Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting 4 women, faces 90 years in prison

Jimmy Kimmel has issued an apology after coming under fire for wearing blackface in old sketches.

The late night host on Tuesday apologized after sketches from The Man Show in which he wore blackface once again resurfaced over the past few weeks.

"There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke," he said.

Kimmel said that when he wore blackface while impersonating Karl Malone, he "never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, one that had no more to do with Karl's skin color than it did his bulging muscles and bald head." These sketches are "embarrassing" to look back on, Kimmel said, adding that "I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last twenty-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show."

In his statement, Kimmel also said it's frustrating "that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices" and swiped "those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas." Kimmel recently announced he's taking a break from his show for the summer, though he denied on Tuesday that this is because of the controversy, saying it had been planned for more than a year.

This apology from Kimmel comes after The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon also apologized for wearing blackface while playing Chris Rock on SNL in an old sketch. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," Fallon said. Brendan Morrow