on the move
Rents are dropping in big cities — and especially in San Francisco — as coronavirus layoffs take hold

4:32 p.m.
San Francisco.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in four years, it's actually getting cheaper to find an apartment in San Francisco.

Layoffs have hit every corner of the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, San Francisco's tech market included. Meanwhile, many companies that haven't had mass layoffs have considered expanding remote options once the pandemic ends, or moving some of their operations to smaller cities. Altogether, it's leading to an exodus from San Francisco that has driven vacancies up and rent prices down, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Just three percent of renters in San Francisco paid no rent in June, and just 2.5 paid partial rent, the San Francisco Chronicle reports — a far lower percentage than what's been reported in New York City. But a solid 7.5 percent of city residents, a big chunk of them younger than 25, have broken their leases, a survey from the San Francisco Apartment Association showed. A report from apartment data firm RealPage backs that up, saying there's now a 6.2 percent vacancy rate in San Francisco, up 3.9 percent just three months ago.

Fewer tenants has translated into lower rents over the past few months as well. The median monthly rent for a San Francisco one-bedroom apartment has fallen 9.2 percent from a year ago, hitting $3,360, according to listings platform Zumper. That's the first time prices have fallen from the year before since 2017, when the median rent was $3,370.

San Francisco tops the list of the steepest drops in monthly one-bedroom rents from the year before, but Denver has also seen prices drop close to 7 percent, and Los Angeles and Chicago both saw dips of about 3 percent, per Zumper. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
With COVID-19 cases rising, California governor orders residents to wear masks in public

6:43 p.m.
People wear face masks at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Amid concerns that an increase in coronavirus cases in California is linked to residents not voluntarily wearing masks, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday ordered that everyone in the state wear masks while in public spaces.

"Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered, putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease," Newsom, the first governor to issue a stay-at-home order in March, said in a statement. "California's strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and practicing physical distancing."

Recently, several counties rescinded their requirements that residents wear masks in public, and Newsom did not say how his order will be enforced or if there will be penalties for those who ignore it. There are also some exceptions — people with medical issues that prevent them from wearing a mask will not have to wear one, nor will the hearing impaired or those who communicate with them, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prior to Thursday, state public health officials had merely been recommending that people wear face coverings. Studies have shown that by wearing a mask, it decreases the risk of spreading the coronavirus. "As Californians venture into our communities more, wearing face coverings is another important way we can help protect one another," State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said. Catherine Garcia

going viral
Oklahoma's skyrocketing coronavirus infection rate has this epidemiologist begging people to skip Trump's rally

5:46 p.m.

Oklahoma is leading the nation in new coronavirus infection rates — and President Trump hasn't even had his Tulsa rally yet.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and public health scientist at Harvard University, shared analysis Thursday from his team of researchers that showed how much each state's coronavirus infection rate had grown in the past week. Oklahoma topped the list of states with the largest increase in the rate of new cases, up 111 percent — more than double — from the week before. Feigl-Ding described the rate growth as "exponential and meteoric," and then warn Oklahomans against attending Trump's campaign rally this weekend.

Trump is set to appear at the BOK Center on Saturday, which holds close to 20,000 people. The facility released a statement Thursday spelling out what it would do to prevent virus spread during the rally, including handing out masks to everyone who attends, and asked the Trump campaign to share its own health and safety plan.

But given that Trump has tried to claim the coronavirus is "dying out" and resisted wearing a mask himself, it seems unlikely he will implore his fans to listen to the BOK Center's suggestions. Kathryn Krawczyk

love isn't canceled
Raven-Symoné marries partner Miranda Maday in surprise backyard ceremony

4:42 p.m.
Raven-Symone.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Raven-Symoné married her partner, Miranda Maday, in a surprise ceremony this week, reports People.

The That's So Raven star had teased on Instagram that "something happened" that "has changed my life FOR THE BETTER" before posting a photograph of the couple embracing. "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven-Symoné, 34, wrote. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

Based on photos shared by Raven-Symoné and Maday, the pair celebrated their nuptials with an intimate backyard wedding. Added Raven-Symoné, "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small this time." Jeva Lange

music is everywhere
Phoebe Bridgers surprise-releases her second album with the message 'abolish the police'

4:40 p.m.
phoebe bridgers
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

It's a big week for music!

Neil Young dropped his "lost" album, Homegrown, on Wednesday. Nobel Prize laureate Bob Dylan's first album of new music in eight years is out tomorrow. And on Thursday, Phoebe Bridgers surprise-released her sophomore album, Punisher, early by 15 hours. "I'm not pushing the record until things go back to 'normal' because I don't think they should," she wrote in a Twitter post announcing that the album is now available. "Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it."

The LP features collaborations with Conor Oberst, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner, her Boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, and many others. Rolling Stone describes it as a "visionary emo-folk album" and you can listen here. Jeva Lange

Edit

Facebook pulls Trump campaign ads, saying they violated organized hate policy

3:16 p.m.

Ads from President Trump's campaign have been yanked from Facebook after the company says they violated its policy against "organized hate."

The Trump campaign this week ran advertisements on Facebook that asked supporters to back Trump's "decision to declare antifa a terrorist organization" and showed an upside-down red triangle; the Anti-Defamation League said this symbol is "practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps," CNN reports. Now, the ads have been removed.

"We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate," a Facebook spokesperson said, per CNN. "Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol."

The Trump campaign claimed the symbol is "widely used by antifa," and the campaign's director of communications told CNN "it's curious" Facebook pulled the ad when it "has an inverted red triangle emoji in use."

Historian Jacob S. Eder told The Washington Post the use of the symbol was "highly problematic," saying that "it's hard to imagine it's done on purpose, because I'm not sure if the vast majority of Americans know or understand the sign, but it's very, very careless, to say the least." Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt also said that "ignorance is not an excuse for appropriating hateful symbols." Brendan Morrow

senate shift
Edit

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's coronavirus response might just win him a Senate seat

2:17 p.m.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Add Montana to the list of Senate seats Democrats might just be able to pick up this fall.

After failing to make a splash in the 2020 presidential race, the term-limited Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock shifted to challenge Sen. Steve Daines (R) for his spot representing Montana. Daines once seemed like a safe bet for preserving his seat, but after Bullock scored high approval ratings for his handling of COVID-19, The Cook Political Report has shifted the race from "lean Republican" to a toss up.

Bullock ran for president by emphasizing he was the only Democrat who'd won statewide office in a state President Trump won in 2016. But Democrats largely wanted Bullock to challenge Daines instead and, after some convincing, he did. The Cook Political Report notes the coronavirus has obviously limited campaigning for any race, but Bullock's leadership during the pandemic did some campaigning for him. Only 20 people have died in Montana from COVID-19, and it has nearly the lowest per capita infection rate of any state in the U.S.

That all propelled approval numbers for Bullock's handling of the pandemic up as high as 75 percent in one poll, and Bullock has a statewide approval rating 20 points higher than Daines', The Cook Political Report notes. That, along with limited polling that puts Bullock in the lead, all propelled the race's move to a toss up. Arizona's Martha McSally, Colorado's Cory Gardner, Maine's Susan Collins, and North Carolina's Thom Tillis, are all Republican senators who've had their races deemed a toss up as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

'fitting tribute'
Edit

Vanessa Bryant urges Congress to pass new helicopter safety bill named after Kobe and Gianna

2:14 p.m.
Vanessa Bryant
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant's widow is advocating for new helicopter safety legislation she says could "save countless lives."

Democrats in Congress on Thursday introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act, named after the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January. The bill, according to CNN, would "require all helicopters certified to carry six or more people to be equipped with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder."

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, said in a statement that "I strongly urge" Congress to pass the legislation, as "I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment" that it requires.

"As passengers traveling on aircrafts we assume that proper safety measures are in order to prevent accidents from happening before we fly," she said. "It's unfortunate that this is not the case and aircraft companies must do their part to protect lives."

Bryant also said she's "deeply moved" by the bill being named after Kobe and Gianna, adding that having their names "associated with this federal law that has the potential to save countless lives would be a fitting tribute to their memory." Earlier this year, Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company Island Express Helicopters, which alleges the passengers were killed because of the helicopter pilot's "negligent conduct." Brendan Morrow

