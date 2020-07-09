Mariah Carey's memoir is finally finished

-
Mariah Carey's memoir is finally finished5:04 p.m.
-
Barr tried to coax U.S. attorney out of office with new jobs after investigating Trump, Berman says5:47 p.m.
-
Former CDC director, education secretaries simply spell out 8 not-so-easy steps to reopen schools5:18 p.m.
-
Kylie Jenner wears 'healing crystals' while pretending there isn't a pandemic5:09 p.m.
-
Rudy Giuliani thwarted a Sacha Baron Cohen prank4:10 p.m.
-
Roger Stone wanted to delay his prison term. The Justice Department wants him in jail next week.4:08 p.m.
-
Michael Cohen is reportedly going back to prison3:03 p.m.
-
U.S. sanctions Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uighur minority2:43 p.m.
5:04 p.m.
Barr tried to coax U.S. attorney out of office with new jobs after investigating Trump, Berman says
5:47 p.m.
Former CDC director, education secretaries simply spell out 8 not-so-easy steps to reopen schools
5:18 p.m.
5:09 p.m.
4:10 p.m.
Roger Stone wanted to delay his prison term. The Justice Department wants him in jail next week.
4:08 p.m.
3:03 p.m.
2:43 p.m.