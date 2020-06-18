See More Speed Reads
The DACA decision left GOP Sen. Josh Hawley 'disappointed' with the Supreme Court. It left Chuck Schumer in tears.

11:30 a.m.

Conservative senators aren't mad at the Supreme Court, they're just disappointed.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court's liberal wing on Thursday to overturn President Trump's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and extends their work eligibility. That, combined with Tuesday's decision to affirm it's illegal to fire workers for their sexual or gender orientation, has Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) convinced it's "the most disappointing week at SCOTUS in years."

Hawley made that determination in a Thursday tweet, declaring the court "continues to invent and rewrite statutes at will."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) backed him up on the "disappointing" bit in a tweet of her own. And Trump, well, just seemed insecure about the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) teared up while discussing the DACA decision on the Senate floor just minutes after it was issued. But even though Trump has channeled Schumer's tears into a mocking nickname in the past, the senator wasn't afraid to own up to his emotions. Kathryn Krawczyk

Supreme Court blocks Trump's attempt to end DACA in 5-4 decision

10:58 a.m.
Supreme Court
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump on ending DACA.

In a 5-4 decision on Thursday, the court blocked the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before turning 16 from being deported, NBC News reports.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, stating that the administration's effort to end DACA was "arbitrary and capricious" and that it violated Administrative Procedure Act, so the rescission of DACA "must be vacated." Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor joined Roberts. The opinion notes, however, that "the dispute before the court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so."

This decision came days after another loss for the Trump administration when earlier this week, the court ruled that gay and transgender Americans are protected from workplace discrimination under the Civil Rights Act, rejecting the administration's argument. Brendan Morrow

Trump's tweets contradict administration's claims that Bolton's book is full of classified information

10:07 a.m.

John Bolton's book is somehow both "lies" and "classified information," President Trump and his team are claiming.

Before the former national security adviser published his White House memoir The Room Where It Happened, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to get its publication delayed, claiming Bolton didn't submit the manuscript for a White House review and was set to air "classified information." But now that the book is in the hands of journalists and Bolton's grievances are out in the world, Trump has pivoted to decrying the book's alleged "lies and fake stories."

Bolton's book claims Trump encouraged China's president to build concentration camps, called for journalists to be executed, and asserts Trump should've been impeached for more than just his Ukraine scandal. Trump took a stab at dispelling all that in a tweet just after midnight Thursday, calling the book "made up of lies and fake stories" and saying Bolton was "a disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war." He said something similar in another tweet a few hours later.

When responders started questioning just how both things could be true, the White House's Director of Strategic Communications tried to clear it up. Kathryn Krawczyk

Former FDA commissioner is 'more concerned than I was 3 weeks ago' about coronavirus this fall

10:07 a.m.

Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, has grown increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 looking ahead to the fall.

Gottlieb spoke with CNBC on Thursday as numerous states in recent days have set records for the number of new COVID-19 infections, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

"I'm more concerned than I was three weeks ago heading into the fall," Gottlieb said, saying that while "we expected numbers to tick up," the "outbreaks are higher than I expected" and are "on the cusp of getting out of control."

Another reason for Gottlieb's concern, he said, is that although we now have "much better tools in place" to get coronavirus outbreaks under control, and "there's still time" to do so, there seems to be a "reluctance" to take action.

"The other thing that makes me more concerned is just the political landscape, and the lack of political will to take mitigation steps," he said. "There seems to be a political reluctance to step in with really any targeted measures right now," he continued, warning that unless lawmakers take "common sense measures" soon, "we're going to be stuck with a lot more spread."

Gottlieb previously noted that the "overall trend is favorable" across the country, but there are "states with bonafide outbreaks underway and they need to get it under control." Vice President Mike Pence earlier this week dismissed concerns over a second coronavirus wave, something Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, somewhat agreed with — in the sense that, he noted, "we're still in a first wave." Brendan Morrow

Another 1.5 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, more than economists forecast

9:34 a.m.

The number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims has once again declined while still remaining higher than anticipated.

The Labor Department on Thursday said 1.508 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, which is down from the 1.566 million jobless claims reported a week ago. That makes this the 11th week of declines, The Associated Press notes.

Still, it was more claims than economists forecast, as Bloomberg reports "the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 1.29 million initial claims," and according to CNBC, a Dow Jones survey also saw economists expecting 1.3 million claims. As CNBC notes, this is the 13th week in a row that unemployment claims have been above one million; before the pandemic, the record for most claims in a week was 695,000. Thursday's report also showed continuing claims declined to 20.5 million.

"The continued influx of claims for jobless benefits more than three months into the pandemic is raising doubt among some economists that the U.S. will experience a rapid recovery," Politico writes. After a better-than-expected May jobs report, the Federal Reserve earlier this month projected the unemployment rate will stay above nine percent through the end of the year, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that even amid the reopenings around the country, "a full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities." Brendan Morrow

Bolton rips Trump in ABC interview: 'I don't think he's fit for office'

7:56 a.m.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is continuing his brutal assessment of his former boss, this time in an ABC interview.

Bolton sat down with ABC's Martha Raddatz for an interview set to air Sunday ahead of the release of his new book, and the network is now dropping the first clips, showing Bolton tearing into Trump as someone not fit to be president.

"I don't think he's fit for office," Bolton tells Raddatz. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's re-election."

Elaborating on that last point, Bolton reiterates a claim from his book that Trump would frequently only consider the way decisions would help his re-election, such as obsessing over "the press reaction" to a photo-op with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and not thinking about "what such meetings did for the bargaining position of the United States." In another clip, Bolton tells ABC that Russian President Vladimir Putin "thinks he can play [Trump] like a fiddle" and isn't "worried about Donald Trump" because he "sees that he's not faced with a serious adversary here."

Bolton is set to release his tell-all book The Room Where It Happened next week, and reports emerged on Wednesday revealing numerous details from it, including the claim that Trump begged for Chinese President Xi Jinping's help in winning re-election. In a late-night tweet, Trump blasted Bolton as a "wacko" and a "dope" whose book is "made up of lies & fake stories," despite his administration also saying it contains classified information. Brendan Morrow

Dame Vera Lynn, who comforted Britain with 'We'll Meet Again' since World War II, has died at 103

7:47 a.m.

Dame Vera Lynn, the singer whose songs helped boost British morale in World War II, died early Thursday. She was 103. Lynn, most famous for the song "We'll Meet Again," earned the nickname "the Forces' Sweetheart" after being voted the favorite artist of British troops in a 1939 Daily Express poll. She serenade British forces during the war and hosted a wildly popular BBC radio show, "Sincerely Yours," where she would sing requests and send messages to British forces overseas. "Winston Churchill was my opening act," she once quipped.

Lynn's other hits included "The White Cliffs of Dover," "I'll Be Seeing You," and "There'll Always Be An England," and her career did not end with Nazi Germany's defeat. Her song "Auf Wiedersehen Sweetheart" was the first British hit to top the U.S. Billboard charts in 1952, and she hit No. 1 in 1954 with "My Son, My Son," The Associated Press reports.

But "We'll Meet Again" is the song that fans wanted to hear and sing along to up until her death. She was featured in a virtual duet of the song with mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Queen Elizabeth II invoked the lyrics in her rare address to Britain during the darkest early days of the coronavirus lockdown. In May, Lynn's greatest hits collection 100 hit No. 30 on the U.K. charts, making her the oldest artist ever to crack the Top 40, beating her own record.

Lynn was born Vera Margaret Welch on March 20, 1917, in London's working class East Ham neighborhood. She started performing at age 7, dropped out of school at 11 to tour with a variety show, was singing with a band at age 17, and was already somewhat famous when World War II broke out. Lynn, made a Dame of the British Empire in 1975, spent her golden years in Ditchling, a village about 40 miles south of London. Fans, including various stars and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, paid tribute to her Thursday. Peter Weber

Late night hosts have complicated emotions about John Bolton's Trump bombshells, but not Aunt Jemima

6:28 a.m.

President Trump's attempts to block former National Security Adviser John Bolton's tell-all from hitting shelves "ain't gonna work," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show, holding up his own advance copy, one of hundreds. Still, he said, "you can see why Trump is so desperate to kill this book. Because this afternoon, several newspapers published excerpts, and — I can't believe I'm saying this — it's worse that even I imagined." He ran through some of Bolton's revelations, rising from "amoral idiocy" to "just downright evil." Still, he said, "I doubt Trump would ever 'execute' a journalist. He'd ask Jared to have his Saudi friends do it."

"Bolton writes that Trump said journalists should be executed, he didn't know Britain was a nuclear power, he asked if Finland was part of Russia, he begged the Chinese to help him with the election," Jimmy Kimmel recapped. "Could you imagine the president asking his advisers if Finland is part of Russia? He's the president of the United States! This is like your mechanic asking if the muffler is part of the glove compartment."

"Trump is, in his own unique way, breathtakingly dumb," Late Night's Seth Meyers said, primarily referring to Trump's administration-wide "coronavirus coverup." And don't cry for Bolton, who "courageously hid behind his mustache rather than testify in Trump's impeachment trial," he said. "There's no one — no one — to root for in a Trump versus Bolton fight. They're both megalomaniac sociopaths looking out for themselves. It's a real Alien vs. Predator, except all you need to do to stop Alien Trump is install a ramp."

Meanwhile, "Republicans are mad at Bolton for writing a book that's critical of Trump," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "That's why the blurb on the back just says 'No one is happy about this.' — Everyone." Fallon said he wasn't too upset to see Aunt Jemima scrapped, but "Trump was bummed, because Aunt Jemima was the only black woman in his cabinet."

The Late Show canceled other (imaginary) racist syrup brands.

"That's right, after 130 years, it is officially time to pour one out for Aunt Jemima," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, running through the brand's racist history, with early ads "so racist, Trump's probably gonna appoint one to attorney general." Bolton's book, meanwhile, is now No. 1 on Amazon, thanks to Trump's amazingly "shortsighted" suppression efforts, he noted, but "the stuff that's been leaking out of this book is pretty wild." Watch below. Peter Weber

