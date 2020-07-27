See More Speed Reads
masks on
Edit

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow wears mask at press conference, says it's necessary to reopen economy

1:26 p.m.

The White House now seems to believe masks are necessary to restart the economy.

While he was previously reluctant to endorse masks, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow wore one on Monday for a press conference even though it was held outside and he stayed far from reporters. Kudlow said he'd been "emphasizing" masks over the past few weeks, saying America wouldn't "keep the economy open" or "get kids back to school" without following guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

Kudlow reluctantly told Trump supporters to wear a mask at the president's campaign rally last month, but cited surging case numbers and reporters wearing masks around him as reasons to fully embrace them now. Still, Kudlow seemed to have trouble wearing his mask correctly as it kept slipping off his nose.

President Trump was seen in public wearing a mask for the first time earlier this month, and tweeted his first picture of himself wearing a mask last week, calling it "patriotic" to do so. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Edit

Why Trump still has a chance

2:43 p.m.

With fewer than 100 days until November's general election, the polls aren't looking good for President Trump. Still, The Atlantic's Peter Nicholas noted there's a chance the economy could bounce back by the fall; the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, could fail to inspire a strong turnout; or polling could simply be off the mark. Real Clear Politics election analyst Sean Trende, similarly argues that, while he considers a Trump victory unlikely, the president isn't too "far off where he needs to be" to get back in the race.

Ultimately, Trende thinks Trump probably has to make up about six points to catch Biden. Candidates have overcome worse odds than that in modern history, including George H.W. Bush, who trailed his Democratic opponent Michael Dukakis by 17 points in July. Trende and others don't think the '88 election is a great comparison for a variety of reasons, including the idea that Biden's lead has been defined more by its stability.

But either way, Trump has a smaller amount of ground to cover, and Trende points to his approval rating as an indicator that it's at least possible he can. In Trende's view, Trump seems to have bottomed out at 42 percent, which suggests he can't win. But there's also a chance the current spikes in coronavirus cases will begin their descent, potentially allowing Trump to gain an extra bump to get back to 45 percent approval, which Trende has pegged as the target number for a competitive election. Tim O'Donnell

Watch this
Edit

John Lewis becomes 1st Black legislator to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol

2:20 p.m.

The body of civil rights leader and longtime House representative John Lewis was driven past the Lincoln Memorial and Washington, D.C.'s Black Lives Matter plaza on Monday on its way to the U.S Capitol.

Lewis, who died July 17 at the age of 80, is the first Black legislator to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Dozens of lawmakers waited in socially distanced chairs to pay respect to Lewis, some wearing "good trouble" masks referencing Lewis' famous quote on civil disobedience.

Lewis' body was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday after a memorial service in his hometown of Troy the day before. Lewis was beaten by police while leading a civil rights march over the bridge named for a segregationist 55 years ago; Rev. Grainger Browning Jr. hoped the bridge would be renamed for Lewis in a prayer upon his arrival in the Capitol. Lewis also spoke in front of the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington.

Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to stop in the Capitol, but President Trump said he would not. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-Md.) will move to rename a House-passed voting rights bill after Lewis on Monday, and two Republican House members urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to take up the bill. Kathryn Krawczyk

Let's try this again
Edit

Tenet gets yet another U.S. release date — in 'select' cities

2:09 p.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. is taking another stab at releasing Tenet.

The company, which previously aimed to open Christopher Nolan's Tenet in July and have it be the first big blockbuster movie back in theaters when they widely reopen, on Monday announced that the film will now be released internationally on Aug. 26 and then play in "select" cities in the United States on Sept. 3, Variety reports. This news came a week after the film's U.S. release, which had most recently been Aug. 12, was postponed for the third time amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Over 70 countries will now get the new Nolan film starting in August, the studio said on Monday, including Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. That will be followed by the film's limited debut in the United States, which would put it in at least some theaters for Labor Day weekend. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, though, the movie may end up having to launch without being in major cities where it's not clear that theaters will be permitted to reopen by then, including Los Angeles and New York City.

A previous report from Vulture suggested Nolan was hesitant about releasing Tenet overseas first, wanting to "help support American theaters in their time of need." That report also noted that releasing the film internationally before its domestic launch would be a "risky strategy in an era of rampant overseas movie piracy."

But when announcing Tenet's latest delay, Warner Bros. had hinted it might opt for this strategy, saying it was no longer treating the film as a "traditional global day-and-date release." Meanwhile, Disney last week announced it would indefinitely postpone the August debut of Mulan, while Paramount pushed its upcoming movies Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II all the way to next year. AMC Theatres, the largest theater chain in the U.S., is as of now planning to begin reopening in "mid-to-late August." Brendan Morrow

losing control of gun control
Edit

Supreme Court conservatives reportedly don't trust John Roberts for a 5th vote on gun rights cases

12:30 p.m.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts' liberal streak reportedly has his fellow conservatives worried.

Roberts, once a reliable conservative vote, has recently sided with the court's liberals to give them a majority in several recent cases. That, combined with internal discussions on Second Amendment rights, has convinced the court's conservatives not to take up gun rights cases right now, CNN reports via people familiar with the justices' deliberations.

After Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement in 2018, Roberts has emerged as the de facto swing vote on the Supreme Court. His recent decision to block the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program only solidified that status, as did his votes to strike down an abortion ban and block President Trump's claims of immunity from court and congressional subpoenas.

But it's what's happening behind the Supreme Court's closed doors that have conservative justices most worried. Just four justices need to agree to take on a new case, and with a conservative majority, it seems likely they would choose a firearms case that would expand Second Amendment rights. But they explicitly turned down a case regarding a gun control regulation in New York City in December and 10 other challenges to state gun control laws. That's because Roberts "sent enough signals during internal deliberations on firearms restrictions ... to convince fellow conservatives he would not provide a critical fifth vote anytime soon to overturn gun control regulations," CNN reports.

The fact that Supreme Court arguments have been happening remotely, with Roberts controlling which justices speak when, doesn't help their confidence. Read more at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus fallout
Edit

Senate Republicans reportedly want to cut weekly unemployment boost from $600 to $200 per week

12:21 p.m.
Mitch McConnell.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

As part of a broader $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill, Republican lawmakers are proposing to cut weekly emergency unemployment benefits established in the previous CARES Act from $600/week to $200/week, people familiar with the unreleased plan told The Washington Post.

Democrats want to extend the $600 figure, which is set to expire this week, until January while the unemployment rate remains high, and many economists think keeping things as they are or even raising the total a bit makes more sense than slashing. But the Senate GOP isn't on board.

The cut would be temporary, however, and is meant to fill the gap between now and until states implement a Republican-favored approach that involves paying workers 70 percent of the income they earned before losing their jobs due to the pandemic. In that scenario, the weekly unemployment boost wouldn't be tied to a specific number, but would vary for individuals. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

go the distance
Edit

Disney composer Alan Menken achieves EGOT status

11:52 a.m.
Alan Menken
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Look at these awards. Aren't they neat? Wouldn't you think Alan Menken's collection's complete?

Menken, the beloved musician who composed some of the most memorable Disney music of all time including for The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, took home a Daytime Emmy award on Sunday, becoming the 16th person to achieve EGOT status, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"EGOT" refers to when a person has won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. Menken had already taken home numerous Grammys and Oscars for his Disney music, as well as a Tony for his work on Newsies. Now, he's finally won an Emmy to add to his collection after on Sunday being awarded a Daytime Emmy for a song from Disney's animated series Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. Technically, Menken already received an honorary Emmy in 1990, but this was his first competitive one, the Reporter notes.

Menken is certainly in great company, as some other EGOT winners include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, John Legend, and Mel Brooks. Menken is returning for the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid after working on the live-action updates of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, remaining very much a part of Disney's world. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Scientists are 3-D printing miniature human organs to test coronavirus drugs

11:27 a.m.
3-D printing.
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

Whether the goal is to find a treatment for COVID-19 or another disease, scientists often have to conduct preliminary tests on animals to determine whether the drug is safe or effective in people. It's not always a one-for-one comparison, but The New York Times reports there may be a new way around that step going forward: 3-D printing.

For example, Anthony Atala, the director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and his team are using 3-D printers to create tiny replicas of human organs, including miniature lungs and colons, which are particularly affected by the coronavirus. They send them overnight for testing at a biosafety lab at George Mason University.

The idea predated the coronavirus — Atala said he never thought "we'd be considering this for a pandemic" — but it could come in handy and help expedite the experimental drug process, especially since Atala said his Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based lab can churn out thousands of printed organs per hour. "The 3-D models can circumvent animal testing and make the pathway stronger from the lab to the clinic," said Akhilesh Gaharwar, who directs a lab in the biomedical engineering at Texas A&M University. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.