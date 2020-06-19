Daughter surprises dad on his birthday by making his ice cream truck dreams come true

For his 73rd birthday this year, Pastor Bill Losasso's daughter got him a gift that brought joy to hundreds of people.

When he was 17, Losasso spent one day driving an ice cream truck. He had such a fun time that he would often reminisce about the experience, and that's why his daughter surprised him on Saturday by renting the Krazy Ice Cream truck and turning it over to her dad.

By the end of the day, Losasso — wearing gloves and a mask — had passed out hundreds of pre-packaged ice creams to children and adults in St. Petersburg, Florida. Losasso told Fox 13 he was able to "relive my dream," and was thrilled to have brought smiles to so many faces. "It was really a cool birthday present and I got to share it with all my friends here," he said.

Losasso does his part year-round to help people with food insecurity; his organization, the Florida Dream Center, gives away 25,000 pounds of food every weekend. Melvin Hillman, the Krazy Ice Cream truck's driver, told Fox 13 that it was "beautiful" to see Losasso give back to the community. "We have more people like him in the world, it will definitely be a better world," he said. Catherine Garcia