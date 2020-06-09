See More Speed Reads
georgia we have have a problem
3 issues that have plagued Georgia's primary voting

2:57 p.m.

Georgia's primary, which began early Tuesday, has not gone smoothly. And that's putting it gently.

The issues started immediately in some counties when voting equipment reportedly malfunctioned.

Earlier, some state officials maintained the machines were just experiencing minor errors, but even if that's the case, they've acknowledged equipment was delivered either late or to the wrong location.

Technical difficulties weren't the only issue, either. At one polling station, a staffer was reportedly being trained on the spot; other stations were reportedly understaffed.

All told, the mishaps have led to people waiting in long lines for hours. Many folks waited it out, but some gave up. Regardless, accusations of voter suppression were made, and there have been calls for election officials to resign and for an extension of voting hours. An investigation into the issues has been opened in Fulton and DeKalb counties, the first and fourth most populous counties in the state, respectively. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd
Biden says 'now is the time for racial justice' at George Floyd's funeral

3:39 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden remotely delivered remarks at George Floyd's funeral in Houston on Tuesday after meeting with his family earlier this week, calling for racial justice and saying the U.S. can't "turn away" from racism.

Biden spoke via a pretaped video message at the funeral, which took place at the Fountain of Praise church just over two weeks after Floyd's killing in police custody set off a wave of protests across the country.

"To George's family and friends, Jill and I know the deep hole in your hearts when you bury a piece of your soul deep in this Earth," Biden said. "As I've said to you privately, we know. We know you will never feel the same again."

Biden went on to describe Floyd's family having to grieve in public as a "burden, a burden that is now your purpose to change the world for the better in the name of George Floyd."

In the wake of Floyd's killing, Biden said the U.S. can't "once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul," and "now is the time for racial justice."

"Because when there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America," Biden said.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee previously met with Floyd's family in person, after which attorney Benjamin Crump said he "listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe."

Members of Floyd's family also delivered powerful remarks at the funeral, with his niece saying that "justice will be served" and his brother thanking God for "giving me my own personal superman." Brendan Morrow

hunting in alaska
Trump administration rolls back restrictions on killing cubs and pups in Alaska

3:23 p.m.
Brown bear and cubs.
LuCaAr/iStock

The Trump administration on Tuesday finalized a rule that eliminates protective hunting restrictions in Alaska established in 2015 by the Obama administration.

The 2015 rule aimed to protect wildlife on Alaska's national preserves by banning hunting methods otherwise approved by the state. Such practices that will again be permitted include: luring hibernating bears with doughnuts, grease-soaked bread, and other junk foods; using dogs to hunt black bears; using artificial light to enter wolf dens to kill mothers and pups; and targeting certain animals from boats, airplanes, and snowmobiles.

The new rule will go into effect in 30 days.

Alaska officials in support of the rollback said the 2015 regulation "infringed on traditional native hunting practices and were more restrictive than what is permitted on state land," reports The Washington Post. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) said, "This is a step towards acknowledging Alaska's rightful control over fish and wildlife resources all across the state."

But Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, disagrees. "Shooting hibernating mama and baby bears is not the conservation legacy that our national parks are meant to preserve and no way to treat or manage park wildlife," she told the Post.

The new rule could have physiological consequences for the animals, Gizmodo reports, as baiting bears with junk food may cause them to hibernate less. Increased hunting of predators including bears and wolves could throw off the balance of the ecosystem, too. Taylor Watson

take a deep breath
Marco Rubio's former chief of staff lays out how conservatives get over Trump's worst tweets

1:39 p.m.

Whenever President Trump tweets something controversial or without merit, many Republican lawmakers seemingly wince, but eventually find a way to move past it.

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester injured by police last week was actually trying to override police scanners as part of an antifa operation. There is no evidence to support the claim.

The president didn't get much support from Republican senators, though few rebuked him. Some, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), were opposed to the tweet, but others claimed they simply hadn't seen it. That seems unlikely, but it's clear they didn't want to talk about it, either way.

So, how do the lawmakers put such rhetoric behind them? Rubio's former chief of staff, Cesar Conda, provided some possible insight when he laid out his own process for clearing his mind when Trump goes rogue on Twitter. Tim O'Donnell

kentucky showdown
Charles Booker wins big endorsements in Democratic race to challenge Mitch McConnell

1:36 p.m.

Kentucky's Senate race may not come down to a McConnell vs. McGrath showdown.

Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath has been seen as the presumptive Democratic challenger to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this fall, and limited polling has indicated their matchup would be a tight one. But another Democrat, former Marine and Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker, has secured several new endorsements that could push his candidacy to the top.

Most notably, Booker led Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) list of congressional primary endorsements on Tuesday. Sanders has typically avoided endorsing primary challengers, but recognized Booker as supporting "progressive policies such as criminal justice reform, Medicare-for-all and getting big money out of politics." Sanders also recognizing Booker for "showing up on the frontlines" as Kentuckians protested the police killings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee in Louisville.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) also gave Booker her endorsement on Tuesday. And just minutes later, the Lexington Herald Leader's editorial board issued its endorsement for Booker over McGrath in the Democratic primary. Booker, McGrath, and another Democrat Mike Broihier are "qualified and ready to serve," but only Booker will bring "bold and brave ideas" to the Senate, the editorial board said.

Booker rolled out his first TV ad just a few days ago, calling McGrath a "pro-Trump Democrat." Kentucky's primary is on June 23. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Tesla employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after Musk ignored lockdown to reopen

1:08 p.m.
Elon Musk
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some California Tesla employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in May after CEO Elon Musk restarted production in defiance of orders from the county.

Musk last month announced production had resumed at Tesla's facility in Fremont, California, despite shelter-in-place orders in Alameda County amid the pandemic. Tesla had sued the county over its stay-at-home order, and Musk said he was willing to be arrested over resuming production. The county ultimately allowed Tesla to reopen while operating "minimum business operations" and following social distancing guidelines.

Now, The Washington Post reports that several Tesla employees in California tested positive for COVID-19 last month days after production restarted. The report cites two anonymous workers, one of whom "said a supervisor confirmed two positive cases to a group at the Fremont-based seat assembly facility" near the main plant. The affected employees were reportedly told to stay home.

The Post notes that the agreement Tesla reached with Alameda County required them to report positive COVID-19 cases to the health department, but since production actually started before that, "there could have been cases that were never reported to the county."

Musk's California reopening came following a series of public comments in which he railed against lockdown measures put into place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in one tweet demanding, "FREE AMERICA NOW." He had previously downplayed the threat of COVID-19, in March incorrectly predicting there would be "close to zero" new cases by the end of April. Brendan Morrow

rare move
Bernie Sanders backs New York's Jamaal Bowman against Eliot Engel in rare move against Democratic incumbent

12:39 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) doesn't usually back challengers to incumbents within the Democratic Party regardless of their political ideologies. He didn't even endorse Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) during her primary challenge in 2018 despite their similar viewpoints and personal connections. That's frustrated some progressives in the past, but Sanders' latest announcement may have placated that crowd.

The senator on Tuesday endorsed Jamaal Bowman in his challenge against Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.). In a statement, he said Bowman will "fight to invest, end mass incarceration, and address the housing crisis."

Sanders, the de facto leader of the progressive movement and a two-time Democratic presidential primary runner-up, will likely be one of the highest-profile names to back Bowman, but it appears to be part of a larger push. Tim O'Donnell

nypd news
NYPD officer caught pushing protester to the ground charged with assault and harassment

12:14 p.m.
NYPD officers and protesters at Barclays Center.
Justin Heiman/Getty Images

A New York Police Department officer will be charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and menacing after pushing a protester to the ground and cursing at her on May 29, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Tuesday.

Vincent D'Andraia was suspended without pay last week after a video showed him pushing 20-year-old Dounya Zayer to the ground in Brooklyn and calling her a "b-tch" as he walked away. Videos have captured other NYPD officers violently pushing and beating other protesters. One other officer involved in a separate incident has been suspended, but D'Andraia is the only officer to face charges so far.

Zayer was one of hundreds of people gathered at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to protest police brutality, especially against black people. A reporter captured video of D'Andraia shoving Zayer to the ground. Zayer then suffered a seizure and was treated in a hospital for a concussion, she later said.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea apologized for the "disturbing" incident, but Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch blamed Shea and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for "sacrificing cops to save their own skin." Kathryn Krawczyk

