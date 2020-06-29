See More Speed Reads
Trump campaign
Trump's allies are warning him to reboot his campaign. Trump is working on new nicknames for Joe Biden.

12:30 a.m.
Trump at his golf resort
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

There's a divide in President Trump's re-election effort between advisers and allies who see the polling and are pushing for a major overhaul of the campaign, and those, including campaign manager Brad Parscale, who argue that the polls aren't as bad as they look and insist Trump's base is enthusiastically in line, The Washington Post reports. "And then there's Trump himself, who has derailed his team's desired themes on an almost daily basis — deploying racist rhetoric and mounting incendiary attacks on critics amid a surging coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis, and roiling protests over police brutality."

"You can't win with these numbers. They're atrocious numbers," Ed Rollins, co-chairman of the pro-Trump super PAC Great America, told the Post. "He's got to go out and add 10 points pretty quick. If he can do that, he'll win. If not, [Joe] Biden is sitting there as the alternative." Another person close to Trump told the Post that "if the election was today, we are in big trouble," but "thankfully, it is not."

Parscale replied, "We know we are in solid shape in all of our key states, and no amount of fake, narrative-setting media polls can ever change that." Many Trump allies, similarly skeptical of public polling, "say the internal polling and modeling they're sharing with the president is less grim than the public surveys," the Post reports. Trump himself has been telling allies he believes his hard line on statue vandals will work to his political advantage and says "10 points" should be added to his numbers, two people who spoke with Trump this week told the Post.

Advisers at least agree it's urgent for the campaign to make the race a choice between Trump and Biden, not a referendum on the incumbent. "Trump has recently been asking advisers whether he should stick with his current nickname for Biden — 'Sleepy Joe' — or try to coin another moniker, such as 'Swampy Joe' or 'Creepy Joe,'" the Post reports. "In a tweet on Sunday, Trump tried out yet another variant: 'Corrupt Joe.'"

For his part, Biden is comparing Trump's reaction to the multiple crises to "a child who can't believe this has happened to him." The COVID-19 pandemic "didn't happen to him," Biden said in Philadelphia on Thursday. "It happened to all of us. And his job isn't to whine about it. His job is to do something about it, to lead." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Oklahoma pediatrician adopts patients after forming 'an instant bond'

June 28, 2020
Two people holding hands.
iStock

Dr. Arveitta Edge will never forget the day she met her son, D.J.

Edge is a pediatrician in Noble, Oklahoma. Two years ago, D.J.'s foster parents brought him into Edge's office for a checkup. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, he's such a sweet-natured child,'" Edge told Good Morning America. "There was an instant bond, an instant click." Later, she met his biological sister, Briana, who is "incredibly smart and has a wicked sense of humor."

An older couple, D.J. and Briana's foster mom and dad were unable to permanently adopt them. During D.J.'s first appointment, Edge shared with the family that she hoped to one day adopt a child, and when they called her last year to see if she was interested in fostering D.J. and Briana, she jumped at the chance. In May — with their loved ones and former foster parents watching — Edge formally adopted D.J., 10, and Briana, 7, during a video conference.

Their new family traditions include watching a movie together on Fridays and playing games on Saturday nights, and D.J. and Briana both said they are excited at the idea of Edge adopting more kids. "They're ready now," she told GMA. Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: Russian bounties resulted in deaths of U.S. troops

June 28, 2020
U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
John Moore/Getty Images

Due to intelligence gleaned from U.S. military interrogations of captured militants, it is believed that Russian bounties offered to Taliban-linked fighters in Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of several American service members, multiple people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The exact number is unclear, they said. The New York Times first reported the existence of the bounties on Friday, and on Sunday, the paper said U.S. spies and commandos first warned their superiors about the suspected plot as early as January.

The C.I.A. reviewed the intelligence and confirmed the bounties, the Post reports, but the Trump administration has not yet decided what to do in response. One official told the Post Zalmay Khalilzad, the special envoy for Afghanistan, thinks Russia should be directly confronted, but some officials in charge of Russia on the National Security Council are wary of taking any immediate action. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California governor orders bars closed in 7 counties, including Los Angeles

June 28, 2020
A bartender wearing a face mask wipes down the bar.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

With coronavirus cases sharply rising in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Sunday ordered that seven counties, including Los Angeles, immediately shutter all bars that are open.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger," Newsom said in a statement. "That's why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases." This affects bars in L.A., Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Tulare, Kings, and Imperial counties. Newsom also recommended that eight other counties — San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, and Stanislaus — issue local health orders closing their bars.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that he supports the order, and noted that "as we started reopening more businesses, we cautioned that we may need to change course to protect public health from this deadly virus."

State health officials said they determined which counties needed to take action based on daily reports on hospitalization rates and patterns of transmission, the Los Angeles Times reports. In bars, there is more of a risk of airborne particles spreading coronavirus due to larger crowds, people frequently removing masks to drink, and loud music causing people to talk louder. There have been 213,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California, with the death toll at 5,910. Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: U.S. spies, commandos warned about suspected Russian bounty plot as early as January

June 28, 2020
U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After finding a large amount of American cash during a raid on a Taliban outpost, U.S. intelligence officers and Special Operations forces in Afghanistan told their superiors as early as January that they suspected Russia was paying bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops, officials briefed on the matter told The New York Times.

The money got "everybody's attention," one official told the Times, and was a key piece of evidence in determining the Russian plot. After interrogating captured militants and criminals, the intelligence community became confident that Russia offered and paid bounties in 2019, the Times reports. Top intelligence officials in Afghanistan knew about the information, which was included in reports, and the assessment went up the chain of command until it arrived at the White House, officials said.

The Times first reported about the plot on Friday, saying the Trump administration has been discussing it since at least March, when the assessment was included in the President's Daily Brief. In response, Trump was presented with several options, including issuing a complaint to Moscow or imposing sanctions, but the White House has yet to authorize anything, the Times says.

Military and intelligence officials are reviewing casualties to see if any U.S. or coalition troops killed in combat were victims of the plot. Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that "nobody briefed me or told me ... about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Mississippi House, Senate pass bill to change flag with Confederate emblem

June 28, 2020
The Mississippi flag.
Bill Colgin/Getty Images

The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill on Sunday to change the state's flag, which has a Confederate battle emblem in the corner.

The Mississippi state flag was adopted in 1894, and is the last one in the U.S. to feature a Confederate emblem. The bill creates a nine-member commission tasked with adopting a new flag without any Confederate emblems, which must include the words "In God We Trust." In November, the design will go before voters for approval. The House voted in favor of the bill 91-23, with the vote 37-14 in the Senate.

On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said if the bill passed this weekend, he would sign it, but on Sunday, a spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger he "does not want to rush this moment in history for our state. Once the legislature sends the final bill to his desk and he's had the opportunity to review it, Gov. Reeves will sign the bill in the coming days." Catherine Garcia

russia bounty scandal
U.S. reportedly shared Russia intel with congressional leaders, U.K. government but White House denies presidential briefing

June 28, 2020

It remains unclear if President Trump was briefed on an U.S. intelligence report that found that the GRU, a Russian military intelligence unit, offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan to kill U.S. and coalition troops, but NBC News shed a little more light on the report itself.

Three people briefed on the matter confirmed the U.S. had indeed gathered the intelligence, which was first reported by The New York Times, although there's no telling how persuasive it is — one source said the assessment was based in part on interviews with Afghan detainees, which wouldn't alone prove the findings, and a senior defense official told NBC News there was no evidence bounties were actually ever paid. But agencies seemingly believed it had some merit since it was reportedly shared with both congressional leaders and the British government. Similarly, CNN is reporting that the intelligence inspired efforts to protect U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

With all that in mind, it seems strange that Trump was never made aware of the situation, but the White House and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe both denied the Times' report that he was briefed on the matter in March. Tim O'Donnell

weigh your options
3 reasons why officials may keep quiet about Trump's potentially unethical behavior

June 28, 2020
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If the allegations made in former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book The Room Where It Happened about President Trump's troubling approach to foreign policy are true, that means other intelligence and national security officials were likely aware of them, NBC News notes. Yet, the so-called "Deep State," has theoretically kept quiet about such malfeasance despite Trump's concerns about being undermined by unelected officials.

If Bolton's tales are true, there are reasons why very few people — including Bolton himself, who only did so after leaving his post — have come forward about incidents, NBC News reports. Back in the days of impeachment, the CIA whistleblower who first flagged Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to be protected by a security detail and was accused by Trump and his allies of being a spy, while Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council official who testified during the House impeachment hearing, was dismissed from his job at the White House. His promotion to colonel is now reportedly in jeopardy.

"You see what happens to the people who speak up," a former national security official told NBC News.

It's not necessarily just fear of retribution, however. Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA officer who served in senior agency roles during the early days of the Trump administration, said officials are likely making calculations about whether they're doing more good by bringing potentially scandalous matters to the public or by sticking around at their post and keeping "our institutions intact." The former national security official also said bureaucrats often defer to the president because they're in unelected positions, and that sometimes the line between a bad decision and abuse of office is murky. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

