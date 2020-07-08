See More Speed Reads
just put it on
Pence will allegedly wear a mask 'in a microsecond' but doesn't want to oppose Trump

2:09 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly on a very different wavelength than President Trump when it comes to COVID-19.

Even though Pence is nominally in charge of the White House's coronavirus task force, Trump has largely taken the reins when it comes to messaging, often spreading dangerous and downright false information. Yet Pence has yet to publicly challenge him, and as one member of the task force tells The Atlantic, it's not because Pence isn't listening to health-care experts.

"Privately," Pence is "under no illusions about the crisis," Peter Nicholas reports for The Atlantic. "He never shoots the messenger," and is sure to listen even to information "the president won't like," one member of the task force said. More specifically, Pence knows how serious COVID-19 remains and especially knows it's important to wear masks, people who've worked with Pence tell The Atlantic. In fact, when it comes to face masks, that task force member said Pence would "wear it in a microsecond. He doesn't want to egregiously look like he's opposing the president." (Pence did wear a mask earlier in the pandemic, but hasn't very often.)

That's a common theme throughout Pence's time as Trump's right-hand man, and his key to staying on Trump's good side. After all, Pence has ambitions beyond this election cycle. Former Vice President Dan Quayle tells The Atlantic he's convinced Pence will run for president in 2024. And to do so, "Pence will need to stay in Trump's favor," The Atlantic notes — which isn't easy. Read more about Pence's coronavirus thoughts at The Atlantic. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
United Airlines warns it may furlough nearly 40 percent of its employees

1:37 p.m.
A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of United Airlines employees could be facing furloughs this fall, the company has warned.

United on Wednesday said it could furlough up to 36,000 workers beginning on Oct. 1, The New York Times reports. That's almost 40 percent of its staff, according to the Times. United previously received assistance under Congress' CARES Act, which states that airlines can't lay off workers prior to the beginning of October, USA Today notes.

In a memo, United says that it's "increasingly likely that travel demand will not return to normal until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine" for COVID-19, especially after the "recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country," Axios reports. The company is reportedly expecting its capacity for August to be down 65 percent compared to the same time a year ago, according to Axios.

"The reality is that United simply cannot continue at our current payroll level past October 1 in an environment where travel demand is so depressed," the memo also says.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun earlier this year predicted that due to the "grave" threat airlines are facing during the pandemic, it's "likely" at least one major U.S. carrier will go out of business, adding that after travel levels likely stay low through September, "there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines." Brendan Morrow

no loyalty?
Former White House official says Trump 'would throw Mike Pence in a wood chipper if he needed to'

12:04 p.m.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The possibility of President Trump replacing Vice President Mike Pence on the Republican ticket this November has come up before, although the consensus seems to be that nothing quite so drastic will happen. Still, there are some people who apparently thought Trump would have already dumped Pence by now, Politico reports.

At least one former White House official who frequently interacted with Trump is "very surprised" Pence remains on ticket and claims the president would throw his supposed right-hand man "in a wood chipper if he needed to." The former official added that if an adviser told Trump he needed to choose a woman or Black running mate, for example, to win the election, the commander-in-chief wouldn't hesitate to make the change. "If it's good for Trump, he'll do it in a second," the source said.

Don't expect it though, Politico says. "It's likely too late to do any good" for Trump and "would smack of desperation" while endangering the support of religious conservatives who support Trump out of convenience, but harbor genuine affection for the vice president. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment blowback
Vindman will retire from the military after 'bullying, intimidation, and retaliation' from Trump administration

11:50 a.m.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is leaving the U.S. military as a direct consequence of his testimony in President Trump's impeachment investigation.

Vindman's damaging testimony against Trump prompted the president to remove him as the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council earlier this year. But after a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation" kept him from progressing within the Army, Vindman has decided to leave the U.S. military altogether, Vindman's lawyer told CNN.

Vindman was on Trump's July 2019 call with Ukraine's president, and testified that he reported Trump's request for an investigation into the Bidens to a superior. Trump and his allies soon tried to discredit the career military official, and later fired Vindman along with, inexplicably, his twin brother.

Even since then, Trump and his allies worked to stymie Vindman's career and block him from promotions, Vindman's lawyer said. Senior Army officials said Vindman wouldn't be allowed to work in his area of expertise, which includes Ukraine, from then on, CNN reports. It all led Vindman to believe his Army career "will forever be limited" by political pushback from Trump's allies. So instead of heading on to his next assignment at the National War College, he'll be leaving the armed forces instead.

Vindman immigrated to the U.S. from the Soviet Union as a child, and ahead of his impeachment testimony, delivered a touching message to his father: "Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth." Kathryn Krawczyk

scotus speaks
Supreme Court upholds Trump rule letting employers opt out of birth control coverage

10:51 a.m.
Birth control pills.
iStock/areeya_ann

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Wednesday to uphold a Trump administration rule that will let employers opt out of providing no-cost birth control if they cite moral or religious objections.

The Affordable Care Act mandated employers and insurers provide contraceptives as part of their coverage, with houses of worship exempt from the mandate. The Trump administration created a more expansive exception to that rule, and the Supreme Court agreed it had the authority to do so.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented, with Ginsburg noting anywhere from 70,000 to 126,000 women will lose free access to birth control because of the ruling. A previous Supreme Court ruling in the Hobby Lobby case allowed family-owned companies to opt out of providing birth control for moral or religious reasons. Kathryn Krawczyk

missing a key point
Trump's latest argument for reopening schools has a glaring omission

10:40 a.m.

It's not often President Trump compliments European countries, but he did just that Wednesday while doubling down on a call for schools to reopen in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's latest reasoning is that countries like Germany, Sweden, and Norway have found success sending kids back to the classroom, which is mostly true. But it ignores the fact that the national situations aren't really comparable at this point, since the U.S. is still facing uncontrolled spread of the disease.

And while those countries have smaller populations than the U.S., the proportionality argument doesn't really hold. Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina would have had the world's most new infections per capita last week if they were countries, The New York Times reports. U.S. states take up nine of the top 12 spots, with the other three occupied by Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, all of which, the Times notes, rely heavily on migrant workers who live in cramped quarters with subpar social services.

So it seems unlikely municipalities will choose to reopen schools simply because Denmark has been able to do so. Shortly after the president's tweet — in which he threatened to withhold federal funding for schools that stayed shut in the fall — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the country's largest public school system wouldn't be back to normal operations in the fall. Instead, students will receive classroom instruction one to three days a week. Read more about New York's plan at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

'immensely disruptive'
Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

10:35 a.m.
A sign on the Brooks Brothers store on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan April 10, 2013 2013 in New York.
STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

Another retailer has gone bust amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooks Brothers, the business clothing chain which was founded in 1818, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company, which is closing about 50 locations, is looking for a buyer and "has secured a $75 million debtor-in-possession loan from WHP Global," the Journal says. This move comes after Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, and J.C. Penney previously filed for bankruptcy protection during the pandemic, CNBC notes.

A spokesperson told CNBC that Brooks Brothers has been "evaluating various strategic options to position the company for future success" and that "during this strategic review, COVID-19 became immensely disruptive and took a toll on our business." The Associated Press notes that Brooks Brothers was "one of the few national chains that produced its clothing in the U.S.," and The New York Times reports it's "the oldest apparel brand in continuous operation" in the country. Brendan Morrow

cambridge fights back
Harvard and MIT sue to stop ICE policy blocking international students from visas

10:30 a.m.
Harvard University.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have teamed up to challenge a federal policy that will inevitably hurt their foreign students.

On Monday, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced it would not issue visas to foreign students whose colleges decided to run classes fully online in the fall. Harvard and MIT are two schools that had already decided to do so in order to stem COVID-19 spread, and the universities launched a lawsuit Wednesday aimed at stopping the ICE policy.

ICE's policy change told foreign students to either consider transferring to a school that would have in-person classes or return to their home countries. The suit requests a 14-day restraining order on the policy, since they formed their plans for the fall before the policy was issued.

The schools also argue against the rule change as a whole, saying it "would bar hundreds of thousands of international students at American universities from the United States." Some of those students are from countries wracked with civil unrest and Internet connectivity issues, making it unsafe and untenable for them to learn at home, the lawsuit argues.

The suit goes on to allege ICE's rule change is "a naked effort by the federal government to force universities to reopen all in-person classes." President Trump has publicly favored forcing all schools to reopen, even as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise around the country. Kathryn Krawczyk

