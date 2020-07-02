See More Speed Reads
Kellyanne Conway calls out 'local officials' who refuse to wear masks, but gives Trump a pass

4:11 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway doesn't think President Trump is to blame for America's mask rejection.

When speaking to reporters on Thursday, Conway, a counselor to Trump, pointed out that many Americans haven't been putting on face masks that are essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "And I don't think they're not wearing masks because the president of the United States is not wearing a mask," Conway said. Rather Conway said she believes "they're not wearing a mask because nobody's saying put the mask on," seemingly overlooking the advice of thousands of medical professionals, politicians, business owners, entertainers, and so on.

Conway did call out people who've been avoiding masks so far, though she specifically mentioned "local officials" and not the ones at the head of the federal government who haven't been the best example for millions of Americans. But Conway didn't include Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, or even herself in that criticism because they are "tested daily" for COVID-19 and likely aren't spreading it, she said.

Still, it never hurts to put on a mask, even if its biggest purpose is to set a good example. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
Hugh Downs, longtime 20/20 and Today host, dies at 99

4:19 p.m.
Hugh Downs
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hugh Downs, the beloved TV broadcaster who hosted Today and 20/20, has died at 99.

Downs died on Wednesday at his Arizona home, his family confirmed in a statement, The New York Times reports. His great-niece said he died of natural causes, per The Associated Press.

Over the course of his TV career, Downs spent more than 10,000 hours on the air, and he once held the record for the person with the most hours on network television until being surpassed by Regis Philbin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Downs hosted Today for nine years beginning in 1962, as well as 20/20 for more than 20 years. He additionally hosted the game show Concentration and was announcer for Jack Paar on The Tonight Show. He retired in 1999.

"Along with his late wife Ruth, he bridged generations with his erudite, compassionate, smart broadcasts," tweeted Geraldo Rivera, adding that Downs was "a great American." Paley Center curator Ron Simon told The Washington Post that Downs "represented the entire history of broadcasting," as he "whatever the format, he was that consummate, quintessential broadcaster who could adapt his style to what was needed." Brendan Morrow

This just in
FBI kept tabs on Ghislaine Maxwell as she 'slithered away' — and then 'moved when we were ready'

3:14 p.m.
Ghislaine Maxwell.
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

The FBI has explained why it took a year after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein to take his associate Ghislaine Maxwell into custody.

Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in conjunction with the Southern District of New York's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide last year while awaiting trial on allegations of sex trafficking. She faces five charges, including transporting and enticing minors for illegal sexual acts, as well as committing perjury while testifying in the Epstein case.

The FBI had been "secretly keeping tabs" on Maxwell for the past year, most recently finding she had "slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims continue to live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago," Bill Sweeney, the assistant director of the FBI’s New York Field Office, said in a Thursday press conference. A grand jury had recently voted to indict her, and the FBI "moved when we were ready," Sweeney said.

The indictment details how Maxwell had a "personal and professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and was among his closest associates." And from 1994 on, Maxwell allegedly "enticed and groomed multiple minor girls to engage in sex acts" with Epstein, the indictment reads, going on to detail how Maxwell built trust with these victims knowing they would be abused. Find the whole disturbing indictment here. Kathryn Krawczyk

'this corona crap'
Vanilla Ice cancels controversial mid-pandemic concert

3:02 p.m.

A controversial concert scheduled to take place in Texas this Fourth of July weekend has been put on ice.

Vanilla Ice on Thursday said he's postponing a concert that was set for Friday in Austin, Texas, even though the state has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Basically, I'm not going," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "I listened to my fans. I hear all you people out there. I didn't know the numbers were so crazy in Austin."

News that the concert was set to go forward drew backlash given the state's rising coronavirus cases, and the Travis County Health Department told TMZ, "This is not wise regardless of who is performing at any gathering right now." Vanilla Ice in the video posted on Thursday said he was hoping the pandemic "would be a lot better by Fourth of July" when booking the concert. No new date was provided for the show, though he held out hope that "this corona crap will have a cure" by New Year's.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper previously defended his Texas concert amid the backlash only hours ago, in a tweet earlier today claiming that "I take the coronavirus serious" but arguing the show would be fine and that "we can't live in a bubble." He quickly changed his mind, apparently after having stopped, collaborated, and listened. Brendan Morrow

Get Well Soon
Herman Cain, who attended Trump's rally in Tulsa, hospitalized with COVID-19

2:05 p.m.

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement posted to Cain's Twitter account on Thursday confirmed the news, saying he tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and that he "developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization" by Wednesday.

"He spent the past night in the hospital and as of Today, Thursday, July 2, he is resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital," the statement said. "Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert."

Cain attended President Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, and he posted a photo of himself at the event not wearing a face mask. He was at the rally as a Trump campaign surrogate, but he didn't travel to Tulsa on the campaign's plane, CBS News' Nicole Sganga reports. The campaign said in a statement on Thursday that Cain "did not meet with the president."

"There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus," the statement released on Cain's Twitter account said. An editor of Cain's website wrote that "we honestly have no idea where he contracted it," adding, "I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking."

Trump received criticism for holding his rally amid the coronavirus pandemic, and prior to the event, six Trump campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Another two campaign staffers later tested positive as well. Brendan Morrow

This just in
Florida breaks record for new COVID-19 cases again with more than 10,000 in a day

1:19 p.m.

New coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Florida, which just set yet another daily record.

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday said it has confirmed 10,109 new COVID-19 cases, the Miami Herald reports. That breaks the state's previous record for most new cases in a day after 9,585 cases were reported on Saturday. In total, the state has confirmed nearly 170,000 coronavirus cases, and its new cases have grown by more than 100 percent since June 23, Axios reports. The state on Thursday additionally confirmed 67 new COVID-19 deaths; Florida's coronavirus death toll has reached 3,617.

To put these new numbers in perspective, writer Matt O'Brien notes that the Philippines, Japan, the European Union, and more areas with a population of 2.6 billion people combined are averaging about 6,700 new cases.

After Florida reported almost 9,000 new COVID-19 cases last week, it suspended on-site alcohol consumption at bars. But earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the state is "not going back" on its reopening.

Florida is one of a number of states that has been seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and on Wednesday, the U.S. passed 50,000 new daily cases for the first time. Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that if things don't turn around, he "would not be surprised" if the U.S. starts reporting 100,000 new cases a day.

"Clearly, we are not in total control right now," he added. Brendan Morrow

Isn't it ironic
Edit

40 principals met to discuss reopening schools. They were all exposed to coronavirus.

12:34 p.m.
Empty classroom.
maroke/iStock

Reopening schools this fall isn't going to be easy — or perhaps even possible.

If that fact wasn't obvious enough, a meeting of principals in districts outside San Francisco sure drove it home. When more than 40 administrators in the South Bay area met in mid-June to discuss safely reopening schools, they all soon had to self-quarantine because they were exposed to COVID-19, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A health order mandates "only those employees performing job duties that they cannot feasibly perform from home may come to a business's facility to work" in Santa Clara county, where the meeting happened. So principals and school board members questioned why around 45 people would be meeting indoors. Superintendent Stella Kemp maintained that "the complexity required in the development of our reopening plan" meant the meeting would have to happen in person, the Chronicle reports.

But just a few days after everyone came together, one attendee, who showed no COVID-19 symptoms at the time, tested positive for the virus. Everyone who was there has since quarantined and been tested for COVID-19, and Kamp said no one she knew of had tested positive since. Still, it illustrates why health officials advise people to keep avoiding large gatherings, and an ironic example of just how hard it's going to be to get back to normal anytime soon. Kathryn Krawczyk

the clock's ticking
Edit

Mnuchin says it's 'too early to tell' if American families need another stimulus check

11:24 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is happy to extend more money to American businesses. He's a little more hesitant when it comes to American families.

In a Thursday press conference, Mnuchin announced the federal government was working on a fourth iteration of its CARES Act meant to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. That next round of funding will be "more targeted" than the stimulus bills of the past few months, with $130 billion in remaining congressional funding specifically going to businesses that were "particularly hard hit" in the pandemic, Mnuchin said.

But Mnuchin said it was "still too early to tell" if Americans need a second round of stimulus checks, despite it being nearly four months since the coronavirus pandemic started putting people out of work.

Thursday's announcement came after a jobs report showed the U.S. added 4.8 million jobs in June, with the unemployment rate declining to 11.1 percent. But the report stems from data collected before COVID-19 case numbers began spiking again in several states, leading many businesses to shut down once again and possibly stunt job recovery. Kathryn Krawczyk

