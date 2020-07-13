Another new Star Wars show is in the works at Disney+

There is another.

Disney has announced a new animated Star Wars show is in the works for Disney+, this one a spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It's called Star Wars: The Bad Batch and will revolve around the eponymous group of experimental clone characters from an arc in The Clone Wars' final season, which debuted on Disney+ earlier this year.

"In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose," the announcement said.

The Clone Wars executive producer Dave Filoni is set to return as producer for The Bad Batch. The announcement says it will be set "in the immediate aftermath" of the end of the Clone Wars, which in the Star Wars timeline is followed by the rise of the Empire. The Clone Wars largely took place between the second and third prequel films, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

This is yet another new Star Wars series in the works for Disney+ following the finale of the Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker. Live-action series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor are in the works, as is a female-centric series from the creator of Russian Doll. The first live-action Star Wars TV show, The Mandalorian, is also set to return for another season later this year. Star Wars: The Bad Batch, meanwhile, will take its first steps into the larger world of Disney+ in 2021. Brendan Morrow