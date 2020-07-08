Supreme Court upholds Trump rule letting employers opt out of birth control coverage

-
Supreme Court upholds Trump rule letting employers opt out of birth control coverage10:51 a.m.
Trump's latest argument for reopening schools has a glaring omission10:40 a.m.
Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy10:35 a.m.
Harvard and MIT sue to stop ICE policy blocking international students from visas10:30 a.m.
An Oregon church held a wedding. Then local coronavirus cases skyrocketed.9:46 a.m.
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade argues schools should reopen because 'life is full of risks'9:37 a.m.
Kanye West claims he's running for president under the 'Birthday Party' and Trump and Biden should 'gracefully bow out'9:36 a.m.
Independent audit concludes Facebook's decisions represent 'significant setbacks for civil rights'8:08 a.m.
