Democrats and Republicans share rare bipartisan approval of the Supreme Court

Democrats and Republicans have found a strange thing to agree on: the Supreme Court. For the first time since at least 2015 — the earliest survey date in HuffPost/YouGov's data set — there is partisan satisfaction with the highest court in the land, with Democrats approving by 56 percent and Republicans approving by a nearly-equal 54 percent.

That is unusual, since the parties tend to trade off their approval of the Supreme Court based on its rulings. In 2015, for example, Democrats were the ones in favor after the preservation of the Affordable Care Act, while by 2018, Republicans were three times likelier than Democrats to approve of the court, HuffPost reports.

Democrats and Republicans more or less agree on the Supreme Court. Which is...new.https://t.co/egS1WOkrsp pic.twitter.com/IzlJYHCjBR — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) June 26, 2020

The approval of the judicial branch might in part stem from the court's two most recent, massively popular rulings on LGBTQ protections and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Some 69 percent of Americans support laws protecting LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in the workplace, while 57 percent support DACA, which protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Despite the relative bipartisan popularity of both, though, President Trump has mused that the rulings mean the "Supreme Court doesn't like me."

The HuffPost/YouGov poll interviewed 1,000 U.S. adults between June 18 and 20. View more of the results at HuffPost here. Jeva Lange