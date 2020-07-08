Pence will allegedly wear a mask 'in a microsecond' but doesn't want to oppose Trump

Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly on a very different wavelength than President Trump when it comes to COVID-19.

Even though Pence is nominally in charge of the White House's coronavirus task force, Trump has largely taken the reins when it comes to messaging, often spreading dangerous and downright false information. Yet Pence has yet to publicly challenge him, and as one member of the task force tells The Atlantic, it's not because Pence isn't listening to health-care experts.

"Privately," Pence is "under no illusions about the crisis," Peter Nicholas reports for The Atlantic. "He never shoots the messenger," and is sure to listen even to information "the president won't like," one member of the task force said. More specifically, Pence knows how serious COVID-19 remains and especially knows it's important to wear masks, people who've worked with Pence tell The Atlantic. In fact, when it comes to face masks, that task force member said Pence would "wear it in a microsecond. He doesn't want to egregiously look like he's opposing the president." (Pence did wear a mask earlier in the pandemic, but hasn't very often.)

That's a common theme throughout Pence's time as Trump's right-hand man, and his key to staying on Trump's good side. After all, Pence has ambitions beyond this election cycle. Former Vice President Dan Quayle tells The Atlantic he's convinced Pence will run for president in 2024. And to do so, "Pence will need to stay in Trump's favor," The Atlantic notes — which isn't easy. Read more about Pence's coronavirus thoughts at The Atlantic. Kathryn Krawczyk