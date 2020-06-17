See More Speed Reads
More Americans have died from coronavirus than died in World War I

1:39 p.m.
Capitol building seen in ambulance reflection.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

America's coronavirus death toll has hit a grim new milestone.

As of Wednesday, 117,129 Americans have died of confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19, according to numbers kept by Johns Hopkins University. That's more than the 116,708 Americans who died during World War I, albeit a good number of them did presumably die from the 1918 flu pandemic circling the globe at the time.

America's COVID-19 death toll also happened over a much shorter time period than World War I's. The first reported death from COVID-19 in the U.S. came just four months ago in February, while America's involvement in World War I lasted more than a year. And the coronavirus pandemic is still far from over — new estimates suggest the U.S. could see more than 200,000 deaths from the virus by October. Kathryn Krawczyk

Former eBay CEO, PR chief named in cyberstalking case that involved mailing victim a dead pig and live cockroaches

2:26 p.m.
EBay.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

EBay's former CEO and communications chief were named in a federal indictment accusing company employees of a cringe-inducing cyberstalking case, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Neither of the former executives were charged with a crime, but Steven Wymer, who served as the ecommerce giant's head of public relations for part of 2019, did allegedly send a text message to CEO Devin Wenig last year stating "We are going to crush this lady," reportedly in reference to a newsletter writer who published a story about Wenig's compensation.

After the message was sent, six eBay employees allegedly launched a cyberstalking campaign in which they sent the victims — a couple — threatening and gruesome items, including live cockroaches, a funeral wreath, a book on surviving the death of a spouse, and a bloody pig Halloween mask. The indictment also alleges one of the victims received an email confirming a "preserved fetal pig" had been ordered online to be sent to their address.

EBay said all the employees involved, including Wymer, have been fired. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in a movie from the director of Jackie

1:42 p.m.
Kristen Stewart
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Could this be the role that will land Kristen Stewart an Academy Award nomination?

The Twilight star has been cast as Princess Diana in Spencer, a new film from Jackie director Pablo Larraín, Deadline reports. The movie takes place over three days around Christmas in the early 1990s, following Diana as she "decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen," Deadline writes.

Larraín explained to Deadline how the "heart of the movie" will be examining "when someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I'd rather go and be myself. ... How and why do you decide to do that?" As far as casting Stewart as the lead, Larraín praised her as "one of the great actors around today" and someone who "can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need." The film, which was written by Steven Knight, won't deal with Diana's death in 1997, as Larraín said "we all know her fate, what happened to her, and we don't need to go there."

Since the Twilight films, Stewart has won praise from critics for her performances in movies like Personal Shopper, and after Natalie Portman previously landed an Oscar nomination for her performance as Jackie Kennedy in Larraín's Jackie, Oscar voters may be ready to recognize Stewart for the first time should she nail it. The film is set to go into production next year. Brendan Morrow

Minneapolis Fed president says normally tight-lipped central bank has a 'responsibility to speak up' about racism

1:27 p.m.
Federal Reserve.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve normally refrains from commenting on social issues, but Neel Kashkari, the president of the Fed's Minneapolis bank, broke the mold when he addressed on Twitter the plight of institutional racism in the United States following the killing of George Floyd in his hometown.

In an interview with The New York Times, Kashkari indicated that wouldn't be the last time he or other employees of the central bank speak out on certain issues. He still doesn't believe the Fed should weigh in on partisan political matters, like choosing sides between Republicans and Democrats, but when it comes to larger societal problems like police brutality and systemic racism, he thinks "it's totally appropriate for us to weigh in."

Not only does he think it's fair for him and his colleagues to comment on these issues, he considers it necessary. "We live in our community, and if there are really pressing issues in our community, I think we have a responsibility to speak up," he said.

Going forward, he added, the Fed "has a big role to play, even if it's outside of monetary policy" in tackling systemic racism "because people trust us as honest researchers." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Netflix CEO announces biggest individual contribution to historically black colleges ever

12:30 p.m.
Reed Hastings
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Netflix

The CEO of Netflix has just announced a huge donation to historically black colleges.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, on Wednesday said they're donating $120 million to Spelman College, Morehouse College, and the United Negro College Fund The Wall Street Journal reports. That's the "largest ever contribution by an individual in support of scholarships at historically black Colleges and universities," an announcement said.

This donation is the latest to be announced amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, and Hastings earlier this week said Netflix would commit $5 million to "nonprofits dedicated to creating direct opportunities for black creators, black youth and black-owned businesses."

Hastings and Quillin encouraged others to support historically black colleges and universities, which "are disadvantaged when it comes to giving" since "generally, white capital flows to predominantly white institutions, perpetuating capital isolation." Hastings also told The New York Times that Floyd's killing was "the straw that broke the camel's back, I think, for the size of the donation," and he told the Journal that he and Quillin realized "that our part of this, to have America be the country we all want it to be, was to focus on education."

Morehouse President David A. Thomas told the Journal "this is a watershed moment," which will "send a signal that historically black colleges should be valued in the same way that we value our most successful undergraduate colleges in this country." Brendan Morrow

Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly is crushing GOP Sen. Martha McSally in future ad buys

12:09 p.m.

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) narrowly lost her 2018 Senate race to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), but was nominated to fill Arizona's other Senate seat shortly after. And by the looks of Democrat Mark Kelly's fundraising and polling numbers, it looks like McSally might suffer an even bigger loss this time around.

The most recent poll of Arizona's Senate race, released Tuesday by Civiqs, gave Kelly a nine-point advantage over McSally. It was run by the left-wing news site The Daily Kos, but Fox News' poll released June 3 gave Kelly a 13-point lead. And as CBS News' Alexander Tin reported Wednesday via Kantar ad tracking, Kelly has bought nearly $10 million in future ad reservations while McSally has reserved $0 worth.

Both candidates have do outside groups buying ads on their behalf, Tin noted. Still, considering that Kelly closed out the first fundraising quarter of 2020 with double the cash raised and on hand as McSally, it all left The New York Times' national political correspondent Alex Burns wondering if any political newcomer had ever been as "financially dominant" as Kelly. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kathryn Krawczyk

What the GOP Senate's police reform bill does — and doesn't — include

11:20 a.m.
Tim Scott and Mitch McConnell.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Image

Republican senators, led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), unveiled the party's police reform bill Wednesday in response to nationwide protests against police brutality.

The package includes measures such as encouraging departments to severely restrict tactics like chokeholds by withholding federal grants to localities that don't comply with the policies. While this doesn't outlaw chokeholds, Scott said it's a de facto ban since the Senate believes departments won't wish to forego federal aid.

No-knock warrants, which the officer who killed Breonna Taylor utilized, also aren't banned in the bill, though the door was left open. As things stand, Scott said, there's no data on the issue, so putting an end to the practice isn't viable. Indeed, data collection is a major tenet of the bill — it notes "there is no official system for tracking police shootings" or other use-of-force incidents that result in death or serious injury. So the bill is requiring states and local governments to collect relevant data annually and provide it to the FBI National Use-of-Force Data Collection, which will then make the data publicly available. If state and local governments don't meet the request, they'll face funding penalties.

Under the bill, the Justice Department would develop and provide training on alternative de-escalation methods for officers, and lynching would become a federal hate crime. As expected, the policy does not contain anything about ending qualified immunity for officers, which the White House reportedly considers a non-starter.

Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are trying to push the bill quickly, though Democrats have already expressed concerns. Read a full summary of the bill here. Tim O'Donnell

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough rips Mark Zuckerberg in nearly 7-minute, blistering rant

10:34 a.m.

Joe Scarborough sure woke MSNBC viewers up this morning, firing off a nearly 7-minute long rant ripping into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Morning Joe host on Wednesday railed against Facebook after a number of recent controversies, including the platform's decision to leave inflammatory or misleading posts by President Trump untouched, as well as a recent report on an alleged "Boogaloo" extremist charged with killing a federal officer and his disturbing posts in a Facebook group, per Mediaite. According to NBC News, Facebook said earlier this month it would stop recommending these far-right "Boogaloo" groups, a word used to refer to a second civil war, in its algorithm, but they're still "actively allowed on Facebook."

"He makes billions of dollars off of spreading lies, and letting people spread lies," Scarborough said of Zuckerberg, citing recent posts by Trump touting baseless conspiracy theories about Scarborough's late staffer and a 75-year-old Buffalo protester.

Scarborough grew more and more angry as he screamed that Facebook pushes people "towards extremist sites that kill federal officers! And Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire! ... Because he's pushing people towards extremist sites that gun down and murder federal officials!"'

He continued by saying that if "Congress doesn't do something to make Mark Zuckerberg liable ... for the hatred and the lies and the libel that is being spread on his website, then American democracy will remain at risk," adding that Zuckerberg is "lying to the American people" and "Congress, and the next president of the United States, need to stand up to the billions and billions of dollars in Silicon Valley, and hold these people, hold these billionaires, accountable for their lies, and for their undermining American democracy." Watch the full, blistering rant below. Brendan Morrow

