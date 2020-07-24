See More Speed Reads
king james
LeBron James group to donate $100,000 toward paying Florida ex-felons' fines so they can vote

3:44 p.m.
LeBron James
Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James is getting involved in helping ex-felons register to vote in Florida.

More Than A Vote, the group that James helped establish this year, on Friday announced it would donate $100,000 toward paying fees and fines of people in Florida with past felony convictions so they can register to vote, Politico reports. The group is raising the money to be donated to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition fines and fees fund. Additionally, the group will host an online screening of a documentary about the late Rep. John Lewis, and proceeds will go to the fund.

"Your right to vote shouldn't depend upon whether or not you can pay to exercise it," Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem, who is also a member of More Than A Vote, said.

Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that restored voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences, but the state later passed a law saying that they must pay off court fees and fines before being able to register to vote. That law is facing legal challenges, and a judge in May found it unconstitutional, saying it creates a "pay-to-vote system." But the Supreme Court has allowed the law to stay in effect for now while the legal challenges continue.

More Than A Vote was formed in June amid the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, and the group describes its priority as "combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020." James said in an interview with The New York Times last month, "Because of everything that's going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we're finally getting a foot in the door. How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference." Brendan Morrow

headed for the flip
Why the possibility of Democrats winning back the Senate is looking stronger than ever

3:12 p.m.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

There's a chance Democrats may have a unilateral hold on the federal government come fall.

Former Vice President Joe Biden keeps topping national and statewide polls. Democrats already hold the House and will likely widen their majority. And in the Senate, where Democrats need three seats to win the majority, July ratings changes from The Cook Political Report predict they have a good chance of doing so.

The Cook Political Report moved seats in New Mexico and Minnesota, currently held by Democrats, from likely Democratic into the solid blue field in a Thursday report. Sen. Martha McSally's (R-Ariz.) seat moved from a toss up to a likely win for Democrat Mark Kelly, and Georgia and Iowa's Republican-held spots are now toss-ups, Cook predicts. Four other Republican-held seats are considered toss ups as well, and just one would negate a likely los for Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.).

A look at history and ad spending only adds to the Democrats' case. While the Senate hasn't flipped in the same year as a presidential election since 1980, today's more polarized environment makes it unlikely voters will split their ballot between Biden and a Republican Senate candidate. Meanwhile 97.7 percent of Democratic spending is offensive — to make gains in places they don't currently control — while 96.6 percent of GOP spending has been defensive.

Even Republican strategists tell Cook they're worried. "Something remarkable would have to happen for Republicans to still have control of the Senate after November," one GOP pollster said. Another remarked that "If you're an incumbent in a bad environment sitting at 44 percent, you should be pretty damn scared." Read The Cook Political Report's extensive analysis of the 2020 Senate tossup here. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be widely available 'several months' into 2021

2:17 p.m.

Don't expect a vaccine against COVID-19 to be widely available earlier than months into 2021, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House's coronavirus task force, spoke to The Washington Post on Friday and said "I believe we will likely have" a COVID-19 vaccine "either by the end of this year or the beginning of 2021." Later on, though, the Post asked: what's the earliest that a coronavirus vaccine could actually be widely available to the public? That would be further into the year, Fauci explained.

"I think as we get into 2021, several months in, that you would have a vaccine that would be widely available to people in the United States," Fauci said.

Fauci did say he believes it's "likely" for there to be "tens of millions of doses" of a COVID-19 vaccine available by the beginning of the year, but he said it would be "as we get into 2021" that there would be "hundreds of millions of doses," according to companies working on vaccine candidates.

Although Fauci expects answers as to whether a coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective to come at the end of this year or beginning of next year, a piece in The Atlantic on Friday explains that a vaccine "will only mark the beginning of a long, slow ramp down," especially because "an initial vaccine might limit COVID-19's severity without entirely stopping its spread." Former Food and Drug Administration chief scientist Jesse Goodman told The Atlantic, "Even when a vaccine is introduced, I think we will have several months of significant infection or at least risk of infection to look forward to." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Dogs might be able to sniff out coronavirus cases before they're diagnosed

1:12 p.m.
A dog is trained to sniff out coronavirus.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Dogs have sniffed out bombs, drugs, cancer, and now possibly coronavirus.

Countries around the world have been training dogs to see if they can associate COVID-19 with a certain smell and point out the disease even if someone hasn't tested positive for it. And in Germany, pups are showing promising results with minimal training, Bloomberg reports.

Eight dogs from Germany's armed forces spent just a week training to identify the smell of COVID-19 in a person's saliva in a study for the University of Veterinary Medicine Hanover. They then were tasked with smelling the saliva of more than 1,000 sick and healthy people, and identified those with coronavirus infections 94 percent of the time. "We think that this works because the metabolic processes in the body of a diseased patient are completely changed," and dogs can smell the difference, professor Maren von Koeckritz-Blickwede explained.

Dogs in France similarly had a 95 percent success rate when smelling sweat samples for COVID-19. And in Chile, police dogs are being trained to potentially sniff out coronavirus on people. All these efforts are happening with the hopes that they can be deployed in large crowds and track down infected people before they spread the virus too far. Kathryn Krawczyk

the truth is out there?
Twitter goes full Fox Mulder after wild New York Times report on Pentagon UFO program

12:16 p.m.

What better way to end the week than by firing up the X-Files theme and reading through a wild report on UFOs in the paper of record?

The New York Times published a new report on the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, a program "to investigate unidentified flying objects," which is primarily focused on whether other countries are using aviation technology that could pose a threat to the U.S. but that retired officials also hope "will seek evidence of vehicles from other worlds." Some of its findings are reportedly to be publicly disclosed, per a Senate committee report.

The Times describes how some former officials, including the previous director of the program, are "convinced that objects of undetermined origin have crashed on earth with materials retrieved for study," and former Senator Harry Reid told the paper, "after looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports — some were substantive, some not so substantive — that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession."

It gets even weirder, as the Times also quotes astrophysicist Eric Davis, who worked as a consultant for the program, saying that when it comes to some of the materials, "we couldn't make it ourselves." Davis even said that he briefed the Defense Department in March regarding retrievals from "off-world vehicles not made on this earth," one of those phrases that sure makes you do a double take.

Needless to say, Twitter was quick to have a mild freak-out over the article while simultaneously welcoming our new alien overlords.

For those who thought 2020 was done completely melting our brains, well, have a look at the full report at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

the disarray continues
Republicans face unemployment renewal 'time crunch of their own making'

11:52 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans have wrapped a week of coronavirus relief bill discussions seemingly no closer to an agreement.

The GOP has spent the week discussing the next CARES Act and the unemployment boost that expires at the end of the month, but haven't yet agreed with a party-wide approach to replace it. As Bloomberg's Steven Dennis writes, it's "a time crunch of their own making" that Democrats have had no problem calling out.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), usually careful to strategically time moves within the congressional calendar, announced Tuesday what appeared to be the party's unified agreement on what it wanted in the next coronavirus relief bill. It included another round of $1,200 stimulus payments, and no mention of the $600/week unemployment boost Americans had gotten since early in the pandemic. But a meeting of Senate GOP leaders and Trump administration officials signaled there wasn't much agreement between the Senate and Trump, or between the senators themselves. The disconnect is making McConnell's discussion delay look like "a significant miscalculation," Dennis writes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the Republicans' infighting on Friday. "We had expected to be working throughout this weekend to find common ground on the next COVID response package," they said. "It is simply unacceptable that Republicans have had this entire time to reach consensus among themselves and continue to flail." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Mel Gibson was hospitalized with COVID-19 for a week in April

10:28 a.m.
Mel Gibson
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We didn't hear about it at the time, but Mel Gibson evidently spent a week in the hospital with COVID-19.

A representative for the 64-year-old actor and director revealed as much this week, saying he was hospitalized with the coronavirus in April, according to Deadline and The New York Times.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," Gibson's representative told the Daily Telegraph Australia, per Deadline. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

Gibson is among a number of major Hollywood stars who has tested positive for COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic; Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and more previously recovered from cases. Gibson has not spoken publicly about his reported experience with the coronavirus. Brendan Morrow

flight risk
FAA warns engines could fail on Boeing 737s sitting in storage during pandemic

10:15 a.m.
Boeing jets.
JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued another blow to Boeing's reputation.

On Friday, the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive to airlines that fly any Boeing 737 planes, warning that the engines of jets that have been in storage longer than a week could suddenly fail. The agency is demanding those airlines immediately inspect any planes that have recently been in storage to prevent any "forced off-airport landings," its directive said.

"Four recent reports of single-engine shutdowns" due to check valves corroding and "being stuck open" prompted the FAA to issue its directive. "Corrosion of these valves on both engines could result in a dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart," leading to a "forced off-airport landing." Any airplanes that have been in storage for a week or more — which is a good amount because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and haven't been flown more than 10 times since their storage will have to immediately be inspected.

It's been a rough past year for Boeing after two crashes of its 737 MAX planes led to the grounding of the entire model and revealed an error in the jet's autopilot function. Further issues suggest the plane won't fly again before October. Kathryn Krawczyk

