let's all go to the movies (at home)
What to watch — and what to skip — as several new movies premiere at home this weekend

1:49 p.m.
Da 5 Bloods
Netflix

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, it's an unusually eventful Friday in the world of movies.

Splashy new film releases have been few and far between over the past few months, as theaters shuttered and studios largely postponed their scheduled films. But this weekend, three significant studio movies are all available on a couch near you.

First and foremost, there's Netflix's Da 5 Bloods, the latest Spike Lee joint that tells the story of black Vietnam veterans and is being hailed as one of the year's best films, with Vulture saying it's among Lee's finest yet. USA Today also deems it 2020's "first serious best-picture contender," and Delroy Lindo has drawn particular praise for his performance. Could it finally be time for a Best Director Oscar win for Lee?

Then there's The King of Staten Island, the new dramedy from Judd Apatow available for rent which stars Pete Davidson and draws from Davidson's own life. Critics have been more positive on it than not, especially praising Davidson's work. But this is an Apatow film, after all, so it should come as no surprise that the prevailing complaint is that it's too long and meandering, with The Week's Jacob Lambert saying that it's "yet another two hour-plus trudge" from him.

There's also Artemis Fowl, Disney’s long-awaited adaptation of the popular book. Critics, let's just say, haven't been kind on this one. But hey, it's free on Disney+, and maybe your kids will like it.

If none of those appeal to you, you could always loop back to check out Elisabeth Moss' magnificent performance in Shirley on Hulu, or the inventive little Twilight Zone-esque sci-fi film The Vast of Night on Amazon. Friday's releases come not long before theaters are hoping to reopen for Tenet and Mulan in July, meaning if all goes well, the relative moviegoing drought of the last few months could soon, at last, be at an end. Brendan Morrow

nothing changes
Trump still doubts Lincoln did 'more for the black community' than him

2:51 p.m.

President Trump has once again forgotten some important pieces of history.

In an interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner for an interview that aired Friday, the Outnumbered Overtime host asked Trump to explain why he hasn't called for unity amid nationwide protests against systemic racism. Trump quickly pivoted to insist he's "done more for the black community" except, perhaps, Abraham Lincoln, and then doubted Lincoln's track record as a whole.

"So I think I've done more for the black community than any other president," Trump said. "Let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln 'cause he did good," he continued, but added "it's always questionable ... the end result." "Well, we are free, Mr. President," Faulker reminded him. "But we are free," Trump echoed, though that's probably not the "we" Faulkner was referring to. "So he did pretty well," Faulkner continued, though Trump didn't exactly agree.

Trump then pushed on to discuss "criminal justice reform" and how "nobody else could've done it" but him. Watch the whole segment below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Things that make you go hmmm
Trump regretfully says he thinks chokeholds should 'be ended'

1:59 p.m.

You might be forgiven for thinking a chokehold is just a hug for the neck, based on the fuzzy way President Trump discussed the controversial police technique on Friday. "I think the concept of chokehold sounds so innocent, so perfect," the president said on Fox News.

Trump went on to say that a chokehold depends "on the toughness and the strength" and that "you have to be careful." He added eventually that he believed "it would be, I think, a very good thing that, generally speaking, it should be ended."

Banning chokeholds is one of the most popular ideas for police reform, backed by 73 percent of the population. A number of cities and states have already moved to ban chokeholds in the wake of protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Despite his words, Trump seemed regretful to be letting chokeholds go. "Sometimes if you're alone, and you're fighting someone who's tough, and you get somebody in a chokehold … and it's a real bad person, and you know that, and they do exist ... and what're you gonna do, you're gonna get someone in a chokehold and let go?" Trump asked. "And say, 'Oh let's start all over again, I'm not allowed to have you in a chokehold?'" Watch the interview below. Jeva Lange

eye spy
It's possible to eavesdrop on a conversation hundreds of feet away — as long as there's a lightbulb in the room

1:42 p.m.
Lightbulb.
iStock/Zffoto

Scientists have discovered a low-budget way to listen in on conversations you can see but not hear.

By measuring the vibrations that sounds make on a glass lightbulb, researchers at Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Weizmann Institute of Science were able to reconstruct songs and voices making noise through windows and more than 80 feet away. It took just a telescope, a $400-electro-optical sensor, and a clear view for their technique to recreate words and songs that even Shazam could recognize, Wired reports.

For their experiments, researchers put telescopes about 80 feet outside an office with a hanging lightbulb inside. They pointed one end of the telescope at the window, put the eyepiece to the electro-optical sensor, and played music and voices. They then converted the analog signals the sensor produced to digital information, ran it through software that filtered out excess noise, and produced recordings with "remarkable fidelity," Wired writes. Google's Cloud Speech API could transcribe a speech from President Trump played in the room, and Shazam was able to decipher The Beatles' Let it Be.

The "lamphone," as the researchers call their technique, does have room for improvement. The hanging bulb they used to measure vibrations wasn't as secure as one in a fixture, and the speakers had to be turned all the way up to track enough vibrations. But if you want to lift the playlist from a neighbor's rowdy party in an unfinished basement, it just might work. Read more at Wired. Kathryn Krawczyk

Florida woman
Fired Florida scientist goes rogue, publishes her own COVID-19 data with grimmer outlook than the state's

1:31 p.m.
Beachgoers in Miami.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Florida's top coronavirus data scientist has launched her own COVID-19 dashboard to rival the state's after the Health Department fired her last month. Rebekah Jones claims that she was removed from her post over her refusal to "manipulate" data, and her new website shares "far more COVID-19 information than she said the state allowed her to report as an employee, including statistics contradicting Florida's official coronavirus numbers and the push to reopen the state," The Palm Beach Post reports.

"We weren't allowed to really draw attention to deaths, which is why I added hospitalizations and deaths, which use something we buried in a PDF but never showed on our dashboard," Jones told the Post. "So people can bring the humanity aspect of this to the forefront."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) claims Jones was fired for refusing to "listen to the people who were her superiors." Either way, her numbers are starkly different than what is being reported by the Florida Health Department. "On Friday, Jones' website counted 75,897 people with coronavirus infections in Florida," reports The Washington Post, "while the state site tallied 70,971." Additionally, Jones' website claims the Health Department has tested about 30 percent fewer people than the 1.3 million it claims to have screened. "If Florida is indeed misreporting how many people have been tested, it makes the health situation in Florida look better than it is," The Palm Beach Post notes.

The Washington Post explains that Jones' positive tests are higher in part because her total also includes people who've tested positive for antibodies, which are the factor that indicate that the virus has been in a person's system. Antibody testing, however, can have more false positive results than regular virus tests. Visit Jones' dashboard here, and compare with the state's here. Jeva Lange

and the Oscar goes to...
Academy to introduce new 'representation and inclusion standards' for Oscars eligibility

1:05 p.m.
A display case is seen full of Oscar statues February 20, 2004 in Hollywood, California
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Get ready for some new rules at the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday announced plans to implement "new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility."

While the Academy didn't specify what these new requirements might look like, The New York Times notes the Oscars could follow in the footsteps of the British Film Institute, which started requiring entrants in some categories meet certain diversity standards.

"While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said. "The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend — and continue to examine — our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated."

For years, the Academy has come under fire over the lack of diversity of its nominees, and in 2020, only one of the actors nominated at the show was not white. The new standards are to be decided by an Academy task force by July 31, though they won't actually affect nominees at next year's show.

Meanwhile, the Academy also announced that starting in 2022, there will always be 10 nominees for Best Picture, whereas the number of nominees could vary at recent shows. No announcement was made about delaying the 2021 Oscars due to the coronavirus quite yet, though, so for now, next year's show is still set for February 2021. Brendan Morrow

defund the police?
Fewer than a third of Americans support 'defunding' the police

12:11 p.m.

Black Americans oppose defunding the police by a 20-point margin, according to a new survey by HuffPost/YouGov that found the proposal to be widely unpopular with the public. Overall, fewer than a third of Americans support defunding the police, as opposed to other reforms like banning police chokeholds, which is backed by 73 percent of the population, and ending "no-knock" warrants, like the sort that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, and which is backed by about half of Americans.

Importantly, there is a lack of clarity around what it means to "defund the police." While most respondents agreed the phrase means "significantly decreasing the size of police forces and the scope of their work," Republicans seemed more inclined than Democrats to interpret the phrase as meaning "completely abolishing police forces." Curiously, Americans are basically evenly split on "budgeting less money for your local police department and more for social services" such as "funding social workers and mental health professionals," with 41 percent against and 44 in support. Some would argue that is what it means to "defund the police."

However it may be interpreted, "defunding the police," in those words, is only strongly supported by 13 percent of Americans, according to the findings; 41 percent of Americans "strongly oppose" the measure. About half of Americans had heard of the proposal when asked about it, and "of the 10 proposals mentioned in the survey, only the call to ban police from using chokeholds has received more attention," HuffPost reports.

A "near-universal" majority of Americans support at least some changes to policing, HuffPost adds. Just 7 percent of respondents said they believed that "the police system is sound and essentially needs no changes." The poll consisted of 1,000 interviews conducted between June 8 and June 10, with a margin of error of 4.2 percent. See the full results here, and read more about the history of abolishing the police here at The Week. Jeva Lange

a little defunding as a treat
Boston mayor moves to reallocate $12 million from police department's overtime budget

12:02 p.m.

Boston is taking a step toward calls to defund the police.

On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared racism a "public health crisis" in the city, and announced an initial $3 million investment to help combat it. That, along with $9 million more, will be taken from the Boston Police Department's overtime budget and reallocated to community health and business programs, Walsh proposed as part of next year's budget.

Coronavirus has disproportionately affected black people in Boston and throughout the U.S., and helped expose how systemic racism affects public health, whether that's through discriminatory treatment or livelihoods that put people of color at greater risk of disease. But "the impacts go far beyond the current crisis," Walsh said Friday, and announced a proposal for the city council to cut 20 percent of the police department's overtime budget to address public health shortcomings. The $12 million will be divided up to support trauma response and counseling, community and small business investments, housing security, and mental health crisis support.

Walsh's move is what advocates for "defunding the police" are asking for, albeit on a small, first-step scale. The defund movement asks municipalities to take funding from police departments and put it toward community programs that address mental health, gun violence, and other issues that lead to the problems police have to address in the first place. Kathryn Krawczyk

