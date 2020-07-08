Supreme Court upholds Trump rule letting employers opt out of birth control coverage

It's not often President Trump compliments European countries, but he did just that Wednesday while doubling down on a call for schools to re-open in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's latest reasoning is that countries like Germany, Sweden, and Norway have found success sending kids back to the classroom, which is mostly true. But it ignores the fact the national situations aren't really comparable at this point since the U.S. has a far higher number of new daily infections.

NEW CASES PER DAY: (July 7)

Germany - 397

Denmark - 47

Norway - 35

Sweden - 57

United States - 60,000+ https://t.co/8x6jNxVgBd — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) July 8, 2020

And while those countries have smaller populations than the U.S., the proportionality argument doesn't really hold. Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina would have had the world's most new infections per capita last week if they were countries, The New York Times reports. Indeed, U.S. states take up nine of the top 12 spots, with the other three occupied by Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, all of which, the Times notes, rely heavily on migrant workers who live in cramped quarters with subpar social services.

Arizona has had more new virus cases (per capita) over the last week than any country in the world. Here's a ranking that treats each U.S. state as a country: 1. Arizona

2. Florida

3. S. Carolina

4. Bahrain

5. Louisiana

6. Qatar

7. Oman For more: https://t.co/I7kfZQJsF7 pic.twitter.com/p6clPAqrzu — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) July 8, 2020

So, it seems unlikely municipalities will re-open schools simply because Denmark has been able to do so. Shortly after the president's tweet — in which he threatened to withhold federal funding for school's that stayed shut in the fall — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the country's largest public school system wouldn't be back in full swing in the fall. Instead, students will receive classroom instruction one to three days a week. Read more at about New York's plan at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell