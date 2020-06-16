-
Nadler calls out Barr for taking TV interviews but skipping his House testimony because he's 'busy'12:54 p.m.
-
Trump riffs on economy, 9/11, AIDS vaccines, and school choice during speech about police reform2:05 p.m.
-
Trump's executive order on police brutality barely mentions racism in law enforcement2:01 p.m.
-
Beijing reportedly closes all schools after new COVID-19 cases12:48 p.m.
-
Nebraska Democrats demand their Senate nominee drop out of race after sexual harassment allegations12:31 p.m.
-
Sitcom dads are getting dumber11:29 a.m.
-
India, China blame each other for fatal military border clash11:22 a.m.
-
Scientists made 1 small edit to human embryos. It had a lot of unintended consequences.11:21 a.m.
Nadler calls out Barr for taking TV interviews but skipping his House testimony because he's 'busy'
12:54 p.m.
Trump riffs on economy, 9/11, AIDS vaccines, and school choice during speech about police reform
2:05 p.m.
2:01 p.m.
12:48 p.m.
Nebraska Democrats demand their Senate nominee drop out of race after sexual harassment allegations
12:31 p.m.
11:29 a.m.
11:22 a.m.
11:21 a.m.