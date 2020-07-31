Beyoncé debuts new visual album that aims to shift 'the global perception of the word Black'

Beyoncé is feeling the love from fans after dropping her latest visual album.

Disney+ on Friday debuted Black Is King, the new film that Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced and is based on the music of her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. Hitting Disney+ about a year after the Lion King remake, Black Is King "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," and in it, "the voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," Disney said.

Beyoncé on Thursday explained that her hope with the project was "that it shifts the global perception of the word Black, which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me." She added, "Black Is King means black is regal and rich, in history, in purpose, and in lineage." After the project was announced in June, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram that "the events of 2020 have made the film's vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey."

EXCLUSIVE: A special message from @Beyonce with never-before-seen footage from #BlackIsKing! The visual album streams TOMORROW exclusively on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tPFC9gGY9o — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2020

The visual album features a dedication to Beyoncé's son, Sir Carter, as well as to "all our sons and daughters," with text on screen reading, "The sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom." Early reviews are as positive as you'd expect, with Deadline calling the "excellent" film a "poignant and ardent mixtape and a further evolution of an American artist." The film is now streaming on Disney+.