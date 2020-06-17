Bob Woodward is writing another book about Trump — and Trump reportedly talked to him for this one

Add another book to the pile President Trump needs to watch out for just before Election Day.

Bob Woodward, one half of the famous Watergate reporting duo, is working on his second book about the Trump White House, CNN reports. And Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham, he actually talked to Woodward for this one.

Woodward's earlier book, Fear: Trump in the White House, sent Trump into a frenzy to discredit the book. He also reportedly blamed his staffers for never telling him that Woodward wanted to talk, though The Washington Post released a recording of Trump and Woodward talking on the phone after Woodward finished his manuscript.

Woodward has spent the past year and a half since Fear's debut working on a follow-up, CNN reports, with Trump saying in January that Woodward had interviewed him. There's no title or cover for the next Woodward installment yet, but it's set to be published September 15, less than two months before Election Day and after the release of potentially damaging books by Trump's niece, Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Kathryn Krawczyk