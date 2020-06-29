See More Speed Reads
China is waging 'demographic genocide' against Muslim minorities through forced sterilization, IUDs

8:34 a.m.

"The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population," The Associated Press reports, citing government statistics and documents and interviews with 30 people subject to "what some experts are calling a form of 'demographic genocide.' The state regularly subjects minority women to pregnancy checks, and forces intrauterine devices, sterilization, and even abortion on hundreds of thousands, the interviews and data show."

China's foreign ministry called AP's report "fake news" and claimed "everyone, regardless of whether they're an ethnic minority or Han Chinese, must follow and act in accordance with the law." And there is some truth to that: Since 2014, President Xi Jinping has allowed Han Chinese to have up to two children, or three if they live in the countryside, the same rules applied to Uighurs and other minorities since the 1990s. "But while equal on paper, in practice Han Chinese are largely spared the abortions, sterilizations, IUD insertions, and detentions for having too many children that are forced on Xinjiang's other ethnicities," AP reports.

Fines for having more than three children were tripled in Xinjiang in 2017, to at least three times the annual disposable income of the county, but only minorities are sent to "re-education" concentration camps if they don't pay, their children sent to orphanages, AP says. Han Chinese in the area are offered subsidies to move to Xinjiang and then have more children or intermarry with Uighurs.

"The intention may not be to fully eliminate the Uighur population, but it will sharply diminish their vitality," Darren Byler, an expert on Uighurs at the University of Colorado, tells AP. "It will make them easier to assimilate into the mainstream Chinese population." Joanne Smith Finley at Britain's Newcastle University calls it "genocide, full stop," albeit "slow, painful, creeping genocide." Read more about the campaign at The Associated Press. Peter Weber

Michelle Obama honors Beyoncé at politics-filled BET Awards

8:14 a.m.
Beyonce attends the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Beyoncé on Sunday night spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter protesters and called on all those watching to vote while accepting a BET Award presented to her by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama at the virtual BET Awards introduced Beyoncé, who was receiving the Humanitarian Award, as "the queen," praising her as someone whose music "gives voice to Black joy and Black pain" and whose activism "demands justice for Black lives."

"She's always turning up, looking out, and making us all a little bit better," Obama said. "A little more fierce. And she's doing it all while staying devoted to her children, and the loved ones she holds dear. So to my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us."

Beyoncé in her speech dedicated the award to those "marching and fighting for change" amid the protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

"Your voices are being heard, and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain," she said. "Now, we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power, and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together."

Beyoncé added that during local elections and primaries, "there are people banking on us staying at home," but "we have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does." Brendan Morrow

The FDA's 'Wild West' COVID-19 antibody test rules did more harm than good, 60 Minutes finds

7:20 a.m.

"Wyatt Earp, the gunslinger who helped tame the American West, once said, 'fast is fine but accuracy is final,'" Sharyn Alfonsi reported on Sunday's 60 Minutes. "The same thing could be said about testing for COVID-19." On March 16, as the new coronavirus was spreading in parts of the U.S. and there were few working diagnostic tests, "the Food and Drug Administration took the unprecedented step of allowing COVID antibody tests to flood the market without review."

"The promise of a new serology, or antibody blood test, that could determine if a person had been exposed to COVID-19 and developed 'protective' antibodies was being heralded as the next best thing" to diagnostic testing, 60 Minutes reported. But federal officials knew pretty quickly that this "'game-changer' that could get Americans back to work" wouldn't work, because many of the tests were seriously flawed, Anfonsi reported, citing a three-month investigation. They "continued to allow them to be sold anyway."

The FDA said it allowed these flawed tests to remain on the market for 50 days after a "careful balancing of risks and benefits." But Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), who is investigating that decision, told 60 Minutes "we've never seen anything like this in terms of a policy which is basically an anything goes, Wild West type of approach to regulating a health care market." In late May, the FDA started pulling tests — 50 so far — "but by then it was too late," 60 Minutes reports. "The flawed antibody tests are still being used and the bad data collected from them is guiding critical decisions about when to reopen communities."

If you still want to get a serology test, Alfonsi said you should get checked two or three times using different tests to lower the risk of false positives — and even if you do turn out to have antibodies, there's no guarantee you have immunity from the coronavirus. Peter Weber

The Washington Post evidently stopped Bob Woodward outing Brett Kavanaugh as an anonymous source

5:54 a.m.

"Happy newsrooms are all alike but every unhappy newsroom is unhappy in its own way," media columnist Ben Smith wrote in Sunday's New York Times. The column was mostly about The Washington Post's "punctilious" executive editor, Martin Baron, and how his old-school vision of newspaper journalism is colliding with some of the Post's journalists, the age of social media, and a younger generation of reporters. But Smith began with this anecdote:

Almost anyone who works in the Washington Post newsroom can look inside its publishing system, Methode, to see what stories are coming. And at the height of the furor over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2018, some who did saw a shocking article awaiting publication.

In the article, Bob Woodward, the Post legend who protected the identity of his Watergate source, Deep Throat, for 30 years, was going to unmask one of his own confidential sources. He was, in particular, going to disclose that Judge Kavanaugh had been an anonymous source in his 1999 book Shadow: Five Presidents and the Legacy of Watergate.

Mr. Woodward was planning to expose Mr. Kavanaugh because the judge had publicly denied — in a huffy letter in 1999 to the Post — an account about Kenneth Starr's investigation of President Bill Clinton that he had himself, confidentially, provided to Mr. Woodward for his book. (Mr. Kavanaugh served as a lawyer on Mr. Starr's team.)

The article, described by two Post journalists who read it, would have been explosive, arriving as the nominee battled a decades-old sexual assault allegation and was fighting to prove his integrity. [Ben Smith, The New York Times]

How "explosive" the article would actually have proved is now left to the realm of speculation — would any Senate Republicans really have changed their vote? — because Baron stepped in at the last minute and convinced Woodward to continue protecting his confidentiality agreement with Kavanaugh, three Post journalists told Smith. In any case, Kavanaugh has now effectively been outed, though if you want to know what he told Woodward about Starr's investigation, you'll probably have to comb through Woodward's 1999 book. You can read more about the Post's newsroom at The New York Times. Peter Weber

John Oliver rails against another 'COVID-related catastrophe,' the looming evictions crisis

4:38 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic is bad enough on its own, but also "we have a huge COVID-related catastrophe that's actually just around the corner," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "As if things weren't bad enough, in the middle of a pandemic, we may be about to see evictions on the rise," a "shocking" but "completely foreseeable" crisis given the hit to jobs and incomes as work stopped. While state and federal economic measures and moratoriums "undoubtedly helped hold back the tide, those mechanisms are now starting to run out or expire, and if we do nothing, experts are predicting horrific outcomes," he said, "with millions of people left vulnerable" to homelessness.

Even during the moratoriums, landlords were filing papers to evict tenants at the first possible chance, and some courts have held hearings online — sometimes "throwing people out of their house via Zoom, a platform you're only using because it's not safe for people to leave their homes," Oliver said. "The fact is, we're about to go out of our way to throw people out of their homes at the worst possible time, and even in normal times evictions are incredibly damaging, with long-term effects."

"So tonight, with rent due in just three days, I thought it might be a good time to talk about evictions," he said. "And let's start with the fact that the lack of affordable housing is yet another systemic problem that the coronavirus has thrown into harsh relief." About a million households are evicted each year, with Black families particularly hard-hit, and it shouldn't be left to the kindness of landlords to prevent the spike we're about to see. The House approved $100 billion in rent assistance back in May, but Senate Republicans and the White House have not yet touched the bill — or proposed an alternative.

"It's important to remember, everyone is in this crisis together right now, and this isn't just a rainy day — it's the great flood," Oliver said. "Everyone deserves the basic stability of shelter, and if you are in a position where you've begun to despise the house that you've been shut inside for the past three and a half months, it is worth remembering, the only thing worse than knowing you're going to spend another day stuck under the same roof is not knowing that." Watch below. Peter Weber

COVID-19 deaths have topped 500,000, but many of the 10 million survivors are still suffering

3:08 a.m.

The world hit two grim COVID-19 milestones Sunday: The number of confirmed deaths rocketed past 500,000 and the number of cases topped 10.1 million. The actual numbers are certainly higher. Half a million people dying from the new disease is self-evidently horrible, and those deaths have doubled in just seven weeks. But it's also troubling that the number of new cases is still rising — Sunday saw another 24-hour high, 189,000, according to the World Health Organization — because COVID-19 hits many survivors in long-lasting and little-understood ways.

COVID-19 attacks the lungs but also the heart, brain, pancreas, liver, kidney, and other organs. "In addition to respiratory distress, patients with COVID-19 can experience blood clotting disorders that can lead to strokes, and extreme inflammation that attacks multiple organ systems," Reuters reports. "The virus can also cause neurological complications that range from headache, dizziness, and loss of taste or smell to seizures and confusion. And recovery can be slow, incomplete, and costly, with a huge impact on quality of life."

Many patients with severe cases are still suffering from nightmarish delirium and hallucinations in the Intensive Care Unit, weeks after being released from the hospital, The New York Times reports. Dr. Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious diseases at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, reported in the journal Annals of Neurology that about half of previously hospitalized COVID-19 patients had neurological complications like dizziness, difficulty concentrating, absence of taste and smell, and physical and mental fatigue, and it's still unclear how long these effects last or if they're permanent.

At the same time, "doctors increasingly are looking to the needs of patients who were not sick enough to require hospitalization, but are still suffering months after first becoming infected," Reuters reports. Oxford University's Dr. Helen Salisbury wrote Tuesday in the British Medical Journal that while most coronavirus infections resolve in two to three weeks, about 10 percent of patients experienced prolonged symptoms. For another data point, look at Sweden, the only Scandinavian country to eschew tough mitigation measures.

The Swedish research firm Novus found that in a survey of coronavirus patients, 36 percent still reported being ill 10 weeks after contracting COVID-19.

The U.S. has 125,803 confirmed COVID-19 deaths but 2.55 million cases. Peter Weber

Trump's allies are warning him to reboot his campaign. Trump is working on new nicknames for Joe Biden.

12:30 a.m.
Trump at his golf resort
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

There's a divide in President Trump's re-election effort between advisers and allies who see the polling and are pushing for a major overhaul of the campaign, and those, including campaign manager Brad Parscale, who argue that the polls aren't as bad as they look and insist Trump's base is enthusiastically in line, The Washington Post reports. "And then there's Trump himself, who has derailed his team's desired themes on an almost daily basis — deploying racist rhetoric and mounting incendiary attacks on critics amid a surging coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis, and roiling protests over police brutality."

"You can't win with these numbers. They're atrocious numbers," Ed Rollins, co-chairman of the pro-Trump super PAC Great America, told the Post. "He's got to go out and add 10 points pretty quick. If he can do that, he'll win. If not, [Joe] Biden is sitting there as the alternative." Another person close to Trump told the Post that "if the election was today, we are in big trouble," but "thankfully, it is not."

Parscale replied, "We know we are in solid shape in all of our key states, and no amount of fake, narrative-setting media polls can ever change that." Many Trump allies, similarly skeptical of public polling, "say the internal polling and modeling they're sharing with the president is less grim than the public surveys," the Post reports. Trump himself has been telling allies he believes his hard line on statue vandals will work to his political advantage and says "10 points" should be added to his numbers, two people who spoke with Trump this week told the Post.

Advisers at least agree it's urgent for the campaign to make the race a choice between Trump and Biden, not a referendum on the incumbent. "Trump has recently been asking advisers whether he should stick with his current nickname for Biden — 'Sleepy Joe' — or try to coin another moniker, such as 'Swampy Joe' or 'Creepy Joe,'" the Post reports. "In a tweet on Sunday, Trump tried out yet another variant: 'Corrupt Joe.'"

For his part, Biden is comparing Trump's reaction to the multiple crises to "a child who can't believe this has happened to him." The COVID-19 pandemic "didn't happen to him," Biden said in Philadelphia on Thursday. "It happened to all of us. And his job isn't to whine about it. His job is to do something about it, to lead." Peter Weber

Oklahoma pediatrician adopts patients after forming 'an instant bond'

June 28, 2020
Two people holding hands.
iStock

Dr. Arveitta Edge will never forget the day she met her son, D.J.

Edge is a pediatrician in Noble, Oklahoma. Two years ago, D.J.'s foster parents brought him into Edge's office for a checkup. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, he's such a sweet-natured child,'" Edge told Good Morning America. "There was an instant bond, an instant click." Later, she met his biological sister, Briana, who is "incredibly smart and has a wicked sense of humor."

An older couple, D.J. and Briana's foster mom and dad were unable to permanently adopt them. During D.J.'s first appointment, Edge shared with the family that she hoped to one day adopt a child, and when they called her last year to see if she was interested in fostering D.J. and Briana, she jumped at the chance. In May — with their loved ones and former foster parents watching — Edge formally adopted D.J., 10, and Briana, 7, during a video conference.

Their new family traditions include watching a movie together on Fridays and playing games on Saturday nights, and D.J. and Briana both said they are excited at the idea of Edge adopting more kids. "They're ready now," she told GMA. Catherine Garcia

