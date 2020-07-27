John Lewis becomes 1st Black legislator to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol

The body of civil rights leader and longtime House representative John Lewis was driven past the Lincoln Memorial and Washington, D.C.'s Black Lives Matter plaza on Monday on its way to the U.S Capitol.

The procession for John Lewis stops at Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. pic.twitter.com/t2SjZc6n3P — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 27, 2020

Lewis, who died July 17 at the age of 80, is the first Black legislator to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Dozens of lawmakers waited in socially distanced chairs to pay respect to Lewis, some wearing "good trouble" masks referencing Lewis' famous quote on civil disobedience.

Lewis' body was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday after a memorial service in his hometown of Troy the day before. Lewis was beaten by police while leading a civil rights march over the bridge named for a segregationist 55 years ago; Rev. Grainger Browning Jr. hoped the bridge would be renamed for Lewis in a prayer upon his arrival in the Capitol. Lewis also spoke in front of the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington.

The hearse carrying late congressman @repjohnlewis stops at the Lincoln Memorial one last time before continuing its journey to the U.S. Capitol. Lewis spoke at the memorial 56 years ago, on August 28, 1963. pic.twitter.com/NUMQYshSbE — Spectrum News DC (@SpectrumNewsDC) July 27, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to stop in the Capitol, but President Trump said he would not. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-Md.) will move to rename a House-passed voting rights bill after Lewis on Monday, and two Republican House members urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to take up the bill. Kathryn Krawczyk