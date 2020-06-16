Nadler calls out Barr for taking TV interviews but skipping his House testimony because he's 'busy'

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) would like to remind Attorney General William Barr he has a long overdue appointment with the committee.

Barr was supposed to testify for the House Judiciary Committee back in March regarding alleged politicization of the Justice Department and attempts to protect President Trump. That testimony was called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but even though Congress has started to resume its usual activities and testimonies, Barr still hasn't rescheduled — something Nadler called Barr out for in a Tuesday statement.

"The attorney general cites his busy schedule as a reason for refusing to appear before the House Judiciary Committee, but has made time for multiple television interviews," Nadler chided in his statement. Barr has "abdicated his responsibility to Congress" while "again and again" showing "that he will cater to President Trump's private political interests," Nadler continued.

NEW: Nadler has issued a subpoena to former Mueller prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who is testifying before the committee next week on June 24 pic.twitter.com/EZ8jX7cYi2 — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) June 16, 2020

Nadler's statement also announced the House Judiciary Committee had issued subpoenas for two Justice Department whistleblowers, John Elias and Aaron Zelinsky. The two career DOJ employees will join former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer for testimony on June 24 regarding "the unprecedented politicization of the department under President Trump and Attorney General William Barr," Nadler said. Kathryn Krawczyk