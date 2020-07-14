Kanye West is polling better than the Libertarian and Green Party candidates

Kanye West is supposedly "running" for "president," despite not having filed with the Federal Elections Commission and having already missed the deadline to register as an independent candidate in many states. Nevertheless, he's apparently polling at a surprisingly-high 2 percent, all things considered, according to a new survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, a British strategic consulting firm.

The survey, which had a sample size of 2,000, initially asked voters who they'd vote for if Kanye West was not on the ballot: former Vice President Joe Biden led with 48 percent, followed by Donald Trump with 40 percent. But when West was added as an option, Biden's support remained the same while Trump's dipped to 39 percent, indicating a minor exodus from the president in favor of the rapper.

Though 2 percent isn't great, it does admittedly put West as the leading third party option, with 39 voters selecting him as their first choice over Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen (29 voters) and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins (15 voters). See the results below, read more about the results here, and learn what Kanye West seems to understand about American voters here at The Week. Jeva Lange