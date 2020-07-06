Trump lashes out at NASCAR for decision to ban the Confederate flag

President Trump is lashing out at Bubba Wallace and NASCAR.

Trump in a tweet on Monday complained about NASCAR's "flag decision," referring to its announcement last month that it would ban display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties, claiming this contributed to NASCAR's "lowest ratings EVER." In fact, The Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay notes this was not the case with ratings for NASCAR's recent Xfinity race over the weekend.

In the tweet, Trump also demanded an apology from Bubba Wallace after earlier this month, NASCAR said a noose was found in his garage stall. The FBI later said Wallace wasn't the target of a hate crime and that a "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose" had been in that position since October.

But while Trump called for Wallace to apologize for what he called "just another HOAX," USA Today notes Wallace himself "wasn’t even the person who found the noose." Instead, it was a crew member who did so. Wallace in a statement after the FBI's conclusion said he was "relieved" that "this wasn’t what we feared it was."

So, @BubbaWallace didn’t report the noose, never even saw the noose. NASCAR President Steve Phelps informed Bubba about it, hours after it was found— shortly before telling the media in a statement. This was the “garage pull” NASCAR said it found in (only) the 43 garage https://t.co/HVEqzT0nP7 pic.twitter.com/f5yla4Itl8 — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) July 6, 2020

Trump's tweet came after last month, he said he "won't even consider" renaming bases that are named after Confederate officers. With tweets like the one he sent off Monday morning, NBC News' Benjy Sarlin writes, "'I was going to vote for Joe Biden, but then I realized he's not for the Confederate flag' is a demographic that the president seems really convinced is real and in urgent need of political attention." Brendan Morrow