Rep. Ted Lieu mocks Trump for showing he can drink a glass of water with 1 hand

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) spent his Father's Day doing something with his family that is near and dear to his heart: trolling President Trump on Twitter.

Today I released my first campaign ad. It was produced by my kids. Let me know if you like it.https://t.co/OeXvghcnGv pic.twitter.com/CuFKMzdrZB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 21, 2020

Lieu — whose Twitter header photo compares the size of former President Barack Obama's inauguration crowd in 2009 to Trump's in 2017 — posted a 13-second video on Sunday afternoon with the caption, "Today I released my first campaign ad. It was produced by my kids. Let me know if you like it."

Lieu, standing in front of a campaign sign and wearing a bright red tie, is shown using one hand to drink from a glass of water. He looks around, nods, brings the glass back up for round two, then tosses the remaining water. It's a reenactment of Trump drinking a glass of water during his Tulsa rally on Saturday night, after appearing to have trouble doing so during his commencement speech last weekend at West Point.

Their bits have been hits — Trump received big cheers from the Tulsa crowd, while Lieu's video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times as of Sunday evening. Catherine Garcia