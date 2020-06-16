Republicans remain sold on McConnell's Senate leadership even if GOP loses majority

Even if Senate Republicans lose their majority following the 2020 election it doesn't sound like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will give up his party leadership. And his Republican colleagues seem pleased to hear it, Politico reports.

McConnell confirmed he plans to remain as minority leader if the Democrats take back the upper chamber — a possibility, albeit one too far out to truly gauge — though he didn't elaborate much on the subject, simply saying "I do" when asked. Subsequently, several Republican senators expressed enthusiasm about the idea, Politico reports, aside from the fact that they hope his title remains the same. "I'd prefer to have him be my majority leader," said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). "I have no objections to Sen. McConnell remaining the Republican leader in the Senate, majority or minority."

Even some lawmakers who have been touted as potential successors, like Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and John Thune (R-S.D.), want McConnell to remain in the role. "Mitch McConnell will be our leader as long as he's still interested in the job," Cornyn said. "After he leaves that position, I would be interested in succeeding him."

Of course, McConnell needs to win his own re-election if he's to keep the mantle. Some projects indicate he could face a test from his potential Democratic opponents, who are locked in an intriguing primary battle, but the senator remains a heavy favorite. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell