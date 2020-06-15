See More Speed Reads
landmark ruling
Supreme Court rules it's illegal to fire workers for being gay or transgender

11:05 a.m.
Supreme Court
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court has just issued a huge decision on LGBTQ rights.

The court on Monday ruled in a 6-3 decision that it's illegal under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to discriminate against workers for being gay or transgender, NBC News reports.

"In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee," the Supreme Court said. "We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion, also saying that when it comes to the question of "whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender," the "answer is clear." Chief Justice John Roberts joined Gorsuch in the decision, while Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas dissented. The Trump administration had argued the existing law protecting workers from being fired because of their sex "does not include sexual orientation."

NBC News' Pete Williams observed the decision was "a stunner, frankly, coming from this conservative Supreme Court." Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court
Justice Alito says Supreme Court discrimination ruling is like a pirate ship falsely sailing 'under a textualist flag'

11:35 a.m.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who on Monday wrote the majority opinion for the Supreme Court's groundbreaking 6-3 ruling that outlaws employment discrimination against LGBTQ people, took a textualist approach to the decision, arguing the written law takes precedent over the lawmaker's assumed intent. His colleague and fellow conservative Justice Samuel Alito, however, thinks Gorsuch actually betrayed the originalist approach, championed by his predecessor Justice Antonin Scalia.

In his lengthy dissent, Alito wrote that the majority "tries to convince readers" that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans discrimination because of "sex," also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity. Alito believes that goes against the court's duty of interpreting terms to "mean what they conveyed to reasonable people at the time they were written."

The majority, Alito argues, is equivalent to a "pirate ship" that sails under a "textualist flag," but actually represents the court's attempt to uphold old statutes "so they can better reflect the current values of society." From Alito's perspective, new legislation is the only thing that can render employment discrimination against LGBTQ people illegal.

Some observers have noted, however, that Alito's dissent may have misinterpreted the majority opinion. Tim O'Donnell

this grudge is now in session
Trump will reportedly endorse Jeff Sessions' Senate opponent in the most passive aggressive way possible

10:20 a.m.

President Trump is about to take his incredible grudge against his former attorney general to the next level.

Jeff Sessions is running to reclaim the Alabama Senate seat he gave up to become Trump's first attorney general — a spot he was fired from just after the 2018 midterm elections. But before Sessions can head back to the Senate, he has to beat out former college football coach Tommy Tuberville for the GOP nomination — and survive Trump's massive grudge.

Trump pretty openly disliked Sessions even while he was still serving in the administration, particularly because Sessions recused himself from overseeing former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Trump has even said the only reason he gave Sessions a job was because the senator was one of his first endorsers, notably joining Trump onstage at a rally in Mobile, Alabama, in late 2015. In just a few weeks, Trump will return to the same Mobile arena for another rally, but this time Tuberville will join him, CNN reports.

If there's one thing that can be said about Trump, it's that he knows how to twist the knife. Kathryn Krawczyk

senate investigations
Mitt Romney says it's clear that fellow GOP senator's Hunter Biden probe is politically motivated

10:03 a.m.
Mitt Romney.
Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) considers himself "a straight shooter" who "calls them as I see them." That's why he says he's leading an investigation into former Obama officials for allegedly unfairly targeting President Trump and his associates during the presidential transition period in 2016, as well as a probe into Hunter Biden's time on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which faces corruption allegations.

Unsurprisingly, Johnson's Democratic colleagues aren't buying the idea that the investigations are nonpartisan, instead viewing them as efforts to boost Trump's re-election bid against Hunter Biden's father, former Vice President Joe Biden. But several Republicans are also privately concerned about Johnson's efforts, Politico reports, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Romney, who sits on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs which Johnson leads, did vote for his fellow senator's subpoena authorizations targeting former Obama officials. But he declined to say if he thinks Johnson is doing a good job leading the investigation, and added that it's "apparent on its face" that the Biden probe is politically motivated, considering the elder Biden is the Democratic nominee, Politico reports. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Moment of zen
Jon Stewart speaks on George Floyd, coronavirus, Confederate monuments, and more in new interview

10:03 a.m.
Jon Stewart
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Here it is, your Moment of Zen.

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart returned in a lengthy new interview with The New York Times Magazine on Monday to discuss a wide range of topics including the killing of George Floyd, arguing that "in some ways, the issue is that we're addressing the wrong problem."

"The police are a reflection of a society," Stewart said. "They're not a rogue alien organization that came down to torment the black community. They're enforcing segregation. Segregation is legally over, but it never ended. The police are, in some respects, a border patrol, and they patrol the border between the two Americas." He added that "the root of this problem is the society that we've created that contains this schism, and we don't deal with it, because we've outsourced our accountability to the police."

Stewart went on to observe that "white people lasted six weeks" in coronavirus quarantine before protesting stay-at-home orders, and "that's six weeks versus 400 years of quarantining a race of people." On the subject of the pandemic, Stewart decried the fact that "we allow the mask-wearing to be reduced to its symbolic meaning" and become an "avatar of political representation." He also slammed President Trump's response as the "wildest thing" because "I've never seen anybody who can say in the same breath, as the president does, 'I am in charge, only I can fix this, and I take no responsibility.'"

The comedian additionally blasted those defending Confederate monuments by saying, "It's not history! It's hagiography. ... Enraging doesn't begin to describe it." This interview with Stewart came ahead of the release of his new political comedy, Irresistible, although he acknowledged that coming out with a movie right now "feels ridiculous."

"It's like showing up to a plane crash with a chocolate bar," Stewart joked. "There's tragedy everywhere, and you're like, 'Uh, does anybody want chocolate?'" Read the full interview at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

wherever books are sold
Trump's niece is reportedly publishing a 'harrowing and salacious' tell-all book this summer

8:15 a.m.
Donald Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Another tell-all book on President Trump is reportedly in the works — this time, from his niece.

Mary Trump, the daughter of Trump's late brother Fred Trump Jr., in August will publish a tell-all book titled Too Much And Never Enough, which features "harrowing and salacious" stories about the president, The Daily Beast reports.

In the book, Mary Trump reportedly reveals that she was a primary source for The New York Times' massive 2018 story that concluded Trump "participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents." She'll reportedly explain that she provided the Times with Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns, as well as "other highly confidential family financial documentation," and she'll delve into "her involvement working with journalists Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig, and Barstow to crack the story."

Mary Trump previously spoke out publicly in a 2000 interview amid a "bitter family court battle" over Fred Trump Sr.'s will, the report notes, at the time saying that "my aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves."

The book from Trump's niece is reportedly set to be published by Simon & Schuster on August 11 ahead of the Republican National Convention, which begins on August 24. Simon & Schuster is also set to publish a book by John Bolton later this month, which the publisher says will allege he committed other "Ukraine-like transgressions." Brendan Morrow

espionage?
Russia convicts American of spying

7:20 a.m.
Paul Whelan.
REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, was convicted of espionage in a Russian court and sentenced to 16 years in prison on Monday, The Washington Post reports. He was arrested after allegedly being handed a flash drive containing "state secrets" while he was in Russia to attend a wedding. He said he thought the flash drive contained an acquaintance's vacation photos.

Whelan, 50, said during the trial that he had been framed, calling his prosecution a "political charade." He said Russia was "taking political hostages" because it "feels impotent in the world." Whelan's attorney said he planned to appeal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has demanded Whelan's release. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called the case open-and-shut, saying Whelan was caught "red-handed." Harold Maass

Edit

Researchers think an experimental drug might prevent COVID-19 blood clots

7:20 a.m.
Doctors in Mexico look at blood clot from COVID-19 patient
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that also causes inflammation, but a third of hospitalized coronavirus patients develop dangerous blood clots as well. Scientists at Britain's Imperial College London hypothesize that the clots are a byproduct of a hormonal imbalance caused by an enzyme the coronavirus deactivates to invade cells, BBC News reports, and they are preparing a clinical trial to see if the experimental drug TRV027 can fix that imbalance. The trial, funded by the British Heart Foundation, begins next month, with about 60 patients getting either TRVO27 or a placebo.

TRVO27, made by Trevena, "works to rebalance hormones involved in blood pressure, water, and salt," BBC News says. It was originally developed to treat acute heart failure, though it failed to live up to expectations in a trial.

Researchers have not yet found a proven effective treatment against COVID-19, though at least 10 antiviral drugs, numerous anti-inflammatory treatments, and convalescent plasma are all being tried on experimental bases. The experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir has shown promise, too. Some researchers hope a combination of several drugs will be effective at treating the complicated virus. Peter Weber

