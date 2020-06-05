The White House is now surrounded by nearly 2 miles of fencing and barricades

-
The White House is now surrounded by nearly 2 miles of fencing and barricades2:22 a.m.
Irene Triplett, the last American to receive a monthly Civil War pension, dies at 901:59 a.m.
Brazil surpasses Italy in number of COVID-19 deaths1:05 a.m.
D.C. area park police are looking for cyclist filmed assaulting young girl holding George Floyd flyer12:26 a.m.
Anti-lynching bill stalls in Senate after being blocked by Rand Paul12:02 a.m.
2 Buffalo police officers suspended without pay after shoving older protester, now hospitalizedJune 4, 2020
ACLU, protesters sue Trump over use of force on peaceful demonstratorsJune 4, 2020
Google: Chinese and Iranian hackers targeting Biden and Trump campaignsJune 4, 2020
