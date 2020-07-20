John Kasich is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is looking to reel in support from prominent Republicans who are dissatisfied with President Trump as the November election approaches, The Associated Press reports. He's reportedly close to convincing one big-name former governor already.

John Kasich, the former GOP Ohio governor, has reportedly been approached to speak at the Democratic National Convention next month on Biden's behalf, and he's expected to follow through, a person with direct knowledge of the plans told AP.

While it's not exactly shocking — Kasich has clashed with Trump since the two ran against each other in the 2016 Republican primaries — it's still noteworthy that someone who ran to represent the Republican Party just four years ago is reportedly on the verge of actively campaigning for the opposing party.

Per AP, a handful of other high-profile Republicans are likely to follow suit this fall. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell