Texas governor extends early voting for November election by nearly a week

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about her final memories of Regis Philbin as the tributes to the beloved TV host continue pouring in.

Gifford spoke with Today on Monday after Philbin, with whom she hosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee for more than a decade, died on Friday at 88. She emotionally recalled having lunch with him and his wife about two weeks ago.

"We laughed ourselves sick," Gifford said. "We always just picked up right where we left off. ... We just had the best time, and after they left, I just thought to myself, 'Lord, is that the last time I'm going to see my friend?'"

Gifford, who said she "sensed much more fragility" in Philbin when she saw him, went on to say she's "so grateful the Lord gave me that final time" with him, saying that Philbin's wife told her this was the last time she heard him laugh.

"That will forever be a precious gift the Lord gave me that I got to laugh again with one of my best friends in all my lifetime," Gifford said.

Gifford also recalled how she and Philbin "never had one cross word" during the time they worked together and how they stayed "dear friends" who would get together "every chance we could." Gifford previously mourned Philbin in an Instagram post, writing that "I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he's making someone laugh."