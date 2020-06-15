See More Speed Reads
polls
Edit

New poll finds Trump leading Biden by 1 point in Iowa

9:51 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Monday evening shows President Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden by only one point in Iowa, a state he won in 2016 by nine percentage points.

Trump has the support of 44 percent of Iowans, compared to Biden with 43 percent. The poll of 674 likely voters was conducted June 7 to 10, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

"I think it's obviously nothing that Joe Biden should take for granted, because he's not leading," pollster J. Ann Selzer told the Register. "But if the election were held today, Biden has a far better shot than anybody thought."

Trump's numbers have dropped since March, when a Register poll found that 51 percent of likely voters supported Trump while 41 percent backed Biden. Additionally, 50 percent of Iowans approved of the job Trump was doing as president — up four percentage points from February — and 46 percent said the United States was on the right track.

Today, as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism and police brutality protests, his approval rating among Iowans is at 45 percent and just 22 percent believe the country is on the right track.

Over the last month, the Trump campaign has spent more than $400,000 on ads in Iowa, the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics reports. At the same time, the Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed by current and ex-Republicans who want to see Trump defeated in November, spent $150,000 to air ads against him. Catherine Garcia

um okay
Edit

Trump declares all conversations with him 'as president' are 'highly classified'

8:46 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday told reporters that if former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new memoir, The Room Where It Happened, is released on June 23 as scheduled, "he's broken the law" and "would have criminal problems. I hope so."

Publishing the book is "highly inappropriate," Trump continued, as he considers "every conversation with me as president to be highly classified." Bolton, he added, is "known not to tell the truth, a lot."

ABC News reported earlier Monday that the Trump administration is expected to soon file a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction to block the tell-all from being released. Last week, a person familiar with the book told Axios it will contain allegations that Trump committed "misconduct with other countries" beyond Ukraine.

Bolton was known to take copious notes during meetings, and he held onto all of those legal pads when he left the White House. Attorney General William Barr has accused him of not fully working with the Trump administration to make sure no classified information is revealed in the book, but Bolton's attorney pushed back, writing in The Wall Street Journal last week that he did spend four months reviewing the memoir with officials, and they are trying to block the release by claiming it contains confidential material. Catherine Garcia

black lives matter
Edit

Black Lives Matter banner, Pride flag removed from U.S. embassy in Seoul

7:47 p.m.

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Monday removed a "Black Lives Matter" banner from the front of the mission, just two days after it was put up.

On Saturday, the embassy tweeted a photo of the banner, saying, "The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive and just society." U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris, a retired four-star Navy admiral who once led the U.S. Pacific Command, retweeted the message.

People with knowledge of the matter told Reuters and Bloomberg that President Trump saw news coverage of the banner and wasn't happy about it, and CNN reports that it was the State Department's 7th floor — where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has his offices — that requested the banner come down.

An embassy spokesperson told NPR Harris wanted to communicate "a message of solidarity with Americans concerned with racism, especially racial violence against African Americans," but did not intend to "support or encourage donations to any specific organization. To avoid the misperception that American taxpayer dollars were spent to benefit such organizations, he directed that the banner be removed."

A rainbow Pride flag that was hung in late May was also taken down on Monday; so far, no reason has been given as to why it was removed. Catherine Garcia

George Floyd
Edit

Minneapolis dispatcher voiced concerns over use of force against George Floyd

7:00 p.m.
A George Floyd mural.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The Minneapolis Police Department on Monday released an audio recording of a dispatcher who watched via surveillance cameras the arrest of George Floyd and shared their concerns with a supervisor.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The dispatcher's call was made at 8:30 p.m. on May 25, about the time Floyd was in an ambulance on his way to a hospital. The dispatcher told their supervisor, "I don't know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for 320's call and ... I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet."

The Minneapolis Police Department also released the transcripts of two 911 calls made in the wake of Floyd's death. One call was made by an unidentified bystander, who said a police officer "pretty much just killed this guy that wasn't resisting arrest." The other caller was an off-duty firefighter, who said he "literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video camera ... I just happened to be on a walk ... they [expletive] killed him." The transcript noted the 911 dispatcher attempted to transfer him to a supervisor, but the call was disconnected. Catherine Garcia

confusion
Edit

Many Black Lives Matter donations have reportedly gone to a similarly-named charity with a very different goal

5:27 p.m.
Black Lives Matter.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Black Lives Matter Foundation, a charitable organization based in Santa Clarita, California, is not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter Global Network, the racial justice movement seeking to end police brutality. Their goals are actually quite different — the Black Lives Matter Foundation seeks to "bring the police and the community closer together," while the larger, more well-known movement has called for defunding police departments across the United States. But for donors and online giving platforms, including GoFundMe, who don't do their research, it can be tough to spot the differences.

That's seemingly how the foundation — which has one paid employee and lists a UPS store as its address — raised at least $4.35 million likely meant for the global network in a matter of weeks in June. The bulk of that money came from an online giving platform called Benevity that allows employers at places like Microsoft and Apple to match employee donations, but was frozen before it was disbursed after the distinction came to light.

There's nothing particularly scandalous about the 5-year-old Santa Clarita charity, which is in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service. Its founder, Ray Barnes, a 67-year-old music producer, says he has nothing to hide and is open about the different goals, although he hasn't done much in terms of achieving his goal (the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it hasn't heard of Barnes or the organization) because he said he's still outlining a real action plan. Still, a Black Lives Matter spokesperson said the movement intended to contact Barnes, who is black, about "improperly using" the name, which isn't trademarked. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

nypd news
Edit

NYPD will disband its plainclothes anti-crime officers

5:17 p.m.
NYPD officers.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

Around 600 New York City Police Department officers are going to have to start putting on their uniforms.

The NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit, which patrols neighborhoods across the city, will be disbanded and reassigned, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Monday. The move comes in direct response to ongoing protests against police brutality in the city, and widespread calls for reforming and rethinking policing across the U.S.

About 600 officers work in the anti-crime unit, and will be reassigned to detective work and "community policing," among other departments, Shea said in a Monday press conference. The move "will be felt immediately throughout the five district attorney's offices, it will be felt immediately in the communities that we protect," Shea said, calling it a "seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city."

Members of the unit, which civil rights attorney described to ABC 7 New York as "just a legacy of street crime from the days of [former Mayor Rudy] Giuliani," are tasked with tracking and fighting violent crime in the city. But several "have been involved in some of the city’s most notorious police shootings," The New York Times notes, with an analysis from The Intercept reporting plainclothes officers are disproportionately tied to officer-involved shootings "despite being only a small fraction of the force."

Both Shea and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have been pressured to cut the NYPD's budget amid the protests, but de Blasio has so far only introduced a series of reforms for the department. The New York City Council has proposed cutting $1 billion of the department's $6 billion budget. Kathryn Krawczyk

Money Talks
Edit

Biden's fundraising hits $81 million in May, a record for his campaign

4:28 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Democrats finally seem to be rallying around former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee brought in $81 million last month, the Biden campaign announced Monday. That's the most money Biden has raised throughout the 2020 campaign, and it's up $20 million from his and the DNC's joint haul in April.

A good deal of that May pull comes from big-dollar fundraisers, including one joint fundraising committee that allows individuals to give up to $620,800 that's split between Biden’s campaign, the DNC, and 26 state parties, Bloomberg notes. But the campaign also said it saw 1.5 million new backers "in the last few weeks," and that the average individual contribution was $30.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee haven't released their May numbers yet, but raised a bit more than Biden in April at $61.7 million, and brought in $14 million alone on President Trump's birthday, which was Sunday. Trump and the RNC have about $250 million cash on hand, compared to Biden and the DNC's $100 million. Kathryn Krawczyk

WNBA
Edit

WNBA finalizing plan for shortened season to begin in July

3:49 p.m.
WNBA ball.
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The WNBA is preparing to begin its season in late July with teams congregating at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the league announced Monday.

The WNBA usually begins play in May and culminates in the fall, but like most professional sports leagues in the United States, its plans went awry when the coronavirus pandemic struck. There's still work to be done, especially when it comes to the finer details surrounding health and safety protocols, but it looks like the league will get in a shortened, fan-less season.

While a normal season consists of 36 regular games, this one would have just 22 before the normal playoff format begins. The good news is, under the league's plan, players will receive their full salaries, even if those considered high-risk for the virus decide not to play.

WNBA Players' Association Director Terri Jackson said players are confident the league will figure out how to conduct everything safely, and all players will hop on a phone call with physicians to discuss guidelines next week. Read more from The Associated Press at Fox Sports. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.