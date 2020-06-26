-
Twitter is now flagging the use of 'oxygen' and 'frequency' in the same tweet, prompting new meme12:49 p.m.
-
Oregon universities agree to stop referring to their rivalry game as a 'Civil War'2:11 p.m.
-
Florida closes bars as it reports almost 9,000 new coronavirus cases12:38 p.m.
-
Democrats and Republicans share rare bipartisan approval of the Supreme Court11:39 a.m.
-
Does Biden have to 'become a transcendental president' on race?11:28 a.m.
-
American Airlines plans to start booking flights to full capacity starting next week11:25 a.m.
-
Texas becomes the first state to reimpose a lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge10:49 a.m.
-
White House coronavirus task force to hold first public briefing since April10:28 a.m.
Twitter is now flagging the use of 'oxygen' and 'frequency' in the same tweet, prompting new meme
12:49 p.m.
2:11 p.m.
12:38 p.m.
11:39 a.m.
11:28 a.m.
11:25 a.m.
10:49 a.m.
10:28 a.m.