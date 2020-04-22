Female-centric Star Wars show reportedly in the works from the co-creator of Russian Doll

A galaxy far, far away! What a concept!

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is working on a new Star Wars show for Disney+, Variety reported on Wednesday. She'll reportedly serve as writer and showrunner for the series, which is said to be female-centric and take place "in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects." The Hollywood Reporter has also confirmed the news, writing the deal dates back several months while noting that Headland attended the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.

This is another Star Wars series headed to Disney's streaming service after The Mandalorian, which spawned the breakout Baby Yoda. A series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi and another based on Rogue One's Cassian Andor are also both in the works, and the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars is nearing the end of its final season on Disney+.

No other information about the Headland show has been revealed, although some quickly began to wonder if it could be related to a rumored series about fan-favorite comic book character Doctor Aphra. Headland's involvement comes as many fans have called for greater female involvement in the franchise; The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow last year became the first woman to direct live-action Star Wars, and she's working on the Obi-Wan show as well.

When this new series might arrive on Disney+ isn't clear, but for now, a second season of The Mandalorian is slated for this fall, and a third season is already being developed. Brendan Morrow