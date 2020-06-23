Bill Cosby's appeal is heading to Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is set to hear Bill Cosby's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.

The court on Tuesday said it would hear Cosby's appeal and consider his complaints over a judge allowing five "prior bad acts" witnesses to testify against him during his trial and admitting deposition testimony from a civil suit, Variety reports. The court will additionally review whether an agreement not to prosecute Cosby was violated by the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home of 2004, and he was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison. His attorneys have argued the additional accusers shouldn't have been brought in to testify about Cosby allegedly assaulting them, saying that this "flips constitutional jurisprudence on its head."

Additionally, The Associated Press notes, Cosby says he relied on an agreement with a former prosecutor that he wouldn't be charged before he testified in a civil suit that he got quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with. The judge admitted Cosby's testimony from the civil suit. Cosby's arguments were previously rejected by an appellate panel last year.

A spokesperson for Cosby said on Tuesday he's "extremely thankful." The Associated Press described this as a "stunning decision," and one "that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases." Brendan Morrow