Twitter says Bitcoin hackers only posted on a 'small subset' of accounts they targeted

Twitter is going public with a bit more information on the scope of this week's massive hack.
In its latest update on Wednesday's hack of high-profile Twitter accounts, the company says it now believes about 130 accounts were targeted "in some way" during the incident. It was with a "small subset" of those, Twitter said, where the attackers "were able to gain control of the accounts and then send tweets from those accounts," seemingly suggesting the hackers failed to gain control of the other accounts targeted.
During the incident, the accounts of former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Obama, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and more were compromised, tweeting out a scam that involved asking followers to send money to a Bitcoin wallet. Twitter has described this as a "coordinated social engineering attack" and said its employees who had access to "internal systems and tools" were targeted.
Although Twitter previously said on Thursday that it doesn't have evidence passwords were accessed as part of the hack, it hasn't said whether direct messages might have been, and the company now says it's "continuing to assess whether non-public data related to these accounts was compromised." The hack has sparked an investigation from the FBI, not to mention ongoing concerns about the possibility of private information having been accessed. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) tweeted on Thursday, "If hackers gained access to users' DMs, this breach could have a breathtaking impact for years to come." Brendan Morrow
Jamaal Bowman, a middle school principal and progressive, has officially defeated Rep. Eliot Engel in the Democratic race to represent the Bronx and parts of Westchester County in New York. Results had been pointing in Bowman's favor since the June 23 election, and with 100 percent of precincts reporting on Friday, Bowman was declared the winner with 55.5 percent of the vote to Engel's 40.4 percent.
Engel has held his seat for more than 30 years, was the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs committee, and received endorsements from top Democratic politicians, including Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Bowman. His victory has been compared to Ocasio-Cortez's triumph over another longtime New York Democrat in 2018.
Bowman campaigned to the left of Engel, and called him out for not returning to his district during the coronavirus pandemic. When Engel eventually did come back, he was caught on a hot mic saying he "wouldn't care" about speaking at a press conference about racial justice protests "if I didn't have a primary." Kathryn Krawczyk
While there have been negative rumors about working for Ellen DeGeneres for years, 11 current and former employees of her daytime television show who spoke with BuzzFeed News confirmed that "they faced racism, fear, and intimidation" behind the scenes. "That 'be kind' bulls--t only happens when the cameras are on," one former employee claimed. "It's all for show."
The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees, all of whom remained anonymous out of fear of retribution, said they were directed not to talk to the host, and endured demeaning comments and treatment by higher-level staff, including a senior-level producer joking that he hoped he wouldn't get two Black employees confused because they both had box braids.
Others described seemingly being punished for taking medical leave — one employee who spent a month in a mental health facility for a suicide attempt returned to find their job eliminated — and others had to fight supervisors and HR to get time off to attend family funerals, or for serious health reasons. One employee was even scolded for creating a GoFundMe page to pay medical costs not covered by the company's health insurance, out of concerns about how it would make DeGeneres look. "They were more concerned about Ellen's brand instead of helping me out," the employee said.
"I think it is a lot of smoke and mirrors when it comes to the show’s brand," another former employee told BuzzFeed News. "They pull on people's heartstrings … But that's not always reality." Read more about what employees say it's like to work for The Ellen DeGeneres Showhere. Jeva Lange
Police have arrested the personal assistant of Fahim Saleh on Friday and will likely charge him in the tech entrepreneur's murder, The New York Times reports.
The 33-year-old Saleh was discovered dead and dismembered in his Manhattan condo Tuesday afternoon, after his sister came to check on him after not hearing from him for a day. Saleh died of stab wounds to his neck and torso, a medical examiner concluded, and someone later used an electric saw to remove his head and limbs.
21-year-old Tyrese Devon Haspil, Saleh's assistant, was arrested and will likely be charged with second degree murder and other crimes, the Times reports. Detectives say Saleh found Haspil had stolen tens of thousands of dollars from him but did not report the theft, instead arranging a payment plan for Haspil to pay him back.
Saleh was born in Saudi Arabia to Bangladeshi parents before moving with his family to New York. He grew his first app Prankdial into a $10 million business, and went on to start motorcycle-sharing apps in Bangladesh and Nigeria. "Fahim is more than what you are reading," his family said in a statement. "He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind." Kathryn Krawczyk
Multiple national polls over the past days and weeks have given former Vice President Joe Biden a double-digit advantage over Trump this fall. The Cook Political Report says those results "are seriously jeopardizing down-ballot GOP fortunes," leading it to move 20 House races toward Democratic candidates in its largest one-way shift in a long time.
New at @CookPolitical: House rating changes in 20 districts, all towards Democrats. I can’t recall the last time we moved so many races at once, let alone in the same direction. pic.twitter.com/Bb9UCO1Jm7
That doesn't mean Democrats are favored to win all of those races. Cook's prediction softens the chances of a dominant victory in several formerly hard-right districts, while all but guarantees a Democratic victory in others. Four races where a Republican incumbent was favored to hold their seat meanwhile moved into toss-up territory, including Democrat Wendy Davis' challenge to Rep. Chip Roy (R) outside San Antonio, Texas.
Republicans need to win 18 seats to regain their majority in the House, but with this latest shift, it looks less and less possible. Kathryn Krawczyk
"Cancel culture — it's the No. 1 problem facing America today," deadpanned Desi Lydic on Thursday's Daily Show. "But what is 'cancel culture'? Well, I've been watching nothing but Fox News for 72 hours straight," she said, and cancel culture can be thought of as "political correctness plus discrimination multiplied by woke millennial shame monsters. If you don't hold the right opinions, you're canceled."
"I feel like the real reason they picked me to do this tonight is because I'm the only comedian who hasn't been canceled yet," Whitney Cummings said on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, "which is very weird, because I probably should have been a long time ago. I've said some very crazy things, but they were all on Comedy Central so no one can find them. If you want to cancel me, you literally have to buy a VCR on Craigslist."
Cummings thought maybe she crossed a line with an NFL joke in her guest monologue, "but it doesn't matter," she said. "Everything gets everybody in trouble now. People now can find anything to be divided about. Like, the fact that people have managed to politicize wearing a face mask in a pandemic, it makes me insane."
"With the world in crisis and science being questioned in a violently divided country, I jumped at the chance to say something that potentially ends my career," said Iliza Shlesinger, Kimmel's guest host on Monday's show. "Having said that, let's talk about cancel culture. (Please don't cancel me.)"
Shlesinger began with a historical survey of online discourse. "Internet, people should be allowed to evolve and not have their career ended by something they drunkenly tweeted in an UberX after a Fallout Boy concert in 2015, hypothetically," she said. "And look, there are people who actually want to hurt others, and they have a pattern of saying horrible things and using social media to spread hate, so yes, roast those people."
But "we need to chill with canceling everyone," Shlesinger said. "I think we should support people who change their opinion for the right reasons, because it means they cared enough to read a book or to talk to a person who's different from them, and they're trying to do better. ... The truth is, we should all be working, every day, to learn and evolve as much as we can." Then she tried to cancel stuff. Watch below. Peter Weber
Vivian died of natural causes at his home in Atlanta on Friday, Don Rivers, his business partner and friend, told the AP. He was 95.
Vivian's career as a civil rights leader goes back to 1940s sit-in demonstrations, the AP notes, and he was an adviser to Martin Luther King Jr. In the 1960s, Vivian served as national director of affiliates for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, "directing protest activities and training in nonviolence, and coordinating voter registration and community development projects," The New York Times reports. The Times in its obituary remembers Vivian as a "paladin of nonviolence on the front lines of bloody confrontations." He became the interim president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 2012.
Vivian in 2013 received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with the White House saying at the time, "the Rev. C.T. Vivian was a stalwart activist on the march toward racial equality. Whether at a lunch counter, on a Freedom Ride, or behind the bars of a prison cell, he was unafraid to take bold action in the face of fierce resistance." Former President Barack Obama in the ceremony also praised him for "pushing us closer to our founding ideals."
Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday remembered Vivian as a "true trailblazer" who "made this nation and world a better place," while the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center wrote, "Courageous. Brilliant. Sacrificial. A powerfully well-lived life that lifted humanity. We will miss you." Brendan Morrow
Americans disapprove of President Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic by a margin of 60 percent to 38 percent in a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Friday morning. And that's bad news for the president, because 63 percent of U.S. adults say it's more important to control the outbreak, even if it hurts the economy, versus 33 percent who say it's more important to restart the economy. In May, 46 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump's coronavirus response; in late March it was 51 percent.
Americans not only disagree with Trump's pandemic response and priorities, they also don't trust the information he shares about the outbreak. Only 34 percent of U.S. adults said they have a good or great deal of trust in Trump's COVID-19 information, while 64 percent said they don't trust him much or at all — and that includes 46 percent who don't trust his information even a bit. Broken down by party, 6 percent of Democrats, 30 percent of independents, and 71 percent of Republicans say they trust Trump's coronavirus information, meaning 29 percent of the people in his own party don't find him a credible source on the most important issue of the day.
Support for Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak has dropped across the board since May, but the slippage was particularly steep among white evangelical Christians (16 percentage points drop), white men without college degrees (15 point fall), and residents of rural areas (11 point slip), the poll found. Since March, Trump's support on coronavirus has dropped 23 points in rural areas and 16 points in the suburbs.
The Washington Post/ABC poll was conducted July 12-15 by Langer Research, contacting 1,006 U.S. adults on cellphone or landline. The overall margin of sampling error is ± 3.5 percentage points. Peter Weber