to use gene-editing technology, while OraSure Technologies says it's hoping to submit an at-home test to the FDA this September. There's also a Shark Tank-esque competition underway launched by the National Institutes of Health seeking to accelerate development of COVID-19 testing technologies, laying out an ambitious goal of making "millions of accurate and easy-to-use tests per week available to all Americans by the end of summer 2020," and according to the Journal, more than 280 groups have applied.

But it's still an "open question" whether millions of rapid tests can be produced per week by the fall, the Journal notes. Mammoth Biosciences advisory board member Charles Y. Chiu told the Journal that "I don't want to underestimate the magnitude of the challenge," while Quest Diagnostics' Gary Samuels said that in terms of testing, it's "hard to imagine getting to the numbers that people are talking about without some sort of technical breakthrough, and that's what everyone's searching for." Brendan Morrow

