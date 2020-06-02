See More Speed Reads
here's what you missed on glee
HelloFresh ends partnership with Lea Michele after Glee co-star alleges she made her life 'a living hell'

6:16 p.m.
Lea Michele
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after Lea Michele was accused of making a Glee co-star's life "a living hell," she's already lost a partnership.

Samantha Ware, who played Jane Hayward on Glee, in a tweet on Monday night publicly called out Michele, claiming the actress made her first television job "a living hell" with "traumatic" microaggressions and even told people that "if you had the opportunity you would 's--t in my wig." Other black Glee actors soon backed her up, with Dabier Snell alleging Michele wouldn't let him sit with other cast members because she said he "didn't belong there."

Amid the controversy, HelloFresh announced on Twitter it would sever a partnership with Michele.

"HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind," the company said. "We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately."

Michele has yet to respond to her co-stars' allegations. Brendan Morrow

charges filed
6 Atlanta police officers charged after college students tased and arrested

6:39 p.m.
Protesters in Atlanta.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Six Atlanta police officers are facing charges after being accused of using excessive force during the arrest of two college students Saturday night, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced on Tuesday.

Howard said arrest warrants have been issued for the six officers, with the charges including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and simple battery.

The incident took place after a George Floyd protest in downtown Atlanta. Body cam footage shows officers approaching a vehicle, with one using a baton to hit the driver's side window before breaking it and tasing the driver. A second officer tased the passenger. Later, one of the officers said he used the taser because it wasn't clear if the driver and passenger were armed.

After reviewing the footage, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday ordered the firing of two of the officers. Catherine Garcia

History Lesson
Watch The New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones succinctly trace police brutality back to slavery

6:03 p.m.

It's been a week since George Floyd's death in police custody sparked worldwide protests against systemic racism, specifically within law enforcement and against black men. But the legacy of racist policing stems back much, much further, The New York Times Magazine's Nikole Hannah-Jones explained to CBS News on Tuesday.

As Hannah-Jones, creator of the Times' 1619 project, noted, "modern policing," particularly in the south and parts of the northeast, "actually evolved out of the slave patrols." They "deputized white Americans to police enslaved communities, to ensure slaves were only in the places they were allowed, to put down slave insurrections," and gave them practically unlimited power to stop, question, and even "execute enslaved people," Hannah-Jones continued.

"So we have a long history of devaluing black lives, of allowing white police to kill black Americans," even for minor crimes, Hannah-Jones said. And while "we want to always say that slavery was a long time ago ... what we see today is a direct lineage from that idea that black lives are worth less than white lives," she finished. Watch Hannah-Jones' whole explanation below. Kathryn Krawczyk

civil rights
Minnesota to probe Minneapolis Police Department for civil rights violations

5:56 p.m.
Minnesota state capitol.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Minnesota's Department of Human Rights is filing a commissioner's charge of discrimination against and launching a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, Gov. Tim Walz (D) said Tuesday.

The decision comes a week after a police officer allegedly killed George Floyd by pressing his knee against Floyd's neck while in custody, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. "The investigation will review MPD's policies, procedures, and practices over the last 10 years to determine if the department has utilized systemic discriminatory practices toward people of color," Walz said.

Investigators will have subpoena powers, but they likely won't need to wield them, Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said, since she expects the city to be open with records. The Minneapolis City Council said it would assist with the process and urged the state "to use its full weight" to hold the police department accountable. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Doubling Down
Zuckerberg defends 'tough decision' to leave Trump's Facebook posts up after walkout, resignations

5:09 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is continuing to double down on his decision to leave up posts from President Trump after employees staged a walkout in protest.

Zuckerberg has been coming under fire in recent days for his inaction on several Trump posts after Twitter fact-checked one of the same posts and slapped another with a warning saying it violated its rules against glorifying violence. Facebook employees staged a virtual walkout on Monday over Zuckerberg's policy towards Trump's posts, and some have resigned. Facebook "is on the wrong side of history," one staffer wrote in a resignation post.

In an internal meeting on Tuesday, Zuckerberg defended his "tough decision" to not take action against the Trump posts, arguing that it's the "right action where we are right now is to leave this up" and saying he had to "separate out my personal opinion," The New York Times reports.

Zuckerberg reportedly faced some tough questions from staffers during the call, with one asking, per the Times' Mike Isaac, "Why are the smartest people in the world focused on contorting and twisting our policies to avoid antagonizing Trump?" Isaac wrote that based on everything he's been hearing from the meeting, "this is not going over super well."

In fact, CNN cited one employee who "found Zuckerberg's answers to staff questions at the town hall lacking, and said the CEO risked alienating more of his staff rather than addressing their concerns," while BuzzFeed's Ryan Mac quoted an employee as saying, "This is a disaster."

This comes after Zuckerberg was blasted by civil rights leaders, who spoke with him and subsequently said they're "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations for allowing the Trump posts to remain up." Brendan Morrow

we don't know him
A Florida plaza bearing Trump's name just removed any mention of the president

4:41 p.m.
George Floyd protests.
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

A plaza by any other name would certainly smell as sweet.

Trump Plaza, a property housing twin-tower condominium buildings in West Palm Beach, Florida, has removed its ground floor signage bearing the president's name, The Palm Beach Post reports. Management took down the signs Monday morning for the "safety" of the plaza's residents, General Manager Michael Kampy reportedly wrote in a memo to building tenants.

The plaza has carried President Trump's name since he bought the complex in 1986, although the president sold the property in 1991 and has since had nothing to do with its business or operations.

The switching of the signage comes amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. Trump's various responses to the protests, which include threatening violence and staging a photo-op after federal police used tear gas on protesters, have only fanned the flames of unrest, critics say.

Florida protesters have capitalized on Trump Plaza in the past, with 1,000 protesters reportedly gathering there in 2017. Amid the ongoing protests, management is reportedly urging "residents to abstain from standing in front of the building, even when taking their dogs out." Read more at The Palm Beach Post. Marianne Dodson

straight from the top
Barr reportedly personally ordered police to clear protesters from Lafayette Square

4:25 p.m.
William Barr.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Image

The order to disperse peaceful protesters Monday from Lafayette Square came personally from Attorney General William Barr, an anonymous Justice Department official told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Federal police forced the demonstrators out of the area with, among other things, smoke canisters and riot shields shortly before President Trump walked through on his way to the nearby historic St. John's Church, where he posed for photos while holding a Bible. In the afternoon before Trump left the White House, Barr — who the president reportedly directed to lead the response to the capital's unrest — went to check out the scene, spoke with law enforcement officials on the ground, and got his message across.

"He conferred with them to check on the status and basically said: 'This needs to be done. Get it done,'" the department official said.

The official said Barr was told there were reports of the crowd passing rocks to each other and that one person had thrown a bottle, though Post reporters at the scene did not witness anyone holding rocks. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

dun dun
Dick Wolf fires Law & Order writer for threatening to 'light up' looters, and Ice-T approves

3:59 p.m.

Dick Wolf has fired a writer and producer from a new Law & Order show for his Facebook posts amid the George Floyd protests, and Ice-T sounds pretty happy with the decision.

Wolf announced on Tuesday he terminated Craig Gore after Gore threatened on Facebook to "light motherf---ers up who are trying to f--- with my property," Variety reports. Amid the ongoing protests and unrest over Floyd's death in police custody, Gore also posted an image of himself holding a gun and wrote, "Curfew..." According to Deadline, Gore was to serve as co-executive producer on the Chris Meloni-starring Law & Order spin-off.

Not long after the posts garnered criticism online, Wolf released a statement announcing Gore's firing.

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief," Wolf said. "I am terminating Craig Gore immediately."

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Ice-T tweeted his approval in response to the news, writing, "Oh sh-t .. The Big Boss is cleaning house ... RESPECT."

A tweet on Tuesday raising attention to Gore's post had suggested he was the showrunner for the new Meloni Law & Order show, though a very confused Meloni quickly shot that down, writing, "I have no idea who this person is or what they do." Brendan Morrow

