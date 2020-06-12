Academy to introduce new 'representation and inclusion standards' for Oscars eligibility

Get ready for some new rules at the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday announced plans to implement "new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility."

While the Academy didn't specify what these new requirements might look like, The New York Times notes the Oscars could follow in the footsteps of the British Film Institute, which started requiring entrants in some categories meet certain diversity standards.

"While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said. "The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend — and continue to examine — our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated."

The Oscars have long come under fire for the lack of diversity among its nominees, and just this past year, only one of the actors nominated at the show was not white. The new standards are to be decided by an Academy task force by July 31, though they won't actually go into effect until the show held in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Academy also announced that starting in 2022, there will always be 10 nominees for Best Picture, whereas the number of nominees could vary at recent shows. These adjustments are coming after earlier this year, the Oscars started allowing films that debut on streaming and not in theaters to be eligible, although they say that's just temporary due to the pandemic.

No announcement was made about delaying the 2021 Oscars due to the coronavirus quite yet, though, so for now, next year's show is still set for February 2021. Brendan Morrow