See More Speed Reads
Opinion
Edit

2020 Emmy nominations reveal the other side of the streaming revolution

1:53 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Looking back, the 71st Primetime Emmys were the quiet before the storm. "[I]t feels like something is ending," The AV Club's Erik Adams wrote after the ceremony last September, noting that the "72nd edition of the awards will be the first that has to contend with the original programming of the Pluses and the Maxes and the Peacocks."

On Tuesday, the shift was confirmed: Of the 16 networks that notched more than 10 nominations for the 72nd ceremony, six were exclusively streaming services — an Emmy first — while Netflix topped the overall nominations for only the second time, with a record 160 nominations. There's no doubt that it's a streamer's world now, but with the 2020 Emmys' surprising contenders, improved diversity, and refreshingly competitive categories, if this is the new, then good riddance to the old.

Amazingly, all of the viable new streaming services came out of the starting gate as contenders: Disney+ earned 19 nominations while Apple TV+ had 18 (Peacock's originals have been largely delayed until 2021, while HBO Max, which is considered separate from HBO, launched just four days before the Emmy eligibility cutoff, with most of its marquee titles also coming later). Even the famously-floundering phone-only streamer Quibi notched 10 nominations, more than Showtime, A&E, or TBS. The presence of new streamers adds spice to stale categories, like Disney+'s The Mandalorian eking into Outstanding Drama Series, and crowd favorite Ramy Youssef getting a comedic acting nod for Hulu's Ramy.

Youssef is also one of only a small handful of Muslim Americans to have ever been recognized by the Television Academy, and part of an overall welcome, and overdue, trend toward improving diversity. Black actors, for example, dominated Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (helped along by Octavia Spencer in Netflix's Self Made and Kerry Washington in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere) while Billy Porter of Pose and Jeremy Pope of Hollywood added to Netflix's pot.

The famously redundant awards show also won't have a returning winner in either of its major categories, with Fleabag and Game of Thrones off the air. Could Outstanding Comedy go to Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? Will the Outstanding Drama be Netflix's Ozark or The Crown? All seem like possibilities. It's exciting, a word that doesn't usually describe "the Emmys."

Appropriately, this year's awards ceremony will likely itself be "streamed," in lieu of a live event. It'd be a serendipitous twist: there couldn't be a more fitting way to pass the TV torch, finally, to the streamers. Jeva Lange

2020 Emmys
Edit

The Mandalorian gets a drama series nod and more big surprises from the 2020 Emmy nominations

1:41 p.m.
The 70th Emmy Awards
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The Emmy nominations have provided us with a sense of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic by, once again, shocking everyone with some major snubs and surprises.

After Tuesday's Emmys nominations announcement, here are some of the biggest surprises that stand out.

1. The Mandalorian gets a drama series nod - In one of the morning's biggest shocks, the Disney+ Star Wars show slid into the Outstanding Drama Series category. It was a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one. Meanwhile, The Morning Show and Pose missed out on a spot in the category.

2. What We Do in the Shadows gets a comedy series nod - The FX vampire series got a comedy series nomination in another big, pleasant surprise. But while Ramy star Ramy Youssef was nominated in the lead comedy actor category, his show was snubbed here.

3. Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn get snubbed - For Better Call Saul fans, Tuesday morning wasn't all good, man, as Bob Odenkirk was snubbed in the lead actor category despite being nominated in previous years. Rhea Seehorn also didn't get nominated, nor did Jonathan Banks.

4. Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever get snubbed - Critics thought the two leads from Unbelievable would both be nominated for best lead actress in a limited series or TV movie, but surprisingly, neither did. Unbelievable, indeed.

5. Zendaya gets her first nomination - She was far from a heavy favorite in the category among prognosticators, but Zendaya unexpectedly scored a nomination in the lead drama actress category for Euphoria, her first Emmy nod ever.

6. Elisabeth Moss gets snubbed - After being nominated in past years for her lead performance in The Handmaid's Tale and winning once, Moss was left out of the drama actress category and evidently isn't under Emmy voters' eye anymore.

7. Larry David gets snubbed - No Larry in the best comedy actor category? Pretty, pretty, pretty not good. Brendan Morrow

stay at home please
Edit

Even mild coronavirus cases can cause lasting cardiovascular damage, study shows

1:27 p.m.
Cardiac scans.
iStock/Andreyuu

If you needed another reason to avoid coronavirus at all costs, here's one.

Skeptics of the disease and the necessity of shutting down the economy to stop its spread have focused on the fact that most coronavirus cases have been mild or even asymptomatic, mistakenly comparing COVID-19 to "just the flu." But a recent study of 100 recovered coronavirus patients reveals 78 of them now have lasting cardiovascular damage even though a vast majority of them had mild cases of COVID-19 in the first place.

The study published Monday in JAMA Cardiology details the results of cardiac MRI exams of 100 recovered coronavirus patients. Twenty-eight of them required oxygen supplementation while fighting the virus, while just two were on ventilators. But 78 of them still had cardiovascular abnormalities after recovery, with 60 of them showing "ongoing myocardial inflammation," the study shows. These conditions appeared to be independent of case severity and pre-existing conditions, though JAMA researchers note these findings need a larger study.

President Trump and his administration have tried to say America's low coronavirus mortality rate proves the country is beating the virus. But not only is COVID-19's mortality rate not as low as Trump has claimed; this study proves there are far more consequences of catching coronavirus than just dying of it. Kathryn Krawczyk

bad strategies
Edit

Why everyone is terrible at questioning William Barr

1:16 p.m.

Nobody thinks either side is doing a good job of questioning Attorney General William Barr during Tuesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Barr is appearing before the committee to testify on the politicization of the Justice Department, but starting with Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler's (D-N.Y.) opening line of questioning — which Daniel Goldman, who served as counsel for House Democrats during President Trump's impeachment trial, described as "ineffective" — the attorney general hasn't gotten much of a chance to, well, address the issue at hand.

The criticism hurled at Democrats has been that their questions are too long, complicated, or rhetorical, and that they keep interrupting Barr when he attempts to answer.

But critics aren't letting Republicans off the hook, either. National Review's Rich Lowry, for example, doesn't understand why the GOP members don't use their time to let Barr respond to Democrats who cut him off, rather than grandstand about protests against police brutality. Ultimately, Lowry and others have been left wondering why Barr is even there. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Emmys
Edit

Watchmen leads the 2020 Emmy nominations

12:28 p.m.
Scenes from the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball and 2018 Creative Arts Governors Ball press preview at L.A. Live Event Deck on September 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

We may not know a lot about what this year's Emmys will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but we finally have our nominees.

The nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Watchmen picked up 26, the most of any show, The Associated Press reports. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came in second with 20 nominations, and Ozark was in third place with 18. Netflix picked up more nominations than any other network or streaming service with 160, while HBO got 107, per Variety.

Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things, and Succession received nominations in the top category of Outstanding Drama Series, while the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series were Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Schitt's Creek, and What We Do in the Shadows.

And for Outstanding Limited Series, the nominees were Watchmen, Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, Unbelievable, and Unorthodox.

At last year's Emmys, the winners in the top series categories were Game of Thrones and Fleabag, but both shows have since ended. Succession is considered the favorite to take home the top drama award this year, while the comedy series category may be a face-off between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a previous winner, and Schitt's Creek, a favorite among critics which has concluded its final season.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20. Read the full list of nominees here. Brendan Morrow

not the facts
Edit

Jim Jordan opens Barr hearing with very long, selectively edited video of nationwide protests

12:26 p.m.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is once again making a scene.

As he typically does during House Judiciary Committee hearings, the ranking member started his opening statement in a hearing with Attorney General William Barr with a bang. He railed against purported FBI "spying" on the Trump campaign, made conspiratorial mentions of former President Barack Obama and ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok, and then launched into an eight-minute video that committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Jordan didn't even ask permission to show.

Barr appeared Tuesday before the committee to testify on the politicization of the Justice Department after a months-long delay due to the COVID-19 and Barr's apparently busy schedule. Nadler used his opening statement to give a history lesson of the Justice Department, saying it was dedicated to "the impartial administration of the law" after the Civil War. But Barr hasn't lived up to that mission, Nadler said, accusing him of trying to "secure favors for the president."

When it was Jordan's turn to speak, he jumped in before Nadler even finished introducing him and gave a whirlwind account of what he saw as the past DOJ administration's attempt to keep President Trump out of office. But Barr has "defended law enforcement," Jordan said, before showing a video of select clips where protests appeared violent and where journalists appeared to insist protests were peaceful even in the limited moments where they weren't. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Edit

Texas 'is never going to happen,' Biden adviser admits. But 'Georgia is real.'

12:09 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his campaign team are playing it cool for now even as some Democrats are calling for bolstered efforts to potentially win in Georgia and Texas. But it doesn't sound like the latter will ever get much consideration, The Washington Post reports.

"Texas is 22 [expletive] media markets," one Biden adviser told the Post. "That is never going to happen. It's just not going to happen. Everyone knows that. I don't know why people are still even talking about it."

Georgia, though, has more potential to be flipped blue, and the adviser admitted the campaign will eventually have to make a decision on whether to invest resources there. "Georgia is real," the adviser said.

Still, the adviser said that choice won't be made until "we feel really comfortable about the six core states" — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida — adding that there's "plenty of time" to get more involved in Georgia. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Edit

Pandemic led to 98 percent fall in international tourist numbers in May

11:27 a.m.
Passengers arriving at Manchester airport.
ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images

As many would expect, the coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the global tourism industry, the United Nations World Tourism Organization said Tuesday.

The latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer revealed that lockdowns have led to a 98 percent fall in international tourist numbers in May compared to 2019. Dating back to January, the year-over-year drop was 56 percent.

That, in turn, led to a big drop in revenue. Since the beginning of the year, $320 billion in international tourism receipts have been lost, a figure more than three times the decline that occurred in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. That's not entirely surprising considering there wasn't a major public health that deterred people from traveling, but it still highlights the extreme nature of the current struggles in the tourism industry.

"The latest data makes clear the importance of restarting tourism as soon as it is safe to do so," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said. "The dramatic fall in international tourism places many millions of livelihoods at risk, including in developing countries." Read more about the latest tourism data here. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.