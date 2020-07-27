Alabama Democrats call on GOP lawmaker who attended event honoring KKK leader to resign

Democratic and Republican leaders in Alabama are denouncing state Rep. Will Dismukes (R) for attending over the weekend a birthday celebration for Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Dismukes is also chaplain for the Prattville Dragoons chapter of the Sons of the Confederacy, and gave the invocation at the event, held in Selma. He posted on social media that he had a "great time" honoring Forrest, and shared a photo showing him standing in front of a Confederate flag.

On Sunday, people in Selma paid tribute to the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), whose body was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge; in 1965, Lewis was beaten on the bridge by state troopers as he led a civil rights march. Dismukes took his post down on Monday, and told AL.com it was "in no way glorifying the Klan or disrespecting the late Rep. John Lewis."

The Alabama Democratic Party called on Dismukes to step down, for the second time in a month; in June, they asked for his resignation because he supports the state continuing to fund the Confederate Memorial Park in Marbury. Wade Perry, the party's executive director, said in a statement Dismukes has "demonstrated yet again why he is unfit to hold public office. Americans don't celebrate racists or traitors. Nathan Bedford Forrest was both, and a founder of the Klan."

Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan told AL.com it is up to the voters to decide whether Dismukes should be in office, and said it was improper for him to participate in the commemoration. Alabama House Majority Whip Danny Garrett (R) agreed, tweeting that he "cannot fathom why anyone in 2020 celebrates the birthday of the 1st KKK Grand Wizard. And while the body of a civil rights icon beaten by the Klan lies at state Capitol being honored by GOP/Dem leaders from all over the state. This mentality does not rep my party or my faith." Catherine Garcia