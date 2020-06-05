Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand pledge $100 million toward racial equality and social justice organizations

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are set to put $100 million toward racial equality and social justice causes.

The former NBA star and Jordan Brand will donate $100 million over the next 10 years "to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education," Jordan Brand said on Friday. This eye-popping number is the latest major donation announcement amid the ongoing protests and outrage over the killing of George Floyd and police brutality against black Americans.

"Black lives matter," Jordan and Jordan Brand said in a statement. "This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people."

Jordan Brand President Craig Williams also said on Friday that "there is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the black community," and "we embrace the responsibility."

Jordan had previously spoken out about Floyd's death in police custody in a statement earlier this week, saying he was "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry" and that he stands "with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country." Brendan Morrow