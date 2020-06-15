See More Speed Reads
wherever books are sold
Edit

Trump's niece is reportedly publishing a 'harrowing and salacious' tell-all book this summer

8:15 a.m.
Donald Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Another tell-all book on President Trump is reportedly in the works — this time, from his niece.

Mary Trump, the daughter of Trump's late brother Fred Trump Jr., in August will publish a tell-all book titled Too Much And Never Enough, which features "harrowing and salacious" stories about the president, The Daily Beast reports.

In the book, Mary Trump reportedly reveals that she was a primary source for The New York Times' massive 2018 story that concluded Trump "participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents." She'll reportedly explain that she provided the Times with Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns, as well as "other highly confidential family financial documentation," and she'll delve into "her involvement working with journalists Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig, and Barstow to crack the story."

Mary Trump previously spoke out publicly in a 2000 interview amid a "bitter family court battle" over Fred Trump Sr.'s will, the report notes, at the time saying that "my aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves."

The book from Trump's niece is reportedly set to be published by Simon & Schuster on August 11 ahead of the Republican National Convention, which begins on August 24. Simon & Schuster is also set to publish a book by John Bolton later this month, which the publisher says will allege he committed other "Ukraine-like transgressions." Brendan Morrow

espionage?
Edit

Russia convicts American of spying

7:20 a.m.

A former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, was convicted of espionage in a Russian court and sentenced to 16 years in prison on Monday, The Washington Post reports. He was arrested after allegedly being handed a flash drive containing "state secrets" while he was in Russia to attend a wedding. He said he thought the flash drive contained an acquaintance's vacation photos.

Whelan, 50, said during the trial that he had been framed, calling his prosecution a "political charade." He said Russia was "taking political hostages" because it "feels impotent in the world." Whelan's attorney said he planned to appeal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has demanded Whelan's release. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called the case open-and-shut, saying Whelan was caught "red-handed." Harold Maass

Solving COVID
Edit

Researchers think an experimental drug might prevent COVID-19 blood clots

7:20 a.m.
Doctors in Mexico look at blood clot from COVID-19 patient
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that also causes inflammation, but a third of hospitalized coronavirus patients develop dangerous blood clots as well. Scientists at Britain's Imperial College London hypothesize that the clots are a byproduct of a hormonal imbalance caused by an enzyme the coronavirus deactivates to invade cells, BBC News reports, and they are preparing a clinical trial to see if the experimental drug TRV027 can fix that imbalance. The trial, funded by the British Heart Foundation, begins next month, with about 60 patients getting either TRVO27 or a placebo.

TRVO27, made by Trevena, "works to rebalance hormones involved in blood pressure, water, and salt," BBC News says. It was originally developed to treat acute heart failure, though it failed to live up to expectations in a trial.

Researchers have not yet found a proven effective treatment against COVID-19, though at least 10 antiviral drugs, numerous anti-inflammatory treatments, and convalescent plasma are all being tried on experimental bases. The experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir has shown promise, too. Some researchers hope a combination of several drugs will be effective at treating the complicated virus. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Edit

Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst is in a surprisingly competitive re-election battle

6:09 a.m.
Sen. Joni Ernst
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) was not on the list of vulnerable incumbents all that long ago, but a Des Moines Register poll released over the weekend has her trailing new Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield by 3 percentage points, 46 percent to 43 percent, among likely voters. Ernst has never fallen behind a Democratic opponent since her winning 2014 campaign, said J. Ann Selzer, the highly regarded pollster who conducted the survey. "Symbolically, that's certainly meaningful, even if Theresa Greenfield's lead is not commanding."

Ernst's job approval rating began slipping earlier this year, the Register notes, though it has risen to 49 percent from 47 percent in March. There is the predictable split of rural and white evangelical voters favoring Ernst while urban and non-religious voters back Greenfield, but also independents currently back Greenfield 42 percent to 38 percent. There is a wide gender split, but interestingly, it increases among voters with less formal education: White men without a college degree support Ernst, 59 percent to 30 percent, while white women without a college degree pick Greenfield 60 percent to 29 percent.

A separate poll, conducted by Civiqs for Daily Kos, also found Greenfield leading by 3 points, 48 percent to 45 percent, even as President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden are tied at 46 percent each. Trump won Iowa by 9 points in 2016, but Democrats flipped two of Iowa's four House seats in the 2018 midterms. Democrats would need to flip a net four GOP seats to take control of the Senate.

The Des Moines Register poll was conducted June 7-10 among 674 likely voters, with a margin or error of ±3.8 percentage points. The Daily Kos/Civiqs poll was conducted June 6-8 among 865 registered voters in Iowa, and its margin of error is ±3.7 points. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver explains why you should fear facial recognition technology, offers an easy way to fight back

5:02 a.m.

"Our main story tonight involves facial recognition," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The technology behind facial recognition has been around for years, but recently, as it has grown more sophisticated, its applications have expanded greatly," bringing "a host of privacy and civil liberties issues." To demonstrate "just how terrifying" the technology can be, Oliver highlighted a Russian stalker app. "One of the biggest users of facial recognition is, perhaps unsurprisingly, law enforcement," he said, and there's a good chance the FBI has searched your face.

"There are currently very serious concerns that facial recognition is being used to identify Black Lives Matter protesters," which is "a pretty sinister way to undermine the right to assemble," Oliver said. "So tonight, let's take a look at facial recognition," which "governments all over the world have been happily rolling it out," even though "there haven't been many rules or a framework in place for how it is used."

China's embrace of facial recognition had escalated into a "terrifying level of surveillance," Oliver said. "Imagine the Eye of Sauron, but instead of scouring Middle Earth for the one ring, he was just really into knowing where all his orcs like to go to dinner." The technology is already being used in the U.S., too, despite being "very much a work in progress," he said. And "we're about to cross a major line."

That line is Clearview.ai. Founder Hoan Ton-That's "willingness to do what others have not been willing to do — and that is scrape the whole internet for photos — has made his company a genuine game-changer in the worst possible way," Oliver said. "The notion that someone can take your picture and immediately find out everything about you is alarming enough, even before you discover that over 600 law enforcement agencies have been using Clearview's service. And you're probably in that database, even if you don't know it," and even if your account is private, because the company has discarded cease-and-desist letters from Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, claiming a nonresistant "First Amendment right to harvest data from social media."

Some cities and states are stepping up, but we need "a comprehensive, nationwide policy" on using facial recognition, "and we need it right now," Oliver said. In the meantime, he suggested you send Clearview — and law enforcement — a message by posting special photos to social media. Peter Weber

George Floyd protests
Edit

Religious leaders turn D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza into church for day of interfaith protests

3:12 a.m.

The protests for racial equality and justice sparked by the police killing of George Floyd started out as a largely spontaneous phenomenon, but Sunday's faith-based events in Washington, D.C., were planned — by black clergy, mostly, but also the NAACP. "Black Lives Matter Plaza was transformed into a church Sunday morning, with thousands of mostly African American worshipers praying, protesting, kneeling, and dancing near the White House after marching from the National Museum of African American History and Culture," The Washington Post reports.

Black church leaders had refrained from holding their own event partly out of safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, and marchers were urged to stay six feet apart and masks were strongly encouraged.

"We were waiting for a call for something not just incensed with anger, but something that integrated our faith," said Pastor Howard-John Wesley of Alexandria, Virginia's historic Alfred Street Baptist Church. "We wanted to carve out something safe for teens — I was scared to let them come downtown. We wanted to teach them about protesting peacefully."

"A broad representation of the black church was on display at different events Sunday, showing general support for the Black Lives Matter movement, from conservative Pentecostals to more liberal Episcopalians and Baptists," the Post reports. "On the details of what to do next, voices varied." By afternoon, clergy from other Christian denominations had joined, plus Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh faith leaders.

"The government stands under God's judgment, and must therefore be held accountable for protecting the innocent, guaranteeing basic freedoms and liberties, and establishing justice and equality," said Bishop LaTrelle Easterling of the United Methodist Church. Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s Campaign movement, also spoke, after preaching at Washington National Cathedral earlier in the day. Until America faces "this raw truth" of its history of racial violence, "we can't repent right," Barber said to 14,000 people watching online. "America, you're killing yourself!” Peter Weber

calling it like he sees it
Edit

Rep. Bobby Rush: Chicago's largest police union and the KKK are 'like kissing, hugging, and law-breaking cousins'

2:00 a.m.
Chicago police officers inside Rep. Bobby Rush's office.
Congressman Bobby Rush's Campaign Office via AP

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) on Sunday blasted the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, Chicago's largest police union, telling Politico the organization is "the No. 1 cause that prevents police accountability, that promotes police corruption, that protects police lawlessness."

On Thursday, video footage was released from late May, showing Chicago police officers sitting in Rush's office for several hours as George Floyd protests raged outside. They took naps and made popcorn and coffee, all while other officers "were on the front lines truly taking a beating with bottles and pipes," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, adding, "The utter contempt and disrespect is hard to imagine."

It actually wasn't too difficult for Rush to envision, as he told Politico the union goes out of its way to offer protection to cops accused of serious violations rather than clear them out of the department. "The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police is the most rabid, racist body of criminal lawlessness by police in the land," he declared. "It stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ku Klux Klan then and the Ku Klux Klan now." In fact, he added, the union and the Ku Klux Klan are "like kissing, hugging, and law-breaking cousins."

John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, claimed to NBC 5 Chicago that Rush's staff asked law enforcement to go into the office; a spokesman for Rush said this is untrue. He also accused Lightfoot of questioning the "valor" and "heroism" of police officers. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown took a different stance, saying he will hold the officers "accountable" while upholding "the nobility of this profession." Catherine Garcia

Quotables
Edit

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, CNN's Brian Stelter clash over Trump tweets, CNN poll lawsuit threat

1:12 a.m.

CNN media analyst Brian Stelter interviewed Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to President Trump's re-election campaign, on Sunday, and he asked about the Trump campaign's lawsuit against CNN, a cease-and-desist letter Ellis signed demanding CNN retract and apologize for a SSRS poll showing Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden by 14 points, and Trump's tweet Saturday urging Comcast ("Concast") subscribers to switch providers because it owns MSNBC and NBC News. It was like watching a Twitter fight in real life.

Trump's Comcast tweet was "an opinion," Ellis said. "He is also a citizen. No, he is the first one to actually use, to use his platform as an American citizen to be able to call out the fake news media." Stelter cut in: "You understand that someday you're going to regret this, right? Someday you're going to regret this, when your kids and grandkids look back at this time, and you use slurs and smears like 'fake news' to hurt news outlets."

Ellis said she wouldn't regret her comments, adding, "You're not trying to do your job, you're not a journalist, Brian, you're an activist."

Ellis wasn't done, though. When conservative Trump critic Tom Nichols cited the part of the interview where Stelter said Ellis will regret this, she accused him of endorsing "sexist rhetoric," a curious charge repeated in a statement from the Trump campaign. She also tried to rebut CNN's survey by linking to another poll.

Her second attempt linked to a Zogby poll that showed 51 percent of likely voters expect Trump to win in November.

The CNN/SSRS poll was a bit of an outlier. RealClearPolitics has Biden up 8.1 percentage points over Trump, 49.8 percent to 41.7 percent, in its polling average. "Recent state-level surveys also give Biden an edge over Trump in a number of key swing states," FiveThirtyEIght's Geoffrey Skelley writes, noting that the election is still five months away. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.